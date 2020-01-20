Tesla's Q4 Earnings: Expect A Substantial Beat

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) has had a long struggle with bears to try and prove that it is capable of profitability. While recording profits in the last two quarters of 2018, the inability to carry that profitability over into the first two quarters of 2019 strengthened the calls of the inability to consistently turn a profit. Tesla surprised analysts by profiting in the third quarter, but now all eyes are on the upcoming earnings report. A greater than expected earnings report could boost Tesla's value quite a bit as the bear thesis has delivered a substantial blow, but the opposite could damage the bull thesis quite a bit as well. Through this article, I aim to uncover which outcome is more likely through a careful look at each of Tesla's revenue streams and their operating expenses. A look at the company's capital expenditures will also help determine the company's need to raise any more capital in the future and the ability to become truly self-sufficient.

Automotive Revenue and Profit

In the third quarter, Tesla delivered 17,400 Model S and Model X vehicles and 79,600 Model 3s for a total of 97,000 deliveries. In the fourth quarter, Tesla delivered 19,450 Model S and Model X vehicles and 92,550 Model 3s for a total of 112,000 deliveries. To determine Tesla's revenue from this, we can use an average selling price ("ASP") of $49,000 for the Model 3, slightly lower than the $50,000 ASP in Q2 (the most recent data for Model 3 ASP) as their third quarter report guided for. From this, we can determine that Tesla generated $4.535 billion of revenue just off of Model 3 sales. But now we're left with the Model X and Model S whose ASP hasn't been disclosed even somewhat recently. However, utilizing that $49,000 ASP in the third quarter, subtracting revenue from Model 3 sales and regulatory credits, we find that $1.319 billion was made off of the 17,400 Model S and Model X sales. From here, we can divide $1.319 billion by 17,400 to find an ASP of $75,800 for the Model S and Model X. Now we can multiply that by the 19,450 deliveries in the fourth quarter to see that the Model S and Model X generated a total of $1.473 billion for the fourth quarter. This leaves us with a total automotive revenue of $6.008 billion, but adding regulatory credits of around $120 million, this is brought to $6.128 billion. The reason I have Tesla's third and fourth quarter Model 3 ASPs at the same price is because Tesla hasn't taken any actions that could lead to a drop in Model 3 ASP in the fourth quarter, which they cited as the source of the drop in the third quarter.

There is one substantial aspect missing, I didn't account for leases. With 14% of Model S and Model X deliveries as a lease and 7% of Model 3 deliveries as a lease, leases must be taken into account. Subtracting 14% of Model S and Model X sales from the $1.473 billion of revenue would bring us to $1.228 billion and subtracting the 7% of Model 3 sales from the $4.535 billion of revenue would bring us down to $4.218 billion. Adding these together, we get an adjusted automotive revenue of $5.566 billion including regulatory credits. However, with just over $9,000 due at signing for the Model S and Model X lease and just over $4,000 due at signing for the Model 3 lease, the number starts to come back up. 14% of Model S and Model X deliveries would be 2,723 vehicles and 7% of Model 3 deliveries would be 6,479. Multiplying these with the amount due at signing, $9,000 and $4,000 respectively, there is an additional $50 million to be added to Tesla's automotive revenue. Existing leases should also contribute around $240 million to Tesla's revenue. Finally, we arrive at my expectation for Tesla's fourth quarter automotive revenue -- $5.856 billion.

Source: Tesla

If we were to apply the same automotive gross profit margin of last quarter, 22.8%, Tesla would have an automotive gross profit of $1.335 billion. But you shouldn't expect to see the same margins. With 15% of Model S and Model X vehicles were sold as a lease in Q3, as opposed to 14% in Q4, and 8% of Model 3s were sold as a lease in Q3, as opposed to 7% in Q4. This means that instead of receiving the cash for their vehicles down the line, Tesla is obtaining more of that upfront and therefore improving its margins. Additionally, with more inventory vehicles being sold than the last quarter, with production representing 99.13% of sales in Q3 and just 93.65% of sales in Q4, Tesla was able to profit off of costs associated with the previous quarter, further raising their margins for this quarter. Finally, the costs of automotive revenues continue to fall, even as capacity rises. With a 15% reduction from Q2 to Q3, all signals point towards another reduction that will bolster Tesla's push towards higher margins. So I don't expect similar margins. Instead, I expect a 24% automotive gross margin and an automotive gross profit of $1.405 billion.

Other Revenues and Profits

So while Tesla's automotive sector seems to be doing pretty well and consistently increasing its efficiency, the same cannot be said about Tesla Energy. As evident in Tesla's third quarter earnings report, the business has been pretty stagnant for a while now with the margin hovering around 22%. With revenues of $402 million in the third quarter, a 22% margin isn't enough to make its contribution very meaningful. The third version of Tesla's Solar Roof is set to be the one to finally hit mass production and deployment, though, realistically, we're still probably not too close to see the Solar Roof's mass installation. Because of this, I anticipate similar revenue and profits from Tesla's energy generation and storage of $400 million and $90 million respectively.

The last source of revenue for Tesla is "services and other," which tends to post a loss. Last quarter, the category had a gross loss of $119 million. This is pretty substantial, seeing as it's greater than Tesla Energy's gross profit. Unfortunately, I expect a similar outcome for this final quarter with a loss of $120 million off of revenue of $550 million. Altogether, I expect Tesla to generate $6.806 billion in revenue and a total gross profit of $1.375 billion in the fourth quarter.

Overall Profitability

It seems reasonable to expect Tesla to spend around $330 million on research and development ("R&D") in this quarter again. Additionally, keeping "restructuring and other" costs at $0 should be doable for this fourth quarter, but if not, I believe that the ceiling is $50 million. Following the trend from Q1 to Q2 and Q2 to Q3, selling, general and administrative costs will likely fall by around 7.75% from Q3 to Q4 to around $550 million. This brings us to a total of $930 million spent on operating expenses. Subtracting this from the total gross profit, I expect Tesla's income from operations to be $445 million. This would earn the company an operating margin of 6.54%, their greatest ever.

Achieving profitability this quarter is important for a couple of reasons. The introduction of Model 3 leases at the beginning of the second quarter raised concerns that the lowered automotive revenue would hurt the company's profitability with more deferred income. However, another profitable quarter with rising margins proves that there is no need to worry about the impact these leases may have on Tesla's immediate profitability and they can stand to take the initial profit hit. The ability, or lack thereof, to maintain their profitability is also a large point of interest for Tesla critics and investors alike, so providing evidence that it can be maintained is important to lessen these concerns. Though what may be even more important to note here is that Tesla, based on my analysis, has achieved profitability for the full year by a mere $17 million (author's calculation based on their previous earnings reports (Q1, Q2, Q3).

Capital Expenditures

To analyze expenditures, I'll begin with capital expenditures, or capex, first. Tesla's current guidance, after being reduced by $500 million in the second quarter, is to spend $1.5 to $2 billion on capex. In their first three quarters (Q1, Q2, and Q3), Tesla has spent a total of $1.04 billion in capital expenditures, leaving $460 million to $960 million to be spent in the fourth quarter. Judging by the previous quarters, I wouldn't expect Tesla's capex to exceed $650 million for the fourth quarter. This is within their guidance and would represent Tesla's typical spending patterns. Additionally, considering that Phase 1 of Gigafactory 3 construction has ended, there isn't as much for Tesla to develop by the end of the quarter.

This is important for analyzing the future financial health of the company. With capex still surpassing Tesla's income from operations, the company is not yet self-sufficient. Although this doesn't directly affect the company's profitability, it means that debt is the only way to keep the company operating and paying off that debt can hurt the company's profitability. However Tesla, at the end of the third quarter, had $2.968 billion of cash and cash equivalents ready to fund expansions, such as the Gigafactory in Shanghai and Model Y production preparations. This means that the $225 million gap between income from operations and capex is quite small and this cash on hand should be sufficient to prevent any future capital raises, especially after a recent $1.29 billion loan from Chinese banks. As the gap between income from operations and capex begins to narrow, and eventually closes, Tesla will be able to run solely off of its business operations even as it works to expand its production. This narrowing of the gap can be accomplished through the completion of costly ongoing expansions and the new profit opportunities that arise from those expansions.

Investor Takeaway

With a total profit of $445 million and 180 million shares outstanding, Tesla is looking to provide an earnings per share ("EPS") of $2.47. This wouldn't be their greatest EPS of all time, but that doesn't mean that this is a disappointment. With analysts expecting an EPS of $0.57 for the quarter, Tesla is, under my analysis, looking to beat analysts' expectations by 333.3%. A beat of this magnitude is pretty significant for the company as it is finally beginning to prove that it is capable of profitability, even with lowered automotive revenue from Model 3 leases. A beat of this magnitude is made even more impressive after the previous quarter's substantial beat and may contribute to higher expectations for the company's future.

The long-term benefit from what I've discussed here is in the "capital expenditures" section, where Tesla's ability to be self-sufficient is brought to light. The ability to fund all expansions with operating cash flow is a critical step for a growth company's path to becoming a successful company. By just reinvesting profits, instead of requiring debt, any fears of bankruptcy or significant liquidation are eliminated due to the lack of any liabilities. This creates a stronger future for the company and further diminishes this aspect of the bear thesis on Tesla.

As an investor, it makes sense to capitalize on this potential gain. While the rise from last quarter's earnings surprise is unlikely to be repeated, there is still room for a rise. I do expect Tesla to see a sizable value increase due to the extent of its earnings beat but, following the trend of past reports, this growth should be limited to 7% in the three days following the report's release. 7% growth isn't too shabby, especially for three days, therefore making a long position seem the most sensible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.