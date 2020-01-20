Eurozone Inflation - Not Much The ECB Can Do About It

It's also true that the inflation rate differs across the zone, meaning that no monetary policy is appropriate for all parts of it.

OK, we know how to increase inflation, but the appropriate policy tools aren't available to the ECB. Which is something of a problem.

The ECB's got a problem here

When everything fell apart in 2008 and 2009, the central banks of the world decided to use monetary policy to sort varied economies out. OK, that worked. The European Central Bank was slow to the game, and that held the eurozone economy back.

But, now, the ECB's got a problem - two actually - and the combination of them makes me think that the eurozone economy just isn't going to recover in any reasonable time.

I, thus, think that Europe is stuck in a slow growth model and will be for some years. We simply should not be looking for any upturn here and should thus invest on that basis. Which is, essentially, go and invest elsewhere, because the eurozone's not going to do it.

Problem one

The first problem is that only one set of economic management tools are available to the centre of the eurozone. Of course, a central bank should only be in charge of monetary policy, fiscal is reserved to the governments. This is entirely as it should be. But there are many governments and, thus, many sets of fiscal policy. Which is a problem for a central bank that has to, by definition, have one set of policy for a monetary union.

This first problem is that monetary policy seems to have run its course. The two things the ECB can do are negative interest rates and bond buying - QE. Rates can't really go any further negative as depositors are, in the face of significantly negative rates, likely to move into cash. For, at some point, the costs of storing cash are lower than those negative rates, and we're close to that now.

Moving into cash would be a substantial reduction in the broad money supply, which is exactly the opposite of the intended outcome of low rates.

Bond buying, the ECB is limited to buying in proportion to the capital each country contributed to the ECB, which is itself reliant upon relative GDP sizes. There aren't that many Bunds left to buy, while there are still oceans of Italian government bonds available. The ECB isn't allowed to fill its boots with what is available, though. The Bund shortage constricts all buying.

The second problem

The second is that it's not even true that all eurozone economies need the same monetary policy. This is, of course, a problem in the basic design and one I've been complaining about since the late 1990s. It's a reason why I think monetary union simply isn't going to work in the long term.

The sad part being that, while we wait for that long term to arrive, growth is going to be constrained. Which is what I think is happening right now, of course.

CPI

We can look at this through the CPI measure. We have that for the eurozone as a whole:

Final numbers confirmed that euro zone inflation rose to 1.3% y/y in December from 1% in November,

OK, but that's still well below the 2% target.

Core inflation meanwhile held only steady at 1.3% y/y

As is that.

(Eurozone CPI from Investing.com)

So, we've the problem that inflation is still too low, and the ECB doesn't really have the tools to raise it. It requires the concerted fiscal action of the national governments to achieve that, and they're not playing ball. In fact, under other EU arrangements, they're not really able to.

But constituent CPIs

Which brings us to the other problem. The different national economies have different CPIs and, thus, require different monetary policies.

Italy: Italy's EU-harmonized inflation ticked up to 0.5% y/y in December... Core inflation cooled to 0.6% y/y.

Germany: German consumer price inflation in December slightly exceeded expectations, accelerating to 1.5% y/y. Core inflation was above the headline at 1.7% y/y.

France: France's EU-harmonized inflation rate increased to 1.6% y/y. The core rate ticked up to 1.1% y/y.

Spain: Spain's consumer price index was up 0.8% on a year-ago basis in December. The annual rate of core inflation remains at 1%.

There isn't really the one monetary policy nor stance which meets the needs of all of those economies.

My view

I've always been a terrible bear on the eurozone simply because of the background economics here. It's just not an optimal currency area. What we're seeing here is just the playing out of my prejudices upon the subject. The ECB cannot set the one monetary policy which is optimal for the constituent national economies because there is no one such monetary policy.

Further, fiscal policy is not united and cannot be. Therefore, there is no way for that to pick up the burden. Thus, I think this slow growth we're getting is about as good as it's going to get for the eurozone.

The investor view

The result of this is that I can't see much growth in eurozone economies. Thus, outside special situations with a specific stock, I would recommend not investing in the eurozone. I really do think it's that bad, the EU economies that are inside the euro are destined for years more of this near stagnation. The policy tools to get them out of it simply don't currently exist.

Don't invest in Europe in anything that is reliant upon general economic conditions or growth for performance. There are far more interesting parts of the world to put money into.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.