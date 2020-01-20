Pan American Silver: 2020 Will Be A Good Year For This Miner

Pan American Silver is a solid company that shows the right profile for a long-term investment in the gold and silver sector. However, some trading is required.

The company continues to reduce its net debt significantly. PAAS has increased cash on hand to $238.3 million this quarter and paid off $40 million in debt.

Gold production was 173.9K Au Oz, and silver production was 6.622 M Ag Oz. It was a robust gold and silver production that will translate to a record in revenues for 4Q'19.

Source: Pan American Silver Corp. Huaron Mine in Pasco, Peru.

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) was considered a silver miner until the company completed a merger-acquisition with Tahoe Resources (TAHO) on February 22, 2019.

This acquisition changed the balance toward gold, and the recent fourth-quarter earnings results are showing how gold is now the precious primary metal for the company's revenue.

However, Pan American Silver will probably turn into a silver producer again when the Escobal silver mine, acquired from Tahoe Resource, will resume production, which may take a couple of years. Note: The mine's operations have been suspended since June 2017.

The Tahoe Resource acquisition was significant for the company, and the process of merging is taking a long time to be completed. The Timmins mines were indicated for sale by the company for a while. However, they are now considered part of the core assets.

Tahoe Resource brought some significant producing gold/silver mines (e.g., La Arena, Shahuindo, and Timmins mines) and one controversial but potentially significant silver mine actually on care & maintenance in Guatemala called Escobal silver mine. Tahoe's mines produced a total of 139.2K Au Oz and 71K Ag Oz in 4Q'19.

As I was expecting, the stock price dropped significantly after February 22 due to the Tahoe acquisition and reached a low of $10.50 in June 2019.

But, since then, and bolstered by the prices of gold and silver that turned bullish, the stock began its steady ascent and reached a price of about $21.34 per share last Friday (down from $24 a few days before).

Data by YCharts

In my precedent article, I was cautious about the new PAAS valuation. I recommended taking some profit off the table due to an overbought situation that could produce a significant retracement. It happened as expected, but the uptrend resumed to reach a high at $24 starting 2020.

Michael Steinmann, the CEO, said in the press release:

2019 was a transformative year for Pan American and one of the most important in our 25-year history. We completed the Tahoe transaction and successfully integrated the new assets into our portfolio, capturing $25 to $30 million in annual G&A synergies. Pan American is now a much larger, stronger and more profitable company,

The investment thesis is quite evident here. Pan American Silver is a solid company that shows the right profile for a long-term investment in the gold and silver sector. Furthermore, Escobal mine in Guatemala is a huge potential for the future growth of the company, and I am confident that mine will re-open at one point. That fact alone should motivate investors.

Finally, as I have explained many times that it is essential to trade short term about 30% of your position and take advantage of the volatility, PAAS is no different.

Silver and Gold Production Details For The Third Quarter of 2019

1 - Total Gold/Silver production

The total production of the new company created from the merger-acquisition is now in plain view starting 4Q'19, which is the second full quarter results. Gold production was 173.9K Au Oz, and silver production was 6.622 M Ag Oz. Also, the company produced Zinc, Lead, and Copper.

We can see that Pan American Silver is now mainly a gold producer.

Total for 2019 was 559.2 K Au Oz and 25.886 M Ag Oz within the guidance provided on November 6, 2019.

2019 Guidance (adjusted from Tahoe mines acquisition)

Source: PAAS presentation

Michael Steinmann said in the conference call:

Robust cash flow generation allowed us to repay a further $40 million to our line of credit in Q4 2019, continuing the rapid deleveraging of our balance sheet post closing of the Tahoe transaction. In addition, we advanced our skarn discovery at La Colorada and published an initial resource estimate of 72.5 million tonnes of polymetallic mineralization. In 2020, Pan American is well positioned for strong, low cost production. Combined with current metal prices, that should result in a rewarding year for our shareholders.

Net debt was $183.48 million in 3Q'19 and will be reduced significantly in 4Q'19.

Total debt was about $360.5 million, which includes $45.5 million in lease liabilities. The company indicated that cash jumped to $238.3 million and said:

Pan American repaid $60 million of debt during 2019, including $40 million repaid in Q4 2019. As at December 31, 2019, Pan American had $275 million drawn under its revolving credit facility and $238.3 million in cash and short-term investments.

Below, I have shown an estimated net debt for 4Q'19 of roughly $85 million, which is excellent progress.

Note: The company has amended and extended its revolving credit facility from $200 million to $500 million, which matures on February 1, 2023.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Pan American Silver got the story right again. The fourth-quarter results were solid with gold production at a record high. We can expect higher revenues, higher free cash flow, and the potential new record in revenue next quarter. Better, the company presents a strong future potential with the Escobal silver mine.

It was not a surprise to see PAAS climbing to $24 recently, but as always, the market is over-buying, and this overbought situation on expectation results to a sell-off when the news is announced. The graph shows how important it is to combine a long-term perspective with short-term trading, assuming the right timing.

Technical Analysis

PAAS experienced a support breakout of its ascending channel pattern early in January 2020 (indicated by the green dot). The retracement has followed an intermediate descending channel pattern with line resistance at $22.75 and line support at about $21.20. Descending channel patterns are bearish short term because a succession of lower lows forms them.

The short-term trading is quite simple. Selling about 25+% at or above $22.75 (if possible by tranche) and wait for the retracement at $21.20 and potentially accumulate again gradually while the stock continues to retrace to find new lower support.

If gold price turns momentarily bearish again with a downside below $1,500 per ounce, I believe PAAS will experience a support breakout with a retest of $19.80 as support. I do not detect more downside from this lower support, and it is probably the best entry for PAAS long term.

Conversely, if gold price turns bullish and reaches or passes $1,575 per ounce, PAAS may experience a resistance breakout and eventually retest $24 as a double top. I believe it is essential to selling another 20% at this level, which will be hard to surpass. However, in case of a very bullish price of gold and good news about Escobal, I see PAAS trading above $26, but it is not likely at the moment.

Note: It is essential to look at my TA interpretation as only a "blueprint." It should be adjusted almost weekly with always an eye on the gold and silver future prices.

Note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a very small long-term position and waiting for a retracement to accumulate more.