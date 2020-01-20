Antero Resources: Budget Battleaxe In View

Another major cost-cutting move was announced to keep up with the latest industry innovations for the basin.

Antero Resources (AR) management is clearly answering the concern of Mr. Market about surviving during a time of weak gas pricing. The doubters were clearly lining up for a while and the vultures were circling as the bears waited for a sure demise. But the commodity business requires good reflexes to survive. Management often has a possible solution or two under consideration long before Mr. Market knows there is a problem.

Therefore, it should be no surprise that management has proposed even lower costs than the previous forecast. Continuing industry breakthroughs have enabled lower costs than imagined. One of the more creative and necessary skills of any commodity company is the ability to re-establish cash flow and profitability at different pricing levels under different industry conditions.

Successful companies practice this art routinely. Yet, the market clearly acts surprised every time it happens. Therefore, one potential purchase opportunity is when the market is sure that the company will go under given the current conditions. Most commodity managements will find a way to at least survive and usually prosper under those same conditions.

Weaker players may not be around for the recovery. The same would go for less talented management that thought they could compete in a commodity industry. But an established company like Antero Resources that is middle-sized and has considerable management depth will survive the current downturn. Mr. Market may want proof. Investors looking for good management with excellent cost control and a history of above-average margins for a gas producer should consider this company every time Mr. Market thinks this company is headed for the graveyard.

Stock Price Action

The latest pricing weakness shows that Mr. Market clearly has doubts about the ability of the company to survive the current weak pricing and then participate in the inevitable industry recovery.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website January 19, 2020

The stock price clearly reflects the headlines about the warm winter conditions allowing gas inventories to build (instead of decline). Yet, I have often noted that the rig count is far lower now than it was a year ago. All this warmer weather will do is encourage the dry gas basins to be even less active then the already pessimistic plans being executed.

Therefore, all one has to do is be patient and pick a basket of relatively financially strong gas producers while waiting for that cyclical recovery. Despite all the attention that the Permian gets for adding to the gas surplus, the fact is that most of the gas supply still comes from dry gas basins. Therefore, the inactivity in those basins will likely decrease natural gas supplies in the future even though demand continues to grow as low natural gas prices open up new uses for natural gas.

Latest Update

Antero Resources will sell about $100 million of its Antero Midstream (AM) holdings to Antero Midstream. Antero Midstream holders will benefit from the reduced distribution obligation while Antero Resources can use the extra liquidity to pay debt and continue to cut costs.

This may not be the ideal time for Antero Resources to sell some of its holdings. However, the reduced holdings will be offset by the Antero Midstream share repurchase program. Therefore, the loss of liquidity through the sale of the shares may turn out to be far less than the market expected. The stock of both companies responded positively to the news in a significant way. From a long-term viewpoint, this may have been the best way to begin the recovery of the stock price of both companies.

Far more importantly, Antero Resources receives some midstream income from its holdings in Antero Midstream. That steady cash flow provides some protection from the very volatile natural gas pricing industry. In effect, it's another way to hedge against low natural gas prices. Some may analyze that income as a reduction in expenses. Even so, that money received from Antero Midstream is a minimum cash flow assurance during hostile industry conditions.

New Liability and Capital Ratios

Antero Resources proposes to reduce the current debt faster than the market anticipated. That should remove any fears about the approaching debt maturities. The company already had the ability to handle maturities through the open credit line. But the new proposal would free a lot of cash to pay down debt as it matures or to continue to repurchase debt at a discount on through market transactions.

Source: Antero Resources December 9, 2019, Investor Presentation Slides

Additionally, Antero Resources will receive a growth incentive program from Antero Midstream that should result in significant fee reductions. That lowers the cost structure for Antero Resources enabling profitable growth with weaker gas prices.

The change in water handling by both companies reduces costs significantly. For a time, there was a worry whether or not water disposal wells would work in the area. Now with the assurance that water disposal wells are a safe and adequate method to dispose of well water, the previously built water processing plant was no longer needed.

In addition, Antero Resources is now reusing water for several fracking jobs. This reduces the need to purchase or obtain water as new wells are completed. The new water handling systems have significantly reduced well costs and increased new well profitability.

Additional savings were obtained through renegotiating services with service providers. The service industry has seen conditions weaken considerably along with their bargaining position as the rig count has dropped. Therefore, these savings maybe a little more temporary than management currently forecasts. The recovery of drilling activity that will inevitably happen will put considerable pressure on this part of cost savings. Probably by the time that happens, more industry improvements will be in place to replace these savings.

Potential Asset Sales

This company has far more land than it can possibly explore and develop in a decade (at least). Therefore, some sort of monetization of the extra holdings is a reasonable proposition. The Marcellus is one of the most profitable gas basins in the United States. The low cost of development in many areas of the basin enable profitability even during times of weak gas pricing.

Source: Antero Resources December 9, 2019, Investor Presentation Slides

In addition, this company has one of the few hedging programs that consistently report a profit. Management has periodically cashed in some hedging profits in the past. Therefore, the proposal above to potentially cash in some hedging profits appears reasonable.

A future premature hedging liquidation that nets about $300 million would be in line with past management practices. But that would mean that management has raised about $400 million or so from the sale of stock and hedging without selling any properties. Therefore, management is assured of materially reducing debt even if it cannot immediately liquidate by selling leases to raise more cash.

The new cost reductions will ensure that management has a profitable operation with decent cash flow before the hedges are cashed. One hallmark of this company is that management has never liquidated hedges before the company operations personnel can show adequate results with the reduced hedging program.

The market does get confused by the periodic hedging gains because it obscured the profitability of the overall natural production and sales. Hedging gains are viewed by the market as non-recurring. Most companies do not consistently show a hedging profit as this company has in the past.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Normally a hedging program is thought of as a zero-sum type operation. Gains when gas pricing slides are offset when gas pricing rising. But Antero has generally been an opportunistic hedger. This can be a risky strategy that could produce some quick and big losses. However, Antero Resources is one of the few in any commodity industry that consistently reports profits. That means Antero has another income source during times of weak gas pricing. This hedging program also enables management to properly claim that they obtain some of the highest gas pricing in the industry consistently. The other part of this claim would be due to an excellent marketing strategy.

This past summer, management swiftly replaced the hedges liquidated last winter to restore much of the value decrease in the hedging portfolio. Therefore, management still "has not lost its touch".

The reality is that the hedging program reports more profits than the company reports income. The hedging program can be looked at as the main profit center for this company. That may make this company more risky than other gas producers. However, as long as this strategy works (and it has worked for a long time), this strategy gives management extra liquidity during harsh industry conditions until the inevitable cyclical recovery begins.

The management strategy may not appeal to more conservative investors because that periodic hedging liquidation can be analyzed as gambling with the corresponding high risks.

Pricing To The Rescue

This management did not wait for a commodity price recovery. Instead, it transported production to stronger markets so that the company could enjoy better-realized prices.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides

This undercuts the bear argument that management was in big trouble with low commodity prices. This management, through opportunistic hedging and the adroit transportation of product to stronger pricing markets, is about to enjoy its own pricing recovery with or without the rest of the industry.

Technology has improved the ability of Antero Midstream to separate more profitable items from the gas stream. When pricing is weak, those items remain in the gas stream. This flexibility keeps reaching previously unreachable levels. Many of the assets required for this new capability have very fast paybacks. So, the adaptation process is very straightforward.

The Result

Like a magician, management generates cash flow at a pricing point where none existed before.

Source: Antero Resources December 9, 2019, Investor Presentation Slides

Of course, industrywide, the implications of the above accomplishments will be a profit recovery by again reducing costs. Long-term hopes for higher gas prices should be dashed by the accomplishments shown above. Some gas pricing recovery is probable in the short term (a year or two). But those continuing operational improvements strongly imply that consumers are in for a very long period of low natural gas prices.

In the meantime, management is maximizing the pricing received for any production as shown above. The market may not value the hedging gains highly. But this management repeatedly reports those profits overall ever since the company went public. Therefore, some future gains are likely to occur as shown above. Investors can probably rest assured that management will periodically liquidate some hedges and then opportunistically restore the hedges back to previous values.

The move to higher liquids production also bodes well for higher overall production pricing. Many of the company lease holdings have stacked plays. Several of those plays contain significant amounts of oil. As the industry continue technological innovations, those intervals will become profitable to produce. This company has a much better future than Wall Street currently anticipates. Management has surprised on the upside before. Therefore, there will probably be more pleasant surprises in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, AM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.