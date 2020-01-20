Citigroup: Momentum And Traditional Banking Boosting Stock

Citigroup (C.PK) has been a great hold, along with other financials in the last few months. We have traded this name many times, most recently through some call options. The stock, while having momentum, is rather expensive on a valuation basis. We do believe that performance has justified the action in share prices over most of 2019 and into 2020. We still believe there are several strengths and weaknesses you need to be aware of in the key metrics that we follow for major financial institutions. Overall, we think Citigroup still has some tailwinds, and it remains a good hold. The most recent quarterly report was rather strong. With this performance, the momentum could continue in the stock and we are recommending a hold here.

Headline strength

The headline numbers were strong. The company beat consensus on the top line and bottom line. Versus last year, there was once again improvement. The performance justifies some of the pricing action in the stock, though at the $80 level, we question how much upside remains in the near term. Revenue was $18.38 billion, up 7.4% year over year. This revenue pattern is very positive over the last few Q4s:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

With the present quarter's $18.38 billion in revenues, the bank surpassed consensus analyst estimates by $430 million. We thought revenues would come in around $18 billion, so this is significant outperformance. There remain favorable tax rates, obvious growth in revenues, well-controlled expenses, and huge share repurchases, and as such, we saw more growth in earnings per share:

Source: SEC Filings, graphic by BAD BEAT Investing

In last year's Q4, the company saw earnings per share of $1.61 per share or $4.3 billion in net income. Here, in the present quarter, net income jumped to $5.0 billion and earnings per share increased to $1.90, which beat by $0.07. This is a strong growth of 16%. This earnings growth was primarily a result of much better than expected revenues, and on a per share basis, was in part buyback driven, which is welcomed and similar to what others in the sector are doing. That said, with interest rate cuts, we have to look into how the bank's income sources are holding up.

Non-interest revenues drove the gains

Here is the thing. Interest rate volatility either higher or lower can hurt income potential temporarily, but longer term, rising rates had been a nice tailwind for the major banks. With several rate cuts in 2019, we have had concerns over income potential in major financials, particularly in the short term. Even with favorable rates, net interest income had been trending flat to down in some cases or only modestly moved higher. In this quarter, net interest revenue suffered, while non-interest revenue saw gains. Although interest expense mostly continues to rise, interest revenue stalled. As such, this was a hit to net income, at least on a year-over-year comparison. Net interest revenue fell 3% from a year ago. The competition in the sector has been seeing tremendous gains in net interest income, though with cuts, have also seen some pressure. Non-interest revenue rose 23%, driven by card issuance and consumer banking strength. Now, with these results in mind, we like to examine if loan and deposit growth is slowing down.

Loan and deposit growth continue

Once again, the company registered another quarter of loan and deposit growth. No matter what is happening with interest rates, the best banks continue to grow loans and deposits, as these activities are what grow a bank's income over time. Traditional banking is the bread and butter of the industry, where the bank takes in money and lends it out at a higher rate. It works! Of course, we also want to make sure loans are quality. Since the Great Recession, Citigroup cleaned up its act and significantly tightened its lending criteria to consumers improving the quality of their loans. We were happy to see that both loans and deposits continue to increase for the company.

Loans were up and came in at $699 billion in the quarter, up from $684 billion last year. Deposits continue to increase at a solid pace as well to help fund these new loans. They rose to $1.07 trillion, from $1.01 trillion last year. We project that with our expectations for steadily rising interest rates, loans and deposits will surpass $715 billion and $1.11 trillion, respectively, at the end of 2020. As always, given the increased loan activity, we must be on the lookout for increased loan losses.

Provisions for credit losses

Changes in provisions for credit losses can be informative. If the provisions grow, it could represent more risky debt is being taken on. It could mean simply that more loans are on the books, and the bank is setting aside additional provisions based on historical/anticipated losses. What we like here is that we see Citigroup as taking on less risky loans. This is because despite loans having grown tremendously in the last few years, provisions for credit losses have been mostly level in recent years resulting in a sharp decline as a percentage of loans.

Although there was a slight increase in the total amount of loan loss provisions year-over-year since there are more total loans, the loan loss provisions over time have become a lower percentage of loans. This year, there was a slight increase to $12.8 billion or 1.84% of total loans as provisions. This compares to $12.3 billion or 1.81% of all loans last year. This is not a red flag. If you go back and look at historical quarters, this trend has improved over the years. Citigroup has made a solid effort to clean up its loan portfolio. Higher borrowing standards helped ensure non-accrual loans stay manageable. While lending to riskier borrowers at a higher rate can pay off, Citigroup has moved away from this.

A highly efficient bank

Citigroup's efficiency ratio is another reason we have been in and out of the name over the years, trading swings. However, even with solid efficiency, we have a stock trading at $80, with a nearly 10X EPS multiple, and projected earnings growth around 10%, shares are rather fairly valued here. Momentum is positive though and that matters, but unless EPS can really meaningfully expand, this is a bit expensive historically. That said, the company is amazing in its ability to generate $1 of income in its spending. We are likely at the best efficiency we will see. We could be wrong, but it will take a massive boost in the already efficient bank's performance to really boost margins and generate higher than expected returns. Over the last few years, Citigroup has seen its efficiency get to and remain below 60%:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Overall, there was an impressive 56.5% operating efficiency ratio for the bank which was a notable improvement from 57.4% last year. We still see the gold standard 50% efficiency ratio as the ideal target, but Citigroup consistently comes in under 60%, making it among the most efficient of all the banks we cover.

Final thoughts

Here, at $80 a share, and trading at a valuation that is on pace with expected EPS growth, playing this stock is playing the momentum. The sector has exploded higher in recent months. Overall, we still see this as a hold. The stock has rallied a good 60% from the year-to-date lows in early January 2019. While performance was decent, we think "good" performance is more than priced in here. Interest income is falling. Efficiency remains strong, and the buybacks are great. It is a good stock to hang onto if you are in it, but without a pullback, we are not committing new money here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.