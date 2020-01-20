MannKind's Afrezza Reveals Veins Of Gold

MannKind is planning a phase 3 pediatric Afrezza trial. If designed well, positive results should be able to overcome some marketing challenges.

In a post-hoc analysis of a previous study, Afrezza demonstrated the ability to control glucose levels well with reduced risk of hypoglycemia compared to other mealtime insulin.

MannKind (MNKD) closed its books for the fourth quarter 2019 and enters 2020 with increased probability for Afrezza to easing the burden of glucose management for diabetics.

In a post-analysis of a previous study, it was shown Afrezza caused fewer hypoglycemic events compared to another rapid-acting insulin analog. This has good long-term implications for Afrezza's prospects but will require additional studies if Afrezza is to convince the cautious medical establishment and tight fisted insurance companies to consider diabetic’s long-term health.

Before discussing the study I will review some numbers for investors to chew on. During the fourth quarter 2019, U.S. Afrezza scripts totaled 10,011 compared to the third quarter of 2019 of 9,002. Since launch in the first quarter of 2017, quarterly scripts are as follows:

Source: John Kastanes and Symphony

During the fourth quarter of 2019, Sympathy reported retails sales of $17.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2019 of $14.2 million. During the fourth quarter of 2019, my model estimates U.S. Afrezza net revenue of $6.9 million compared to the third quarter 2019 of $5.7 million. Since MannKind launched Afrezza during the first quarter of 2017, retail sales and net revenue are as follows:

Source: John Kastanes and mannkindcorp.com

On a script basis, the average retail amount to consumers was $1,722 per script netting MannKind $690 per script. Since launch, average retail and net per script are as follows:

Source: John Kastanes and mannkindcorp.com

While investors have focused on revenues there seems to be quite a bit of confusion on expenses. To clarify that I pulled product and operation expenses beginning with 2016. During 2016 through 2018 annual expenses, excluding interest and one-time charges, were as follows:

Source: John Kastanes and mannkindcorp.com

During the first three quarters of 2019, those same expenses were as follows:

Source: John Kastanes and mannkindcorp.com

During the third quarter expenses were more than four fold greater than Afrezza net revenue. It should be noted I have not included Afrezza revenue from Brazil shipment of $700,000 during the third quarter but the expense is included in the cost of goods sold.

Hypoglycemia

Diabetes is a condition that is grouped into three types: Type 1 where the islets cells of the pancreas have been destroyed by the immune system; Type 2 where cells don't respond well to insulin and; gestational diabetes that occurs in pregnant women that never had diabetes. Of the three type 1 is the most severe, requiring insulin to manage blood glucose levels.

When blood glucose levels are not managed well long-term, there is increased risk of micro-vascular damage leading to retinopathy, nephropathy and neuropathy, and heart disease. Proper blood glucose management generally requires multiple daily injections of insulin analogs; a long-acting and short-acting mealtime version.

Use of insulin analogs increases the risk of hypoglycemia because of longer tails of their pharmacodynamic profiles. Afrezza has shorter tails and in theory should reduce the risk of hypoglycemic events.

Source: Afrezza.com

In a post-hoc analysis from a 24-week phase 3 clinical trial whose primary outcome measured rates for levels 1, 2 and 3 hypoglycemia, defined as blood glucose levels of ≤ 3.9 mmol/l, < 3.0 mmol/l or requiring external assistance for recovery, the analysis concluded:

Participants treated with Afrezza experienced statistically significantly lower rates of level 1 (blood glucose ≤ 3.9 mmol/L or 70 mg/dL) and level 2 (blood glucose ≤ 3.0 mmol/L or 54 mg/dL) hypoglycemic events. There was also a trend towards lower rates of level 3 hypoglycemia (requiring external assistance for recovery) than participants treated with insulin aspart. The lower rate of hypoglycemia with Afrezza was observed across the range of end-of-treatment A1c levels. Due to its unique pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic profile, Afrezza was associated with higher rates of hypoglycemia 30–60 minutes after meals but significantly lower rates 2–6 hours after meals.

Source: Wiley online library

In order for MannKind to capitalize on this data management must translate that into dollars saved by insurers. If the savings is greater than the difference between the cost of Afrezza and other mealtime insulin, Afrezza may receive higher tiered coverage that will translate into more scripts.

What investors need to consider

When Alfred Mann created Mannkind in 2001 I believe he set out to provide relief from daily insulin injections and better glucose control, at an affordable price. Afrezza’s inhaler eliminates mealtime insulin injections, and the study reveals Afrezza reduces the risk of hypoglycemia compared to other mealtime insulin while managing glucose. Because of the high cost of Afrezza, it is either not covered by many health plans or is covered only after diabetics try other medications.

MannKind’s management appears to be taking a go-it-alone approach with Afrezza in the U.S.; either management believes they can overcome marketing obstacles or no big pharmaceutical is willing to partner with them. If MannKind designs the pediatric trial to demonstrate good glucose control and reduced risk of hypoglycemia, that should convince physicians and insurers to provide higher tier coverage of Afrezza, and possibly attract additional partners.

With the recent hypoglycemia study and a pediatric trial to begin this year, MannKind may be turning the corner; however I cannot recommend buying shares because of financial uncertainty. During the fourth quarter earnings call if CEO Castagna can provide a timetable for the pediatric trial and a pathway to finance operations until 2022, investors may want to consider a small invest in MannKind. Prosperity and health to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNKD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.