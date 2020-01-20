Comcast: Free As A Bird

NBCUniversal, owned by Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA), proved again that a slight innovation in the SVOD sector can reward shareholders. The company followed the path of Disney (DIS) where a growing customer base is rewarded by the stock market. On the flip side, the market doesn't reward lackluster growth to protect an entrenched customer base such as the case of the new HBO Max service from AT&T (T).

Image Source: Peacock presentation

Huge Demand

While NBCUniversal appeared late to the streaming game with its Peacock service, the company is actually launching an ad-supported service for current customers on April 15, making HBO Max the last service to officially launch in May. The early launch will over-cover existing Comcast customers while everyone will have access to Peacock on July 15. In addition, the service is offering three tiers: Free, Premium for $4.99, and Ad-free for $9.99.

NBCUniversal made an intriguing case for turning to streaming services with how viewing demand has shifted over the years. Since Eddie Murphy last hosted SNL in 1994, the amount of people watching the show live has dipped by 38% to only 11.7 million hours. The actual demand for SNL as demonstrated by hours viewed is up 66% from the original 19.0 million hours viewed to 31.6 million hours now.

Source: Peacock Investor Meeting 2020

Not exactly new news, but consumers will watch the content far more often when made available via other viewing options such as streaming, VOD or DVR. Somewhat for this reason, NBCUniversal has taken the unique approach to immediately offer an ad-supported streaming service.

All of the other streaming services have gone directly to the subscription model and have bypassed the ability to make money from consumers unwilling to pay $5, $10 or $15 a month for the service. As the company mentions in the presentation, 92% of the viewership on the linear networks is ad supported and only 8% of viewership is on the subscription services like HBO and Showtime.

The current market is mostly ad supported, so naturally Peacock is being positioned to offer the only service with premium programming on an ad-supported model. In addition, Peacock is going heavily into new original content, so the normal consumer isn't likely to pay the $9.99 tier for ad-free viewing.

Conservative Numbers

Comcast is hitting a new all-time high as the market likes the prospects for NBCUniversal carving out a large subscriber base here. The company guided to the following financial projections for 2024.

Source: Peacock Investor Meeting 2020

One needs to consider that HBO already has 34 million subscribers at ~$15 a month, while NBCUniversal has the ad-supported model and two tiers at either $5 or $10. The big question is actually whether Peacock reaches 50 million active accounts in 2024 and is able to generate the predicted ARPU in the $6-7 level. The company could have millions of active accounts only generating $1-2 in monthly ARPU from watching a series or two per month.

The service has 15,000 hours of content plus key sports events such as the Olympics and Originals. One has to assume Peacock can at least match the 50 million subscribers at $15/month projected by WarnerMedia for HBO Max. HBO Max only forecasts 10,000 hours of content, so one can argue the ad-supported service will top the active accounts of HBO Max despite the latter already having 34 million subs.

The projection here is that the Peacock streaming service easily surpasses 50 million active accounts and the $2.5 billion revenue target in 2024. At 50 million active accounts, the service only needs an ARPU of $5 to generate $3 billion in annual revenues. The logical conclusion is that the service reaches adjusted EBITDA break-even far before 2024 due to these conservative estimates.

Currently, Comcast trades at 8.7x EV/EBITDA estimates. The stock is slightly more expensive than the estimates for AT&T and half the value of Disney.

Data by YCharts

The stock valuations continue to support the more aggressive and focused companies that offer the highest valuation multiples. AT&T remains a laggard due to the "me too" offering of HBO Max hitting the market last and with no differentiating service other than the highest cost. NBCUniversal is actually leading the market here with the ad-supported model of traditional services despite being the last service with an official media event for its service.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Comcast hit all-time highs by thinking outside the box in the competitive SVOD market. The stock remains relatively cheap as the market will reward the strategic shift and the relatively cheap valuation here with an EV/EBITDA below 9x.

