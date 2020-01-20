OPEC Suggests A Bullish Oil Outlook

The global oil markets continue to fluctuate wildly in a rather narrow range as investors weigh the bullish and bearish developments at hand. With OPEC and its non-OPEC allies finally starting (or supposed to be starting) even deeper production cuts this month, all eyes are pointed in that direction. In its latest monthly report, OPEC revealed output estimates from the group for the last month of 2019, and despite there being an incentive for them to try and get that little extra crude out of the ground before scrutiny shifts to 2020, the group reported yet another month of declines in output. This is bullish for investors, and if OPEC holds true to its end of the deal for the entirety of 2020, it could have significant ramifications for investors in this space.

OPEC output dropped

Based on the data provided, the picture from OPEC continues to improve from the perspective of oil bulls. In the image below, you can see precisely what I mean. According to the data, a number of nations in the group saw their production figures decline in the month of December compared to November. The biggest decline, not surprisingly, came from Saudi Arabia. During the month, its output came in at 9.762 million barrels per day. This represented a drop of 0.111 million barrels per day compared to the 9.873 million barrels per day seen in November and is down from the 10.001 million barrels per day experienced a month earlier than that. It is worth mentioning that this number is on the conservative side. Saudi Arabia reported to OPEC that its actual output averaged 9.594 million barrels per day. If this is true, the actual drop over the course of a month was 0.296 million barrels per day instead. However, I tend to prefer OPEC’s (as a group) own estimates over what any individual country reports.

*Taken from OPEC

While Saudi Arabia proved, once again, to be the heavy lifter, it wasn’t the only country that reported declines. Iraq, which has a history of not following through on its commitments, saw output drop 76 thousand barrels per day to 4.565 million barrels per day. They still need to cut output by another 0.103 million barrels per day in order to achieve compliance with the new cuts, but the bottom line is that any sort of decline there is a positive sign. The UAE’s output dropped 46 thousand barrels per day, Libya’s declined by 44 thousand barrels per day, and Nigeria’s dropped by 24 thousand barrels per day. Iran, which is always an interesting case, saw its output fall once again. For most of the past year its output has fallen consistently, but this time it has slowed considerably, with a decline of only 15 thousand barrels per day. The same applies with our other interesting case, Venezuela, which saw output drop 3 thousand barrels per day.

This isn’t to say that every OPEC member delivered. Angola, notably, saw its output surge in December to the tune of 0.125 million barrels per day. This is actually understandable though, because the nation’s new target under the 2020 production cuts stands at 1.481 million barrels per day. If it is to match that figure moving forward, market participants should expect output there to rise a further 73 thousand barrels per day. In all, even with the increase from Angola, the group that constitutes OPEC saw its production average 29.444 million barrels per day in December. This implies a decline of 0.161 million barrels per day compared to what the group produced one month earlier. This is certainly a positive sign that they are serious about lowering output.

The future looks bright

*Taken from OPEC

Heading forward, the picture for oil investors certainly looks bullish. In the table above, as well as in the table below, you can see some select supply and demand estimates from the group for 2018, 2019, and, to a lesser extent, 2020. The biggest takeaway from this is the disparity between how much oil is needed to balance the market and how much is actually produced by OPEC to meet that. In 2018, for instance, the world needed 31.60 million barrels per day, but OPEC itself produced 31.86 million barrels per day. This translated to an excess of 0.26 million barrels per day. In 2019, the flow changed direction, with OPEC underproducing to the tune of 0.77 million barrels per day.

*Taken from OPEC

What’s most important here is not what happened, but what might happen. If the members of OPEC who agreed to cut match their commitments (with Saudi Arabia overdelivering on its cuts by 0.400 million barrels per day as indicated last year), if the members who don’t need to cut see output remain flat with December 2019 levels, and if the group is accurate about the supply/demand imbalance outside of its own output for 2020, OPEC should push the market into a bullish picture this year. This also assumes, of course, that the group ends up extending the cuts through 2020. That is likely, but far from certain.

If all of this comes to pass, OPEC should see production average 29.239 million barrels per day this year. This would actually be a bit higher than the 29.19 million barrels per day that the EIA (Energy Information Administration) estimated OPEC would produce for this year in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook. If the aforementioned amount of oil is, indeed, produced, it would translate to a deficit for 2020 of 0.231 million barrels per day for the year. This may not sound like much, but it would work out to global inventories declining by nearly 84.55 million barrels for the year. That could mean the difference between $55 oil and $65 oil (referencing WTI). At $55 oil, many oil and gas E&P firms would still struggle. At $65, they can thrive so long as differentials remain reasonable.

Takeaway

Right now, the oil market is going through an interesting period. We saw a temporary increase (as I suspected we would) as tensions in the Middle East surged and then came back down. That situation or some economic collapse in Venezuela could always have a major impact on global markets. But even without all of that, the picture is looking bullish and I believe that investors should tilt in that direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.