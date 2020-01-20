OPEC Is Not A Cartel, It's An 'Ecosystem' - Saudi Energy Minister

Speaking at the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman justified OPEC's actions by claiming that OPEC is not a cartel.

Unlike what CNBC, Bloomberg, Wall Street (Journal), and FT (Financial Times) sometimes call OPEC a cartel, it is not a cartel. It's a group of responsible producers, who try to conduct themselves for the betterment of creating an environment, an ecosystem, where we can grow and prosper. Certainly, the most fundamental component of that is stability, to have a sustainable price level, and a sustainable growth level of supply and demand. If you do that with a reasonable amount of inventory, you end up resolving a long-term issue, which should be our focus."

Team Players

The oil minister appears to be getting tired of seeing shale oil take market share year-after-year while the kingdom cuts back. In 2020, OPEC itself projects the call on its oil will drop another 1.16 million barrels per day.

Abdulaziz said:

The unfortunate part…every now and then, a player here or a player there, says the following: allow me to play the game with you, using my own rules and regulations and approaches, or otherwise I'm not playing and I'm not allowing you to play. It makes it so bad that every now and then somebody would have to, without being demeaning, those who are not team players will have to learn how to be team players and accept the rules of the game."

Back at the end of 2014, the then Saudi oil minister, Ali Naimi, declared a market share battle. In an interview conducted by the Middle East Economic Survey (MEES), Ali Naimi was quoted as saying: "If I reduce, what happens to my market share? The price will go up and the Russians, the Brazilians, U.S. shale oil producers take my share."

Shale Oil Producers Can't Be 'Team Players'

In Article 2B of OPEC's Statute, it states, "The Organization shall devise ways and means of ensuring the stabilization of prices in international oil markets with a view to eliminating harmful and unnecessary fluctuations."

The U.S. Supreme Court has explained, "under the Sherman Act, a combination formed for the purpose and with the effect of... stabilizing the price of a commodity in interstate or foreign commerce is illegal per se."

Conclusions

The new Saudi oil minister is sounding frustrated the shale oil producers are taking market share from KSA and even their reduction to 9.744 million barrels per day will not be enough this year. Could the Saudis decide to try to teach shale producers to be team players by flooding the market again? At some point, perhaps when Iran's barrels come back into the market when sanctions are lifted in a new nuclear deal, they will revert to a market share battle.

To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.