Circling Back On Tyme Technologies

We update the investment thesis on this intriguing "Tier 4" developmental concern in the paragraphs below.

"I would rather be governed by the first 2000 people in the Manhattan phone book than the entire faculty of Harvard." - William F. Buckley Jr.

Today, we circle back on Tyme Technologies (TYME). The stock has nearly doubled since we dubbed it a worthy "$1 lottery ticket" back in early August. This month the company entered into a collaboration deal with a larger player and started dosing in a key trial. We discussed those events and update our investment thesis on this "Tier 4" biotech concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Tyme Technologies is a small biotechnology company focused on developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) intended to be efficacious with relatively low toxicity profiles based in New York City. The company came public in 2015 when it executed a reverse merger into Global Group Enterprises and executed a private placement at $2.50 a share. The company currently has a market cap just north of $200 million thanks to the recent rally in the shares. The company's primary and really only asset of note in development at the moment is SM-88.

SM-88

SM-88 is Tyme's investigational therapy and has demonstrated encouraging efficacy and a well-tolerated safety profile in 15 different tumor types comprising almost 180 patients across four separate studies. SM-88 is an oral, modified dysfunctional tyrosine. The premise Tyme is working on is that cancer cells see SM-88 and take it into the cell. SM-88 is then hypothesized to disrupt protein synthesis leading to cell death. The compound is currently in mid- to late-stage studies for three indications.

Recent Events

On January 7th, Tyme announced a collaboration deal with Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX), the terms of which are quoted below:

"Eagle will invest $20 million in Tyme via the purchase of 10 million restricted common shares at $2.00/share. Tyme will receive a $20 million milestone payment upon the successful completion of the first of three events: (1) achievement of the primary endpoint of overall survival in its TYME-88-Panc pivotal trial, (2) achievement of the primary endpoint of overall survival in the PanCAN Precision Promise℠ SM-88 registration arm or (3) FDA approval of SM-88 in any cancer. The parties have agreed to co-promote SM-88 in the U.S. with Eagle responsible for 25% of the sales effort for which it will receive 15% of net revenue. Tyme will be responsible for the remaining 75% of the promotional effort (and 85% of U.S. sales) in addition to clinical development, regulatory approval, commercial strategy, marketing, reimbursement and manufacturing. Tyme retains the right to repurchase Eagle's co-promotion right for $200 million"

Ten days later, Tyme disclosed that first participant had been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, HopES, evaluating candidate SM-88 in patients with high-risk sarcomas. This affliction impacts approximately 12,000 individuals in the U.S. every year. This study will measure the Overall Response Rate (ORR) from three months to two years. First results should be disclosed in the fourth quarter of this year and final results approximately two years later.

Source: Company Presentation

In September, initial data from Phase II study "TYME-88-Panc" showed that patients being treated with SM-88 had achieved at least an 80% reduction in circulating tumor cell burden and demonstrated a 60% decrease in risk of death. Over 80% of the patients in this study were third-line plus or patients with an extremely poor prognosis. SM-88 was well tolerated in the study with only four percent of individuals having severe adverse effects deemed at least possibly related to SM-88.

Pancreatic cancer affects some 50,000 people in the U.S. alone. For third-line treatment, there are over 10,000 patients with pancreatic cancer in the U.S. who are actively seeing therapy. Unfortunately, there are no current FDA approved medicines for this patient population, and once you get to this stage of this cancer, the average life span is just over two months. Further information on this study will be out this year.

Source: Company Presentation

Enrollment in a pivotal study third-line pancreatic cancer has begun and should be complete late this year.

Source: Company Presentation

Good results for SM-88 have also been seen in prostate cancer as well.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Since November, Canaccord Genuity ($9 price target), Evercore ISI ($7 price target) and H.C. Wainwright have all reiterated Buy ratings on Tyme Technologies. The company ended the third quarter with just over $15 million in the bank. The $20 million raised from Eagle addressed near-term funding concerns and provided some other benefits with a recent article discussed in depth.

Verdict

The company has made considerable progress since we last discussed it in depth in August. We should get some additional trial data in 2020 with 2021 set up as the pivotal year for SM-88 development that could present a clear path to commercialization thereafter. While pretty much wholly dependent on how SM-88 progresses, the risk/reward on this "lottery ticket" remains favorable for those investors comfortable with considerable volatility.

"Decent people should ignore politics, if only they could be confident that politics would ignore them." - William F. Buckley

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Tyme is one of many successful positions in the Busted IPO model portfolio which has almost tripled the performance of the Russell 2000 since its launch in July of 2017. To initiate your two-week risk-free trial into The Busted IPO Forum with 20% off our already low regular price, just click HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TYME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.