Laredo Petroleum: Cash Flood Ahead

Look for the percentage of oil produced to climb materially in the current fiscal year while costs are held relatively constant.

This strategy change should allow for a very fast cash flow build in the current fiscal year. That cash flow build should offset the higher debt costs and then some.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) was very focused on cost management and reserve additions. Now a management change will focus on cash flow and profitable growth. One of the unexpected benefits has been the ability to take advantage of relatively small but well located lease sales as they become available.

There may be some concerns related to the recent debt refinancing that also added cash for "general corporate purposes". But the new acquisitions so far may well offset the additional interest costs inherent in the debt refinancing.

Laredo has long been known for a fairly conservative financial strategy. Management will now probably stretch a little financially to get some very well located properties. The location advantage appears to be a higher percentage of oil produced. This higher percentage of oil allows for a faster cash flow build as the well pays back in less time. The result is a higher production at payback so that the reinvestment of the drilling money produces faster cash flow growth.

One of the acquisitions in Glasscock County can probably be considered "bolt-on" to the current operations. The other is an expansion into an "upscale" Howard County area (due to much higher oil percentages of production). That acquisition may allow for considerable expansion as more distressed sales appear.

The neat part about this strategy is that the currently acquired acreage will probably have a material impact on cash flows in the current fiscal year to allow more acquisitions either with cash or by borrowing without expanding the key loan ratios materially. Acquisitions can be made over time as more profitable wells are drilled rather than one big acquisition that really "busts the budget" and takes a year for key ratios to look reasonable again.

Laredo has long achieved decent profitability by vertically integrating and having one of the best water management systems in the industry. Even though oil is around one-quarter of total production, the low production costs helped the company maintain a very competitive margin.

Now, the strategy includes developing these higher oil producing areas while maintaining those very low production costs. If management is successful to any degree, margins could literally explode upward in the next couple of years even if overall production growth is not that significant. The key to success is for the additional oil profitability to overwhelm any cost increases.

In an absolute sense, any time an investor can count on oil production approaching 150,000 BO in the first year as shown above, then that investor probably is looking a very profitable well under a wide variety of oil pricing scenarios. The relatively small blocks of acreage acquired are significant for a company like Laredo Petroleum due to the stacked plays. There are several years of drilling opportunities in those two acquisitions. Plus management has the opportunity for more cheap acquisitions as the current period of soft prices persists.

The ratios shown above are due for a long-term improvement as oil prices are generally better now than they were a year ago. Therefore, both the fourth quarter and the upcoming first quarter should face easy comparisons. This gives the company a little more flexibility to continue acquiring small partials using either the expected free cash flow or some debt without materially expanding the debt ratios shown above.

Debt Refinance

To finance the aggressive acquisition program, the company recently rolled over much of its debt at considerably higher prices. The company recently offered nearly $1 billion of debt at nearly 10% interest rates to tender for the far cheaper debt due in about 2 years. Not only did management tender for about $800 million, but the new financing will give the company nearly $200 million in cash for "general corporate purposes.

That $200 million effectively finances the two acquisitions shown above with long-term debt and replenishes the cash coffers for more bargain hunting. It would be very foolish to have free cash flow when bargains like the above two are available. Shareholders want the most profitable use of cash and the acquisitions above are going to be extremely profitable.

The immediate effect of this transaction (debt refinancing) will be to raise the debt ratios. However, the continuing acquisition of oily parcels and the immediate development of those parcels should more than offset this immediate effect. Some of those acquisitions produce up to 80% oil which is considerably greater than the company average of roughly 20% oil currently. Therefore, these acquisitions will have an immediate and material effect on profitability. The Howard County leases are simply in a very different profitability league.

It needs to be noted that a track record of superior oil percentage production will need to be established before the market revalues this issue. Let's face it, one or two wells of superior production will not materially impact company profits for long (if at all). However, should management execute on the preliminary hopes (or guidance), then profitability will materially change for the better even if oil prices weaken from current levels.

Oil Production Details And Strategy

Drilling the relatively high percentage of oil production wells should therefore result in extra flexibility despite the higher cost debt. A large sustained drop in oil pricing could "short-circuit" this strategy, though. Those wells should immediately generate far higher initial cash flows while slowly increasing the overall corporate percentage of oil produced. It does not take a large percentage increase in oil produced to materially change company profitability.

Management managed to increase profitability on the current acreage simply by changing the well spacing and probably continuing to improve well designs. Still, the boost of the new acreage above can be shown by the more than double expected oil production of the newly acquired acreage in the first year of production. That is going to be a whole lot more cash in the first year (especially per well) because the value of the greater oil percentage produced basically goes straight to the bottom line with only minimal incremental costs (like royalty and taxes). Management expects costs to remain the same even with that higher oil percentage of production.

As was previously stated, the low lease operating expenses and cash general and administrative expenses are absolutely necessary. Major shareholders began agitating for lower general and administrative expenses some time ago. Clearly management responded.

But the lower completion costs may be misleading. The comparisons are to Diamondback Energy (FANG), Parsley Energy (PE), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). The acreage location and characteristics are probably materially different for these. This is why margin comparisons are so important.

Companies often incur incremental costs for superior margins. Those superior margins often allow for a lower breakeven than one might assume. Several of the operators (Pioneer for example) have the option of drilling different acreage without the incremental costs during time periods when the market does not reward the producer with higher profit margins for the value added products. Also, the gas plant can leave value added products in the gas stream when value added prices are low or insufficient to recover those incremental costs.

Diamondback and Parsley average a far higher percentage of oil production. These costs probably need to be compared to neighboring operators. Smaller operators are far more likely to be single basin operators with uniform costs. Even though the lower costs are impressive, they are also necessary given the far higher percentage of production of products other than oil.

Management is currently in the process of "rolling over" the debt. This takes advantage of the recent pricing weakness of outstanding industry debt in general. Extra cash receipts will be deposited against the bank line to save interests costs until needed.

Summary

Management is targeting about a 40% oil production percentage for the future. The initial acquisitions allow for this goal to be met in a couple of years. There is a challenge in that many of these wells produce more gas as they age. Therefore, keeping the oil production at the goal shown will be an increasing challenge as more older wells remain producing.

However, the immediate future appears to have reasonable goals. Mr. Market appears to hate uncertainty. Therefore, more acquisitions of oilier leases would allow the market to value the company production at higher levels. Current market conditions allow for more bargain acquisitions. A small drop in prices could bring more distressed properties to the attention of management without impacting the goal of increasing profitability through a greater percentage of oil production.

Even with that market worry about a few years of superior inventory, much of this acreage contains stacked plays with unexplored intervals. Therefore, there could be some solid speculative possibilities in other intervals as the continuing technology revolution periodically sweeps the industry.

The company has a major water handling advantage that allows it to have adequate water supplies available at all times in an area of Texas prone to drought with a low rainfall average. That is an essential component to enhance rates of returns. At times, large chunks of the industry had uncompleted wells due to a lack of water. It was one of the more under-covered problems in the Permian and related areas. That is in addition to the lower lease operating expenses due to the superior water handling capabilities.

As an aside, note that much of the Eagle Ford is in relatively high rainfall areas (that are also exposed to hurricane season). So water problems are not as prevalent there. However, water handling systems still decrease costs in the Eagle Ford area.

In any event, this company showed strong production growth in the current fiscal year. The market may have discounted that growth because it was largely natural gas and natural gas liquids as management recovered from a previous strategy that appeared to emphasize natural gas production at the expense of oil production.

The addition of oilier leases allows management to do the exact opposite in the current year. The percentage of oil production should increase dramatically as the newly acquired leases will mostly likely have "first call" on the capital budget due to superior profitability. The current soft conditions should ensure the availability of more oilier leases at distressed pricing to enable some very profitable growth in the foreseeable future.

Management appears to be picking up small parcels at discounts of approximately 50%. That could negate the higher debt costs very quickly. One of the acquisitions already had existing production. Both acquisitions feature a higher percentage of oil production. Mr. Market wants proof. But all management has to do is drill and then produce the products found. There is no extraordinary strategy needed.

The previous management focused on reserve additions, cost control, and optimizing wells. They have been replaced by a management that is far more intent on profitability, growth, and free cash flow, while still maintaining an interest in previous goals. The new priorities should return this stock to the favor of Mr. Market with much better pricing in the future.

This stock has some excellent long-term potential just on a recovery basis (to previous levels) alone. The new management will probably be able to grow the company considerably from current levels. Therefore, this potential investment appears to have a lot of safety at current pricing levels as well as a very bright future of appreciation.

