Full Steam Ahead With Fortinet

I still see this as one of the best cyber security investments.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is one of my best calls for 2019, up 39% from when Fortinet: A Strong Buy was published in early August.

Today, I am back to revisit this stock and to my surprise, despite the recent price surge, Fortinet still carries a fair value relative to its peers. The reason for this is that analysts have been raising their growth estimates at the same pace as the stock price has appreciated.

Little has changed from my last article. The free cash flow margin is superb and the company smashes the Rule of 40 with a figure of 56%. Fortinet has a broad line of infrastructure and cloud security offerings. The company is positioned for success in the exploding IoT and OT markets, and the convergence of security and networking. Fortinet has introduced the first security-based SD-WAN ASIC for WAN Edge Networking and have secure wireless modules that include Wi-Fi, SD-WAN, and 5G products.

For the above reasons, I am retaining my very bullish rating for Fortinet.

Company Fundamentals

As I have explained in prior articles, high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, such companies often confound analysts who inevitably attempt to apply their beloved value metrics, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, free cash flow margin and the software company "Rule of 40."

Revenue Growth

Fortinet has an annual revenue growth of ~20%, slightly below the 5-year rate of almost 24%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Fortinet's free cash flow margin TTM is an astounding ~36% of revenues. It has been rising since January of 2017.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Fortinet's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 20% + 36% = 56%

The calculation comes out substantially higher than 40%, indicating that Fortinet has a healthy balance between growth and profits.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Fortinet is almost sitting on the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is typical of its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Fortinet is fairly valued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still considered high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes and President Trump's impeachment, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

Cybersecurity is a very competitive market and there is always a risk that competitors such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) could take market share away from Fortinet.

Summary and Conclusions

Fortinet is a high-growth infrastructure and cloud security company with a broad set of offerings. The company is an industry leader in Enterprise Network Firewalls and Unified Threat Management, a challenger in WAN Edge Infrastructure and Web Application Firewalls and has been recognized by NSS Labs for its SD-WAN products. The TAM is a huge $105 billion, although there is significant competition.

The stock price is fairly valued, with strong free cash flow, 20% revenue growth and the company fulfills the Rule of 40. I originally issued a very bullish rating near the beginning of August 2019 and I am retaining that rating. The future appears to be bright for Fortinet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.