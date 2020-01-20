Yum China: Right Tools And An Untapped Market, A Recipe For A Premium

Investment Thesis

In the past twelve months, Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has advanced ~38% amid rising revenue growth and margins, outperforming ~14% gain of its parent, YUM Brands, Inc. (YUM). The consistent growth in same-store sales has driven the revenue expansion despite a weakening Yuan, while menu innovations and strong purchasing power, driven by its scale, have lifted margins even through a period of rising inflation.

The improving comps of Pizza Hut, the focus on coffee, and a new acquisition should support the near-term revenue expansion, while softening inflation outlook is expected to lift the margins. Meanwhile, the solid unit economics and debt-free balance sheet should support the long-term expansion plans. However, despite the promising outlook, the investors value YUMC at only ~2.2x of its forward sales, compared to ~5.6x of the parent. Our sum-of-the-parts valuation suggests a ~26% upside to the stock, a firm argument for a 'Buy', bolstered by the upcoming secondary offering, which could further lift the valuation while reinforcing the local ties.

Source: Yahoo Finance

A Portfolio to Address a Growing Market

Following a period of stagnant revenue growth and declining operating profits, Yum China spun off from the parent, Yum Brands. Since then, the company has witnessed its revenue surging ~22% and the operating profits rising ~41% up to the LTM period (last twelve months). The turnaround has powered the stock ~81% higher compared to ~38% gain in the NYSE Composite index. YUMC is the largest restaurant operator in China with nearly 9,000 outlets under its belt, ~90.1% of them owned and operated by the company and its affiliates, and the rest by the franchisees. In addition to its proprietary brands, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY, the company has exclusive operational and sub-licensing rights in China for YUM's leading global brands, KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell (except in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). Further, YUMC has a 1% stake in the e-commerce platform, Meituan, and a controlling stake in the holding company of DAOJIA.com.cn, an online food delivery company. Meanwhile, further consolidating its grip on the Chinese dining scene, plans are afoot to acquire the Huang Ji Huang group, a leading Chinese casual dining operator. With ~70.9% of total system-wide outlets, KFC is YUMC's leading revenue and profit generator, making up ~73.3% of LTM company sales with ~17.8% restaurant-level margin. Pizza Hut follows up with ~25.3% of system-wide stores contributing to ~26.2% of LTM company sales with ~10.7% of margin.

Source: Yahoo Finance

For western-style restaurants capable of standing up to the competition, the rising GDP growth in China presents a glowing opportunity for expansion. Due to low urbanization in China, only 5.8 KFC and Pizza Hut stores cater to a million of its population on average, nearly three quarters less than the U.S average. Currently operating in ~1.2K cities, YUMC has, therefore, earmarked an additional ~1K cities for future development while increasing the store-density in its current markets. Meanwhile, the country's per capita coffee consumption is a lowly 3.7 cups, compared to 335.0 in the U.S., and the number of coffee stores per 100K population stands at ~0.7 compared to 8.0 in the U.S. Meanwhile, the Chinese food delivery business is set to grow at ~15% of CAGR (compound annual growth rate) from 2018 to reach ~$55B by 2023, outpacing ~8% CAGR in the U.S. and ~8% and ~3% CAGR of the overall restaurant market in China and the U.S, respectively.

Source: Investor Day - 2019

Local Currency Terms Reveal the Growth

YUMC's same-store sales growth has remained positive for four consecutive quarters as of Q3 2019 (the third quarter of 2019), with KFC taking the lead, while Pizza Hut posted the third consecutive quarter of positive comps, driven by its rising foot traffic and ticket size. However, from ~8.3% in 2018, LTM revenue growth has slowed to ~3.4% YoY (year over year), even though the quarterly YoY revenue growth adjusted for the currency impact has well-exceeded the unadjusted revenue growth since Q3 2018. Revealing the impact of depreciation, Yuan, the functional currency of YUMC, converts to fewer US dollars, the company's reporting currency, accounting for the stalling revenue growth. In August last year, amid US-China trade tensions, the Chinese Yuan slipped to a more than 10-year low against the US dollar.

Source: The Author; Data from Company Financials and Earnings Call Transcripts

Strong Unit Economics to Support Expansion

However, the long-term growth catalysts are aplenty as GDP growth gathers pace in China. With multiple store formats, the company is customizing the store interior to suit different market sizes. Consequently, KFC store sizes have become smaller over the years, and therefore, the smaller initial capital outlay required for new store builds should relieve liquidity constraints as the restaurant fleet expands. Furthermore, the average payback period and unit volumes of new KFC outlets stand at ~2 years and ~$0.9M, respectively, compared to ~4 years of average payback period and ~$0.7M average unit volume of franchisee-led rivals such as Burger King unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). Given the superior unit economics, we believe the franchisees could take over the organic expansion in the long term, while the company focuses on acquisitions. As expected, the stores owned by franchisees have improved ~10.4% YoY in the past twelve months, outpacing the ~6.9% YoY growth of the company-owned and affiliated stores. Meanwhile, YUMC is capitalizing on the growing coffee scene in China as it plans to expand the COFFii & JOY store count to 40-45 in 2019, more than a threefold rise from 2018. Having witnessed three consecutive quarters YoY growth, we, therefore, expect a meaningful contribution to the top-line from the other segments in the near term.

Delivery is Yet to Take Off

Even though the company has seen a threefold increase in its delivery sales from 2014 to 2018, there is still headroom for expansion as the sales channel accounts for only a fifth of total company sales as of Q3 2019. With rivals such as QSR recording delivery penetration rates as high as 35%, the company has new tools in place to increase the scale vital to squeeze profits from the low-margin business. The multi-brand delivery platform aims for an efficient allocation of riders, and the Hub & Spoke store structure of Pizza Hut ensures faster delivery, and therefore, a higher fulfillment rate and repeat orders. Meanwhile, from 2016 to 2018, the loyalty base of KFC and Pizza Hut has increased from ~80M to ~210M of customers, with a twofold increase in ARPU (the average revenue per user). As advanced data analytics and machine learning fine-tune the targeted marketing for big and small brands alike, the ARPU will rise further, improving its contribution to the top line in the long term. Source: The Author; Data from Company Financials, Earnings Release and Earnings Call Transcripts

The stagnant comps of Pizza Hut have held back its sales growth in 2018. However, the unit's positive traffic for the past four quarters points to careful attention to menu pricing, which should sustain its positive comps in the long term. Meanwhile, the strengthening Yuan, which recently hit its highest level since July 2019 amid softening trade tensions, could support YUMC's overall top-line expansion in the medium term.

Source: The Author; Data from Company Financials and Author Estimates

For the recently-concluded 4Q 2019, we assume the revenue from KFC, Pizza Hut, and the other segments to rise in line with their average LTM revenue growth over the past four quarters. As per our estimates, the total revenue of ~$8.8B for 2019E marks a ~4.1% YoY growth, a slowdown from ~8.3% YoY growth in 2018, partly reflecting the currency impact, as discussed earlier.

Purchasing Power and Menu Tweaks Lift Margins

Despite the rising costs of proteins in China amid the African Swine Fever outbreak, the gross margin remained stable at ~19.7% in the LTM period, unchanged from 2018. Unable to pass the price inflation to the consumer, the company has leveraged its scale to negotiate lower prices from suppliers while introducing menu innovations to minimize the waste and maximize the use of alternative proteins less subject to price inflation. Meanwhile, with a decline of ~5.7% YoY in the LTM period, the prudent management of G&A expenses has improved operating margins up to ~10.3% from ~9.9% in 2018.

Towards the latter half of 2020, we expect margins to improve further as the recent government policies for the recovery of the pork production eases the inflation, which remained at 4.5% in December 2019, unchanged from the month before. Meanwhile, the digitization efforts should continue to expand operating margins in the long term, as rising cash flows and nearly debt-free balance sheet support the expansion without straining the financial position.

Strong Premium Ahead of Secondary Offering

The peers we have used for the sum-of-the-parts valuation are QSR and Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) two of the peers YUMC identifies as its competitors in China. Their price to forward sales multiples, ~3.4x of QSR and ~1.3x of PZZA, applied separately to the total revenue of KFC, Pizza Hut, and the other segment for 2019E, yields an upside of ~25.2%, a prime opportunity to 'Buy' the stock despite the risks as highlighted below.

Source: The Author; Data from Company Financials, Seeking Alpha and Author Estimates

The political risk remains at the top of the agenda for western brands operating in China. The recent backlash against Houston Rockets and Liverpool Football Club is a case in point. Sourcing nearly all of its revenue from the mainland, such an eventuality will impact YUMC even harder. However, given its size and the ~450K-strong Chinese workforce, the company is closely enmeshed with the domestic economy making a potential backlash against it unlikely. Its recent decision for a secondary listing in Hong Kong will further consolidate the relationship with the mainland while lessening its reliance on foreign capital for an acquisition-led growth. Even though there is no confirmation on the size of the issue, such a secondary offering could dilute an already low EPS denominated in the US dollar. However, given their superior knowledge of the company's operations, the investors close to the home market, unlike U.S. investors, could boost the company's valuation as they eliminate information asymmetry.

Meanwhile, as the per capita income of the Chinese rises, the industry rivalry among western QSR brands is also intensifying. YUMC has envisioned ~10K outlets by 2021 at ~5.6% CAGR, and McDonald's Corporation (MCD) plans to expand its Chinese store count to 4,500 by 2022 at a CAGR of ~10.8%. Its network there grew by ~11.2% in 2018, while Burger King expanded its network to more than 1,000 outlets by May 2019 at ~17.1% YoY. In a race to drive traffic, the companies will resort to price wars while battling for prime store locations and lucrative franchise and supplier partnerships to guard against margin erosion, a recipe for a period of stagnant growth and narrowing margins.

Conclusion

Driven by rising comps, the revenue growth of Yum China has held up, while menu innovations and the strong purchasing power have kept its margins growing even through a period of rising inflation. The new acquisition and the turnaround in Pizza Hut should further support the near-term revenue growth. The focus on delivery, solid unit economics backed by growing cash flows, and the clean balance sheet should accelerate the long-term expansion. The sum-of-the-parts valuation suggests a sizable upside, unveiling a clear 'Buy' as the upcoming secondary offering set to lift valuation further while reinforcing the ties with the mainland.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.