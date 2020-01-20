American Tower: The Right REIT Right Now

American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a REIT that could immensely benefit from the rapid growth and expansion of 5G across the United States, especially if Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) fall lineup of iPhones feature 5G enabled models. American Tower continues to rapidly buy and build tower sites at home and abroad as its scale should allow it to aggressively compete in many markets across the globe even as carriers such as Sprint Corporation (S) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) try to consolidate in its home market. Amazing dividend growth could continue in the future as it manages its international expansion effectively while aggressively growing cash flows.

5G's rollout and expansion across larger U.S. cities are in full swing as both AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) had successful launches in key U.S. cities back in 2018. This will give wireless companies a couple of years to get ready for Apple's expected 5G iPhone release coming potentially later this fall in 2020 as Apple's stock continues to get upgrades in preparation for some potentially lower-cost phones and an expected 5G upgrade cycle.

5G could be a cause for a massive increase in data usage over the next 5-10 years as unlimited wireless plans, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence become more pervasive. American Tower should be a primary beneficiary of this trend as 2/3rds of its cash flows come from the U.S. according to the company's latest conference call even as it has a significant international presence as well.

American Tower owns over 170,000 cell towers now across 5 continents, including 17 different countries. Its biggest international exposure is in India with over 70,000 towers there alone as it recently bought out Tata Teleservices' stake there in early 2019. It has already started out 2020 with a $523 million joint venture deal in Ghana and Uganda along with closing its Eaton Towers deal for 5,700 additional communications sites in Africa. It is also seen as one of the more likely acquirers of ~1,500 towers in Spain as Orange S.A. (ORAN) readies a sale.

This has led to an explosive gain in quarterly Funds From Operations (FFO) growth for the company over the past two years while letting it also maintain its impressive dividend growth.

Here's a quick look at what American Tower has done with its quarterly dividend over the past couple of years including its latest at over 6% growth.

American Tower Quarterly Dividend Per Share Dividend Growth Dividend Pay Date 1/14/20 $1.01 6.3% 10/17/19 $0.95 3.3% 7/12/19 $0.92 2.2% 4/26/19 $0.90 7.1% 1/14/19 $0.84 6.3% 10/17/18 $0.79 2.6% 7/13/18 $0.77 2.7% 4/27/18 $0.75

These quarterly dividend jumps add up pretty quickly and have resulted in approximately 20% annual dividend growth for investors over the last few years which is simply amazing in my opinion.

Management has guided that it will continue to make its dividend growth a priority in 2020 as it continues to grow its scale as fast as humanly possible before 5G really takes off in the coming years.

Here's a quick look at how American Tower stacks up in size with its two main competitors in the space in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC).

Tower Company Market Cap Dividend Yield American Tower ~104B 1.63% Crown Castle ~$60B 3.31% SBA ~$28B 0.59%

Size and scale could help make a big difference in the coming years, especially if there is a continued shakeup in the wireless carrier business. Sprint and T-Mobile are trying to get their $26B merger deal finalized in an ongoing saga that began back in April of 2018. In the almost 2 years since the deal was first struck, the companies have been able to jump most of the deal's hurdles. However, the problem comes in when they propose that their merger will not result in a more monopolistic situation in the U.S. as it goes from 4 major carriers down to 3 even though the deal should also allow Dish Network Corporation (DISH) to rise up over time into another 4th major carrier. This has resulted in most analysts putting the deal's success at somewhere between 40% and 65% as a verdict on the deal is expected sometime between late February and early March 2020.

This is important to American Tower because going from 4 major carriers down to 3 means less potential leasing power in the U.S., at least until Dish potentially becomes the next major 4th player. Currently, T-Mobile accounts for just ~10% of American Towers revenues and Sprint ~8% as neither currently approaches the two major carriers in AT&T and Verizon. If the deal fails, American Tower should prosper and grow as it has before especially after it signed a new long-term deal with AT&T late last year. However, if a merger deal does go through, it could be a short-term issue for American Tower even though Sprint and T-Mobile won't be able to consolidate shared tower space overnight. I think the upcoming benefits from being a 5G player could outweigh these negatives while Dish has time to try and grow into a 4th major player. Long term, having a far stronger third player along with a new and upcoming 4th player in Dish should be better for the tower industry as a whole than it stands today.

5G is rapidly expanding across major U.S. cities as products like Apple's potential fall iPhone lineup could result in a massive boost to 5G usage and awareness later this year. American Tower has done an incredible job the past few years gaining scale and international exposure as it towers over its direct competition. American Tower's impressive growing FFO cash flows are more than enough to maintain its amazing dividend growth as it reaches towards a larger and larger global presence. The potential T-Mobile and Sprint merger might be a short-term downer for the stock if it does go through, however, long-term American Tower should be a winner as Dish would be set up to grow into a 4th major carrier in the U.S. I continue to be long American Tower with an oversized position with no intention of selling shares anytime soon. Best of luck.

