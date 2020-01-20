International Economic Week In Review 1/13-1/17

This was a somewhat light week of international news. There were, however, three regions that issued some key data.

Chinese GDP increased by 6.1% in the latest quarter. This continues the moderating trend that we've seen in China for the last few years. The same report noted that industrial production was up 5.7% Y/Y while retail sales rose 8%. Car sales were the one area of weakness (emphasis added):

The national autoindustrybody said total car sales fell 8.2% to just under 25.8 million in 2019, after having slid nearly 3% in 2018 in the first contraction since the 1990s. December car sales in China dipped 0.1%, according to the data, marking 18 straight months of declines.

This is the second year of contraction, which means the trend is now solidifying in the economy -- not a good development.

The Office of National Statistics released a slew of UK data.

Service output decreased .3% from October to November, completely reversing October's gain. On a rolling, three-month basis, services output only increased .1%

GDP decreased .3% from October to November; rolling, three-month growth was .1% in November

Production was down 1.2% M/M and .6% on a rolling, three-month basis.

The ECB released its latest Meeting Minutes, which contained the following assessment of the EU economy:

Since the last Governing Council meeting, economic news, as perceived by market participants, had become less negative. Overall, business surveys since mid-September suggested a stabilisation in output growth at moderate rates. The weakness in the manufacturing sector continued, although the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) on euro area manufacturing output, which had been in contraction territory since February 2019, recorded a slight rebound to 47.4 in November 2019. At the same time, spillovers to the rest of the economy remained contained. Economic sentiment in the services sector, albeit declining, remained slightly above its long-run average, while construction, retail trade and consumer confidence continued to stand clearly above their 1999-2019 averages. Private consumption continued to be supported by higher labour income, which remained the main driver of real disposable income. Looking ahead, real disposable income and private consumption growth were expected to remain solid, albeit declining somewhat on account of weakening employment dynamics. At the same time, some near-term moderation in housing investment was suggested by a range of indicators, including residential investment, construction confidence and building construction production. Business investment growth was expected to weaken further in the near term, given the fall in industrial production and the rise in uncertainty about manufacturing activity, which was contributing to investment being postponed.

Unemployment is 7.5% for the region. But that figure is skewed by the high rates in France, Italy, and Spain. The vast majority of EU countries have lower rates. This is supporting strong retail sales and personal consumption expenditures. The EU manufacturing PMI is still indicating a contraction, which has depressed industrial output and business investment. In short, the EU continues to face a very challenging environment.

Let's now turn to the international ETF performance table.

All regions were higher; the only difference is the degree. Australia led the pack, gaining nearly 3%. This was followed by Russia and the US. The only big news out of Australia was related to the wildfires while Russia's news cycle was dominated by news that Putin is seeking to be a ruler for life. Asia also caught a decent bid, likely related to the news that China was at least stabilizing. At the bottom are India and Brazil, which are struggling with internal issues and a slowing economy; Latin America, which continues to deal with the negative ramifications of the slowdown in global trade; and Japan.

Let's take a look at the 2-month charts:

Let's start with the charts that are less than optimal. Brazil (top row, second from right) is trending modestly lower as is the Latin American ETF (lower row, second from left). Europe and the UK (middle row, first two) are moving sideways as is the Japan ETF (lower row, left). All other indexes are moving higher.

This article is part of a broader series that includes

A weekly bond market update

A Tuesday-Friday summation of the US markets and key economic data

A Friday column that includes a broad assessment of the US economy

The Passive-Aggressive Investor, which incorporates all this data into an investment strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.