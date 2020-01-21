The Next Really Big Thing - Cody Willard Talks With Alpha Trader (Podcast)

This week's Alpha Trader podcast features hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher chatting with Cody Willard, hedge fund manager, and editor of Trading With Cody.
Willard is very much aware of the bear case(s) on Tesla, but he also likes to invest in truly transformational/revolutionary ideas. This turned him bullish on the company last year alongside the introduction of the Model 3, and had him adding to his position after the unveiling of the cybertruck.
Turning to other ideas, Willard prefers buying names when they're hated, and that sort of thing is hard in today's red-hot market. Of his five favorite stocks - Disney, Virgin Galactic, Spotify, Qualcomm, and Cisco, only Cisco qualifies as not having gone a pretty nice bull run of late.
Getting back to investing in truly transformational ideas, Willard says space exploration is going to be the most revolutionary industry in the history of the plant ... And it's happening now. Publicly traded ways to play this are limited, but the purest way at the moment is Virgin Galactic.
Hedge fund manager and editor of Trading With Cody, Cody Willard joins Alpha Trader hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher for this week's podcast.
The episode begins with a discussion of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Willard - who was a longtime bear on the company (but never short) - began buying close to last year's lows alongside the introduction of the Model 3. Making him even more bullish was the unveiling of the cybertruck. Willard believes every car on the planet over the next five-to-ten years is going to be using some version of the cybertruck's exoskeleton.
It's hard to find hated names in today's one-way stock market, so Willard - strongly bullish long-term - has been doing some trimming around a few long-held positions. "Feet to fire" though, Willard's favorite five stocks are Disney (NYSE:DIS), Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Willard spends some time explaining why he's a fan of the companies. Task notes that Cisco kind of deserves the hated name moniker - after all it's down nearly 20% from since mid-summer 2019.
It's the truly revolutionary ideas and industries where we can find future 100- or even 1,000-baggers, says Willard, and space exploration has the potential to be the largest such revolution ever. People are spending too much time worrying about what demand might be for Virgin Galactic's $250K space flights, and not nearly enough time appreciating the technologies that will arise from such activity. Publicly-traded pure plays for space are tough to find beyond SPCE, but Willard is also an owner Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) on the space idea. He's also an investor in privately-help SpaceX (SPACE).
Listen to or subscribe to Alpha Trader on these podcast platforms: