Consider LQD Because Now Is Not The Time To Take On More Risk

In the bond market, there have been more downgrades than upgrades recently, which is a negative sign. However, it is helps limit the supply of outstanding investment grade debt.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) as an investment option at its current market price. With equity markets hitting new all-time highs on what seems like a daily basis, there is a limit to how much new cash I am going to put to work in stocks right now. On this backdrop, I continue to focus on the fixed-income environment, with a keen focus on higher credit quality. I see continued merit in buying investment grade corporate bonds, especially in relation to below investment grade alternatives for a few reasons.

One, the yield offered within the investment grade space remains attractive, especially when we consider the small amount of credit risk. Two, net supply is expected to remain tight in 2020, which provides a tailwind for continued appreciation in asset prices. Three, foreign demand for U.S. investments is on the rise, including within the investment grade corporate bond space. With governments in Europe offering negative yields, LQD's 3% income stream looks especially attractive in comparison.

Background

First, a little about LQD. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds". LQD is currently trading at $129.01/share and yields 3.26% annually. This is my first review of LQD, and has come about because I am getting increasingly anxious about rising asset prices, in both the equity and fixed-income markets. As such, I am increasing my exposure to higher quality assets, with a particular look at sectors that offer a relative value. Therefore, LQD was a natural place to start, as it focuses exclusively on investment grade corporate debt, which is a sector that has strong historical returns and a low amount of risk. While the sector, and LQD by extension, saw a large total return in 2019, I believe this bullish momentum could continue as we move deeper in to 2020, and I will explain why in detail below.

With Returns Like These, Why Take On More Risk?

To begin, I want to talk about relative performance for investment grade bonds. As investors are likely aware, 2019 was a tremendous year for returns across most asset classes, and investment grade bonds were no exception. While this is a sector expected to bring steady, and essentially boring, returns, last year showed that there was investor appetite for just about every type of investment. Furthermore, quality assets did exceptionally well, as LQD roundly out-performed the broader bond market. We can see this when comparing LQD's 1-year return against the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG):

Source: CNBC

Clearly, the past 52-weeks have been strong for LQD, which is good news for current investors. However, this may also be making investors cautious, as such rich returns in this low-risk sector may seem unsustainable. In fairness, this is a very reasonable concern, as the investment grade corporate debt market rarely sees double digit returns. In fact, the returns last year were the best in a decade, as the graphic below illustrates:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is investors do have a right to be a bit cautious, and it is not likely that returns similar to last year will continue, as historical performance does not support it. However, considering that LQD has started the year off strong, and has this much bullish momentum, I don't see the incentive to increase my risk profile right now. With such strong returns in the short-term, I see plenty of merit for exposure to this sector, even if the returns slow somewhat. With the sector out-performing the broader bond market, it shows that investors clearly find LQD attractive right now, and the adage "don't fix it if it ain't broke" seems to apply perfectly here.

Cracks In High Yield Bond Market

Of course, investors may disagree with my previous sentiment, and believe now is a perfectly valid time to move down the credit ladder and capture a higher yield. While this is perfectly acceptable for those with some risk tolerance, I still would caution against this strategy right now, broadly speaking. When looking at LQD, I do believe the fund will push higher this year, but I also find it attractive on a relative basis, compared to high yield corporate debt. Specifically, I see some negative developments in the high yield sector that make me weary of recommending it right now, which improves my outlook of LQD as a result.

The first metric I would point to is recent upgrade/downgrade activity in the debt markets. This speaks to the general level of confidence ratings agencies have on corporate debt as a whole, as well as their outlook for earnings in the companies being rated. Unfortunately, last year we saw more downgrades in to high yield than upgrades in to investment grade, which is a negative signal. In fact, the difference was quite marked, especially compared to the previous two calendar years, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, this is not a positive sign, as it suggests there are some cracks forming in the corporate bond market. If downgrades continue, that makes investors less confident in the high yield sector, which would likely decrease demand and pressure total return. Concurrently, it raises the level of supply in the high yield sector inherently, as there is more debt coming in to the sector than going out. If demand stays constant, as opposed to rising to meet this increase in supply, that will also pressure returns.

Of course, the activity last year could reverse, as 2017 and 2018 both saw improvements in the upgrade/downgrade ratio. Therefore, 2019 may have just been a blip that corrects itself in this calendar year. However, I am not optimistic on this scenario. One reason for this is because the default rate in the high yield corporate bond sector rose to 3.3% last year, its highest since 2016, according to Fitch Ratings. More concerning, Fitch Ratings expects this figure to increase to 3.5% this year, which does not bode well for the high yield sector as a whole.

My takeaway here is there are cracks forming in the high yield bond arena, and that makes me favor investment grade debt as a result. Furthermore, in contrast to the high yield sector that is seeing outstanding supply tick up due to the downgrades, the investment grade sector is seeing the reverse happen. As less debt is upgraded, this keeps a lid on new supply in investment grade space, which can help support underlying asset prices. Compounding this reality is the fact that new high grade (investment grade) issuance is expected to slow in 2020, continuing a multi-year trend, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

My overall takeaway here is this is bullish for the investment grade corporate bond sector, and LQD by extension. Supply is expected to decline modestly this year, and the relative value of LQD compared to high yield options appears attractive. Considering the short-term returns this ETF is offering, I see little incentive to take on more risk this late in the economic cycle.

Yield Still Attractive, Especially For International Buyers

My next point concerns the fund's income stream. Coming in at just over 3%, LQD certainly does not offer a "high" yield on the surface. However, with interest rates having declined last year, this distribution rate continues to be attractive. Further, the fund was able to slightly increase total distributions last year, compared to 2018, which is a positive sign:

2018 Distributions 2019 Distributions YOY Change $4.14/share $4.21/share 1.6%

Source: iShares

While this growth is not overly impressive, the fact that the income did not decline as interest rates moved lower is a positive sign. Further, I believe the demand for LQD, and similar products, will remain consistent as we move through 2020. While interest rates are not expected to move lower in the U.S., they are not expected to rise much either. In fact, according to futures data compiled by CME Group, the market is putting a 72% probability on interest rates remaining in neutral through the June 2020 Fed meeting. While that does signal a reasonable chance (28%) of a move, the odds are pretty split on whether the move would be a cut or an increase. Therefore, the general consensus is rates will be trending in a similar range for the next six months. Considering LQD has performed well with interest rates sitting where they are, this is a positive sign in my view.

While the yield may still seem too low for domestic investors, consider that price gains in the sector could also be fueled by international demand. With central banks in Europe and Japan lowering interest rates in to negative territory, the options for safe, positive yields are dwindling. In fact, considering the European Central Bank dictates interest rates for every country with the shared Euro currency, the majority of the residents in the European Union are contending with a negative interest rate environment, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

*Author's Note: Riksbank (Sweden's Central Bank) increased its benchmark interest rate to 0% on 12/19/19.

My point here is this negative yield world has left European investors searching for options, and that has led them to U.S. investment grade corporate bonds, among other asset classes. In fact, 2019 saw foreign inflows in to investment grade corporate bonds for the majority of the year, with a noteworthy acceleration towards the end of the year, as shown below:

Source: Guggenheim

My takeaway here is this demand is helping to drive gains in the investment grade sector, which is partially responsible for the above-average gain LQD saw last year. With foreign investors still coping with negative interest rates in many parts of the world, this backdrop has not changed as 2020 progresses. In my view, this is a bullish tailwind for LQD, helping to support the argument that buying now can still make sense.

Bottom line

While the market is in "risk on" mode, safer havens like investment grade corporate bonds continue to register strong returns. As a more value focused investor, I see the continuing build up in equity prices as a reason for caution, and I am increasing my fixed-income exposure. However, despite an urge to reach for yield, I remain committed to quality assets, and am focused on investment grade bonds, whether in the corporate or municipal markets. LQD fits this bill nicely, and with bullish momentum to start off 2020, I believe the next move for this fund will be higher. Therefore, I am considering a position in LQD, and recommend investors give this fund a serious look at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LQD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.