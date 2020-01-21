The Next Really Big Thing - Cody Willard Talks With Alpha Trader (Podcast)

Summary

This week's Alpha Trader podcast features hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher chatting with Cody Willard, hedge fund manager, and editor of Trading With Cody.

Willard is very much aware of the bear case(s) on Tesla, but he also likes to invest in truly transformational/revolutionary ideas. This turned him bullish on the company last year alongside the introduction of the Model 3, and had him adding to his position after the unveiling of the cybertruck.

Turning to other ideas, Willard prefers buying names when they're hated, and that sort of thing is hard in today's red-hot market. Of his five favorite stocks - Disney, Virgin Galactic, Spotify, Qualcomm, and Cisco, only Cisco qualifies as not having gone a pretty nice bull run of late.

Getting back to investing in truly transformational ideas, Willard says space exploration is going to be the most revolutionary industry in the history of the plant ... And it's happening now. Publicly traded ways to play this are limited, but the purest way at the moment is Virgin Galactic.