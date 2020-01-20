Goldman Sachs: Playing Catch Up

Goldman's return on tangible capital was 10 percent for 2019, not bad but not in the same ballpark of its large rivals; it is in the process of catching up.

Mr. Solomon has the task of changing the Goldman Sachs culture to be in tune with current markets and current competition from other big banks.

Goldman Sachs is moving into the future under the leadership of David Solomon, who took over the CEO's position in October 2018 and became Chairman in January 2019.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) is in the early stages of the restructuring of the company. It is running behind the pack.

David Solomon, who has just completed one year at the helm of Goldman Sachs, is attempting to take his bank and make it more JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM)-like.

The model Goldman is trying to achieve, according to Laura Noonan of the Financial Times, is that of JPMorgan Chase & Co., who is now the gold standard among the biggest US banks. It is JPMorgan Chase that has put up a 19 percent return on tangible capital for 2019. It is JPMorgan that is performing at the top in most areas, quarter after quarter. It is JPMorgan, among the big banks, that has moved out in terms of financial technology.

The irony of this is not missed.

Ms. Noonan quotes Mike Mayo, banks analyst at Wells Fargo Securities:

"It's a reversal of fortunes. For most of the last 85 years Goldman has been in the stronger position. Today, you're left with Goldman seeking more consumer [business], more lending, more stable outcomes and a higher return on equity of the type that JPMorgan has."

But, to me, the important story is that Goldman Sachs is late to the restructuring game. To understand this, we need to look, right now, at what Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has done in the last ten years.

Mr. Solomon may be looking at JPMorgan Chase as an example to emulate, one that focuses more on commercial banking areas, like consumer lending, but in terms of historical comparisons, I like to compare what Goldman Sachs has done over the past 10 years or so, with what Morgan Stanley has done over this same period of time.

Coming out of the Great Recession in 2009, Goldman Sachs topped the list of big bank performances and seemed to be in the best shape to more forward of anyone. The leadership of Goldman Sachs decided at that time to maintain the business model that put the company at the top. And, it arrogantly believed that it had the business model others would like to copy going forward.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, decided to change direction. In January 2010, James Gorman became the Chief Executive Officer of the bank, and in January 2012, Mr. Gorman became Chairman of the company. Mr. Gorman decided that Morgan Stanley had to revise its direction and move the company into areas that would produce not only a higher rate of return but also a steadier rate of return.

And, Mr. Gorman set out some pretty hefty goals to achieve in the process. Mr. Gorman and Morgan Stanley have not only hit their goals but have also produced record annual earnings.

To me, it speaks a lot about the culture at Goldman Sachs that they stuck to their past model to move into the economic recovery following the Great Recession and took seven or eight years to really talk about the need to change.

Now, Mr. Solomon has taken over, but has only been in charge for a year or so. In terms of restructuring a company, hardly any time has passed to observe whether or not he is really succeeding in his remake of the culture.

As Ms. Noonan writes,

"Growing Goldman's consumer businesses and creating those more stable returns, will be a key part of the plan Mr. Solomon unveils…. The big consumer push is through online digital bank Marcus and a credit card partnership with Apple. It is also building a cash management business that receives money and makes payments on behalf of corporate customers."

The push is on, and the consumer bank is growing fast.

And, the effort to speed on the changes has produced higher costs, a factor that has caught analysts' eyes, and, consequently, has caused concerns over longer-term results.

Goldman Sachs, by its own admission, is playing catch up and knows that it must adjust quickly. But it still is going to take time. And, we don't really have Mr. Solomon's picture of what the future Goldman Sachs is going to look like. We will soon get a look at this picture for the next step is the presentation that Mr. Solomon will make to investors on January 29. The meeting is for Mr. Solomon to unveil more specific plans for the future.

Hopefully, we will hear a lot more to give shareholders and potential investors more confidence in what to expect.

Mr. Solomon is barely into his second year, and, fortunately, he has a pretty good base to work from. Goldman Sachs turned in a 10 percent return on equity for 2019, even with a substantial change related to business the company had done in Malaysia. Not too bad a place to start from.

But investors must not be overly anxious. Restructuring takes time, and we must not only learn what Mr. Solomon plans to do but we must also judge his ability to execute his plans.

Remember, Morgan Stanley is in the shape it is in after ten years of effort by Mr. Gorman and his team. And, the good results did not start coming in immediately after Mr. Gorman began to execute his plan.

It does appear, however, that Goldman Sachs is moving in the right direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.