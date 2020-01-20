Assessing SeaSpine Holdings

Investors seem to be anticipating this and the company also recently addressed its funding needs. The shares have rallied 30% over the past month.

Truth is a demure lady, much too ladylike to knock you on your head and drag you to her cave. She is there, but people must want her, and seek her out."― William F. Buckley Jr.

Today, we take a look at a small medical device company that has made a 30% upward move over the past month. The company recently addressed its funding needs and investors seem to be anticipating faster revenue growth in 2020. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) is a Carlsbad, California based medical technology company focused on the development of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company features a portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions that are marketed to neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons who perform lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine procedures. SeaSpine was spun out of Integra LifeSciences (IART) in July 2015, with Integra shareholders receiving one share of SeaSpine for every three shares of IART. After its first day trading regular way, shares of SPNE were valued at $19.11 a share. SeaSpine stock now trades around $16.00, commanding a market cap of just north of $400 million.

The company derives ~90% of its revenue from the U.S., which is effectuated by an in-house sales force as well as independent commissioned orthobiologics and spinal implant sales agents. International business is predominantly generated from sales to distributors who market into ~30 countries.

Source: Company Presentation

The Spinal and Orthobiologics Market

SeaSpine's total addressable U.S. market for spinal and orthobiologics products was valued at ~$7.1 billion in 2017. It is a market of many segments and subsegments. The $5.4 billion spinal implants segment is further broken down into the $1.0 billion cervical (top seven vertebrae), $2.8 billion lumbar (five vertebrae of lower back) fixation, and $1.6 billion interbody (disc replacement) markets. Some of the company's spinal offerings include a line of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) interbody devices that incorporate its NanoMetalene technology, designed to provide implants a bone-friendly titanium surface that is biocompatible, radiographically visible, and similar in elasticity to bone. Relatively speaking, the company is a bit player in spinal implants with ~1% market share, trailing far behind market leaders Medtronic (MDT), Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) DePuy Synthes, and NuVasive (NUVA). The company generated revenue of $56.2 million from its Spinal Implants segment during the first nine months of 2019, or 49% of its total.

The $1.7 billion orthobiologics sector is further disaggregated into the $500 million growth factors, $350 million cellular allograft, and $830 million bone graft markets. The bone graft segment is further partitioned into the $350 million demineralized bone matrices (DBM), $300 million synthetics, and $180 million allograft substitutes submarkets. SeaSpine is a bigger fish in the orthobiologics with a ~5% overall market share, including ~14% of the DBM subsegment. Orthobiologics accounted for revenue of $59.2 million through September 30, 2019, or 51% of total.

SeaSpine's Approach

Breaking down some of the segments and subsegments of the spinal implant and orthobiologics markets demonstrates the complexity of the surgical procedures, which beget the complexity of the marketplace. For example, procedures involving disc implants can be lateral lumbar, posterior lateral, transforaminal lumbar, anterior lateral, etc., in most instances requiring many products specific to each procedure. Thus, to meaningfully penetrate the market, a provider must have an extensive portfolio of offerings. Also, with continuous upgrades in technology, the landscape of a subsegment can change quickly.

To make inroads against the competition, SeaSpine has launched, either fully or in a limited commercial (alpha) manner, six products since 2Q19 with another seven slated for launches between 4Q19 and 1H20. Overall, there are currently 20 projects in the company's development pipeline. In fact, 55% of the company's domestic spinal implant revenue and 18% of its orthobiologics revenue 3Q19YTD were generated by products launched post-spinoff.

To further illustrate the dynamics of the marketplace and SeaSpine's strategy for growth, an examination of the $1.6 billion interbody subsegment is educational. Currently, disc implants are dominated by PEEK and composite devices, which account for approximately two-thirds of the disc implant subsegment. With its NanoMetalene technology underpinning it, SeaSpine offers a broad line of composite interbody devices and a comprehensive portfolio of fixation products (i.e. rods, screws, and plates). It does not currently compete in the increasingly important 3D printing technologies - featuring interbody devices with improved anatomical fit and integrative properties - and expandable disc implants markets, which are expected to comprise nearly two-thirds of the interbody subsegment in the coming years, relegating PEEK and composite devices to just one-third of the pie.

To adapt to the changing interbody landscape, SeaSpine has made two moves. First, it will be launching lordotic and parallel expandable implants for posterior lumbar interbody fusion surgery in 1H20, likely its first incursion in a series of expandable product offerings. Second, the company has executed an exclusive development and licensing agreement with restor3d, a privately held medical device company specializing in 3D-printed implants. The first commercial output of this collaboration will occur with the alpha launch of five 3D-printed interbody products over the next six to nine months with a progression towards full commercial launch expected by YE21.

This template is being repeated with product launches for minimally invasive surgery, revision surgery, and deformity surgery that will allow the company to enlarge its presence in those procedures.

3Q19 Earnings and Outlook

With a rapid cadence of product introductions, SeaSpine has been able to stay ahead of the curve, reporting record revenue of $39.9 million in 3Q19, representing an 11% increase over the prior year period. The top line was split pretty evenly between Spinal Implants, which grew 16% year-over-year to $19.8 million; and Orthobiologics, which rose 9% over 3Q18 to $20.0 million. In its press release of October 29, 2019, SeaSpine increased its FY19 revenue forecast by $1.5 million to $157.5 million, based on range midpoints. Although the company has not yet provided 2020 guidance, it expressed confidence in its ability to exceed the 11% growth rate achieved in 3Q19 for the entirety of 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

The issue with SeaSpine is its bottom line. With gross profits being reinvested into additional R&D, marketing efforts, and distributor relationships, the company appears to be on a cash burn treadmill, with losses expected to reach $2.07 a share in 2019 after losing $2.18 in 2018 and $2.58 in 2017.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

The company exited 3Q19 with $27.3 million of cash and no debt. The company raised some $85 million via a secondary offering earlier this year, addressing its near and medium term funding needs. In addition, it does have access to a total of $40 million of credit.

The Street, until very recently, was unanimously bullish on SeaSpine's prospects, choosing to focus on the company's top-line growth rather than its bottom line disappointments, with four buy and two outperform ratings. On December 12th, 2019, Wells Fargo broke ranks with a downgrade to underperform (from outperform), citing the medical device industry's exposure to 2020 campaign rhetoric on the broader healthcare issue. Analysts' median twelve-month price target for SeaSpine is just north of $16 a share, basically just above current trading levels.

Not swayed by the Wells Fargo analyst's concerns, CEO Keith Valentine purchased 20,000 shares the following day at $11.03 per share, marking the first insider purchase in over two years.

Verdict

Some companies, like Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), can go more than a decade without turning a profit and still be hugely successful for investors. So far, that has not been the case for SeaSpine. However, it is poised to accelerate its revenue growth in FY20 meaningfully beyond the 9% realized in FY18 and the 10% likely to be achieved in FY19. The question becomes can it make a more meaningful pivot toward profitability. The answer may lie in its latest earnings release that featured YTD gross margins of 63.3% versus 61.1% in the prior year period. This improvement was due to the relatively greater contribution from its higher margin implant segment as well as lower manufacturing scrap rates and inventory losses. This trend should continue with the launch of additional implant offerings over the next three quarters, including five margin-accretive 3D products scheduled for alpha launches in 2020. The company will not get close to breakeven in 2020, but it will accelerate towards that mark, likely to lose closer to $1 than $2 a share, which is meaningful progress considering the greater than $2 a share losses incurred each year since its spinoff.

Assuming 13% top-line growth in 2020, SeaSpine trades at approximately 1.6x next year's sales. With low to mid-teens revenue growth and its bottom line trending in the right direction, this multiple seems a bit low. The big names in the group trade at 3.5 to 6x 2020E sales and even the smaller cap names such as Alphatec (ATEC) and Orthofix (OFIX) trade at around 3.5x and 1.8x 2020E sales, respectively.

This name is a bit speculative given it is some ways off towards profitability. There is also very little in the way of research on the company. That said, for the speculative investor willing to bet the stock will eventually trade toward 2x 2020E sales, or ~$18 a share, this might be worth a small trade especially if the stock saw a bit of profit taking after its recent rally or via a small buy-write order. I offer up this analysis for those looking for that sort of play.

Note: This idea was originally presented exclusively to Insider Forum members on December 20th. It has been updated to include the recent rally and company specific events since then. Obviously we saw better value in SPNE at that time.

I would like to take you seriously but to do so would affront your intelligence."― William F. Buckley Jr.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

We currently have a promo for new subscribers to The Insiders Forum. Subscribe Free for 2-weeks and get 40% off your first year subscription. Just send a direct message to The Insiders Forum with the title "40% Off" and you will receive the promo link for activation. Offer valid through end of January. As of our last weekly update, our model portfolio of small/midcap stocks insiders are buying has trounced the performance of the Russell 2000 (71.54% versus 37.68%) since its launch in the summer of 2016.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.