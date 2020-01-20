TC Energy - 2021 And Beyond

Anyone who is paying attention can’t help but be aware of climate change and the impact it is having on the world we live in. As some choose to deny its existence, others are overwhelmed by the implications. As investors, we have to sort out fact from fiction and try to understand the opportunities or risk this presents.

A great example is TC Energy (TRP), historically a great company that has been thrust in the middle of conflicting narratives. As we look to the future, what role will TC Energy play and how will a changing energy economy impact the long term outlook for the company and shareholders alike?

A changing energy mix

At the beginning of every year, I sit down and take a look at my portfolio and try to evaluate the companies that I am holding from a long term perspective. Even though I am a buy and hold forever type of investor, I recognize the need to revisit my portfolio occasionally to adjust for changes. At present, I hold four companies that have significant exposure to the oil and gas sector, two of these are pipeline companies, TC Energy and Enbridge (ENB). After covering Enbridge in a previous article Enbridge 2022 - A Look To The Future I thought I would take a deeper look at TC Energy.

Source: Investor Presentation

As I pointed out in my discussion on Enbridge, the demand for energy worldwide will only increase. Based on the latest IEA forecasts, the world will experience an increased demand for all forms of energy through 2040, with the greatest demand being for natural gas and renewable energy. Most of this demand increase will be in the form of new electricity generation, as natural gas replaces many of the older coal fired generating plants currently in existence due to its low carbon, lower CO2 characteristics and competitive cost.

The demand for energy will not however be evenly split. In developing economies, there will be an increasing demand for oil along with natural gas and renewables to complement existing coal and hydro sources. This growth can be explained by a growing middle class with increasing transportation and energy needs.

Developed economies like North America and Western Europe will see a decreasing demand for oil, as conventional transportation needs transition to electric vehicles. Natural gas will become the primary source of base load electricity production along with renewables, and the main fuel source for our industrial base. In some areas, such as Ontario, there will be a re-commitment to nuclear energy where other areas are closing down these facilities.

Source: Investor Presentation

Exports will demand critical energy Infrastructure

With abundant new supplies of oil and natural gas coming on stream from the U.S. and Canada, North America has become energy independent for the first time and the push is now on to grow export markets. Currently, the majority of Gulf Coast refiners are set up to process heavy oil that has historically been imported into the region. With the curtailment of shipments from Venezuela and other OPEC suppliers due to political uncertainty, Canada has filled the gap to become the major supplier of imported oil to this region.

Lighter varieties produced through fracking and other conventional and unconventional means have flooded the marketplace creating opportunities to export surplus product abroad. This situation may grow further if the Keystone XL project is completed with construction slated to begin this spring. KXL could bring an additional 830,000 barrels per day into the marketplace.

Solidifying the future for TC Energy

With growing world demand for energy, TC Energy finds itself well positioned to take advantage of this trend. With 95% of revenues being generated by contracted distribution of liquids and natural gas within its pipeline division the company is insulated from the price fluctuations of the underlying commodities creating a steady stream of income.

Within the power business they operate within a regulated framework all but guaranteeing them a fair rate of return in line with their objectives. In Ontario they currently provide 30% of the provinces electricity through their zero emissions Bruce nuclear plant and are making capital investments to guarantee the continued operation of this facility.

Source: Investor Presentation

Whether it be through their pipeline or their power business TC Energy has built their operations in such a way as to insulate themselves from the cyclical nature of the business cycle. Evidence of this can be seen during the great recession when the company continued to increase dividends and grow their business despite turbulence in the markets and the economy.

Adding to their success story is the irreplaceable nature of their underlying assets. With the social license necessary to build any modern day infrastructure project the existing footprint connecting key producing areas to major markets is significant. Even if they cannot forge new passageways the ability to access existing corridors and expand within is very important. If they are able to complete important new corridors like KXL and Coastal Gaslink this advantage will grow even more.

At present the company is advancing more than $30 billion dollars worth of capital projects with an additional $20 billion in projects on the drawing board. If financially they can maintain a self-funding business growth model as forecast this will support shareholders and allow for sustainable dividend growth well into the future.

Following a simple growth model

TC Energy has followed a very simple growth model for the past 20 years and it has proven to be beneficial for shareholders. Using their existing long life energy infrastructure assets they are able to generate stable long term cash flow streams. Using a very simple 60/40 ratio they are able to reinvest 60% of their cash flows back into the business ensuring stability but also ensuring future growth. The remaining 40% is returned to shareholders in the form of increasing dividends supported by a manageable payout ratio.

Source: Investor Presentation

Using this approach the company has managed to invest around $100 billion dollars back into the company since 2000. These investments have allowed the company to transition from almost an exclusively Canadian natural gas company moving product from western Canada to population and manufacturing centers in the eastern part of the country to a much more diverse, North American company supporting business throughout the continent.

In 2000 the company generated earnings of about $2.5 billion per year with 95% of the company’s business tied to Canadian natural gas. For 2019 the company’s earnings should top $9.3 billion with 23% of those earnings coming from their liquids business and a further 8% coming from power and storage. Geographically the company now has significant operations throughout the most prolific gas producing regions of the eastern US with access to the US Gulf Coast and even Mexico. This positions them well for any future opportunities that might exist across these markets.

Show me the money

When investing one of the most challenging aspects is market timing and understanding how you will get your money out of the investments you make. Historically markets have moved in cycles so for many being able to know when to move in and out of the market is important. As a dividend investor I rely less on timing the market instead looking for companies that pay a fair dividend and grow it on a regular basis. The reality is that dividends make up almost 50% of the overall returns in the market for the average investor and dividends are very much attached to both earnings growth and cash flows.

In addition to their 20 year recorded 7% CAGR in earnings they have also been able to grow their cash flows and dividend at a similar rate. For investors this is very important because it sets a standard that the company strives to maintain. As an early retired dividend investor who depends on my dividend income to pay bills I need to know that my stream of income will not only continue but grow at a rate above inflation. For this reason I target 5% growth as my personal goal, so 7% is excellent and the 10% increases the company has given out over the past 3 years is definitely a bonus.

Source: Investor Presentation

As a retiree, a key component for me is the fact that they have managed to increase their dividend every year since 2000. Also important is that they use their simple strategy to maintain a current payout ratio of 70% of earnings, 40% of cash flow. That means that they have plenty of money to maintain this growth while reinvesting back into the business ensuring future growth. I prefer this dividend approach to investing over companies that pay no dividend, investing everything back into growth. Non dividend paying companies place a greater onus on the investor to know when to buy and sell while avoiding significant fluctuations in the market. For average investors this has often not worked out well tending to buy when the market rises and sell when things get tough.

Source: Investor Presentation

As a result of their steadily increasing earnings, cash flow and dividend the company has also been able to produce a steadily increasing share price resulting in total overall returns of 14% since 2000.

Looking Forward

2019 was a very good year for TC Energy generating record financial results through the first 9 months of the year with comparable earnings up 10% and FFO up 14%. The company continues to advance $30 billion of their capital program while lining up an additional $20 billion in future development. They continue to solidify their balance sheet while returning to a self-funding model that should bring further benefit to shareholders.

With a green light to begin construction on Keystone XL in the spring this should put an additional bounce in their step while worldwide pressure continues to grow towards converting exiting coal fired electricity plants to more environmentally friendly natural gas. This trend will strengthen LNG export demand and with access to Asian and European markets coming on line TC Energy is well positioned. At the same time TC Energy continues to make upgrades to the Bruce Power facility which will continue to provide returns over the next 20 years and beyond.

Based on these accomplishments and the fact that that natural gas demand will push the need for additional infrastructure I am confident that my investment in TC Energy will continue to bear fruit. I do believe that the stock price will continue to appreciate but more importantly the dividend will provide me with growth in their historical range of 5-7% allowing me to meet my needs. For this reason I am bullish on TC Energy and you should as be well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRP, ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.