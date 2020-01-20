China Oilfield Services: Positive Outlook Priced In

China Oilfield Services currently trades at 1.54 times P/B, which represents a premium to its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B of 0.87 times and 1.34 times.

China Oilfield Services delivered strong 3Q2019 financial results, with revenue up +39.3% YoY at RMB7,771.95 million and net profit of RMB1,145.71 million being the highest in five years.

There were two company announcements worth highlighting in recent months, namely a settlement agreement with Equinor and an increase in the annual revenue cap on connected transactions with its parent.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed integrated oilfield services provider China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCPK:CHOLF) (OTCPK:CHOLY) [2883:HK] is an 81%-owned subsidiary of China's national oil company, China National Offshore Oil Corporation or CNOOC Group (NYSE:CEO). It currently trades at 14.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.8%. China Oilfield Services is valued by the market at 1.54 times P/B, representing a premium to its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B of 0.87 times and 1.34 times, respectively.

This is an update of my initiation article on China Oilfield Services published on September 11, 2019. China Oilfield Services' share price has increased by +31% from HK$9.72 as of September 9, 2019 to HK$12.76 as of January 17, 2020. I maintain my "Neutral" rating on China Oilfield Services, as I think that the positive outlook for the company is priced in. Market consensus expects China Oilfield Services to deliver a ROE of 9% for FY2020. In comparison, China Oilfield Services last traded above 1.5 times P/B in the 2009-2014 period, when the company consistently achieved ROEs above 15% between FY2009 and FY2014.

Readers are advised to trade in China Oilfield Services shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2883:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $15 million and market capitalization is above $10 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Parent's Capital Expenditure Guidance And Company's 2020 Strategy

China Oilfield Services' share price (excluding dividends) was up +33%, +52% and +78% in the past three months, six months and one year, respectively. The company's strong share price performance was largely attributable to its parent CNOOC Group's 2019 capital expenditures exceeding expectations.

In January 2019, CNOOC guided for RMB70-80 billion in capital expenditures for 2019. Actual capital expenditures for CNOOC in 2019 were RMB80.2 billion, which was at the high end of CNOOC's guidance. China Oilfield Services' largest customer is CNOOC Group (together with its subsidiaries as a whole) which contributed 80% of the company's 1H2019 revenue. Looking ahead, CNOOC Group is guiding for RMB85-95 billion in capital expenditures for 2020, which implies a YoY growth rate of +6%-18% and also the highest level of capital expenditures for CNOOC since 2014.

China Oilfield Services disclosed details of its annual strategic guidance on January 13, 2020, which suggests a positive outlook for the company in 2020.

China Oilfield Services expects to increase the number of rigs under operation from 51 currently to 54 (40 jack-up rigs and 14 semi-submersibles) in 2020. The company also expects its capital expenditure to rise from RMB2.5 billion and RM3.0 billion in 2018 and 2019, respectively, to RMB4.8 billion in 2020.

The planned increase in capital expenditure is not a deviation from China Oilfield Services' shift towards an asset-light strategy. This is because most of China Oilfield Services' capital expenditures in 2020 will be be allocated to research & development with regards to new technologies, and upgrade of existing equipment & facilities to improve operating efficiency.

As part of the company's shift towards an asset-light strategy, China Oilfield Services is targeting to increase revenue contribution (as a percentage of total revenue) of the asset-light and higher ROE well services business (versus the asset-heavy and lower ROE drilling business) from 49% in 1H2019 to over 70% in the medium term. China Oilfield Services also refers to the well services business as the "technology segment."

On the flip side, China Oilfield Services highlighted in its presentation on the 2020 strategic guidance that oversupply remains a key risk for the global drilling rigs market. As of December 2019, there are 124 warm stacked rigs and 88 cold stacked rigs in the market, with an additional 82 rigs under construction, based on data from IHS Markit.

Two Recent Company Announcements Worth Highlighting

There were two company announcements worth highlighting in recent months, namely a settlement agreement with Equinor (EQNR) (OTCPK:STOHF) and an increase in the annual revenue cap on connected transactions with its parent.

On January 8, 2020, China Oilfield Services announced that its subsidiary, COSL Offshore Management, has signed a settlement agreement with Equinor. Since 2016, COSL Offshore Management has filed civil actions against Equinor with respect to the termination and suspension of drilling contracts for the drilling rigs COSLInnovator and COSLPromoter, and the Oslo District Court subsequently judged Equinor’s termination to be unlawful.

There are two positives associated with the settlement agreement with Equinor.

Firstly, Equinor has agreed to pay COSL Offshore Management $188 million, or an estimated RMB1.29 billion, as part of the settlement. This is likely to translate to a significant one-off gain for China Oilfield Services, as the market consensus is expecting the company to deliver earnings of RMB2.5 billion and RMB3.6 billion for FY2019 and FY2020, respectively.

Secondly, COSL Offshore Management and Equinor entered into a master frame agreement to strengthen co-operation between both parties, and this is expected to be positive for the company's overseas expansion plans. In the company's 2020 strategic guidance presentation, China Oilfield Services emphasized that it has "set clear goals to achieve economies of scale in overseas markets and increase revenue."

Separately, China Oilfield Services issued an announcement on November 11, 2019 which was a notice for an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 18, 2019. All the resolutions set forth in the Extraordinary General Meeting were subsequently approved by shareholders.

Notably, one of the resolutions was the increase in the existing annual revenue cap on connected transactions with its parent CNOOC Group with respect to oilfield services from RMB23,095 million to RMB25,917 million for FY2019. China Oilfield Services attributed the need to increase the annual revenue cap to "increased transaction volume brought by favorable domestic and overseas market condition accompanied by the reviving oil price during 2018 and 2019." China Oilfield Services' proposed annual revenue caps on connected transactions with its parent CNOOC Group with respect to oilfield services for FY2020, FY2021 and FY2022 remain unchanged at RMB40,044 million, RMB52,058 million and RMB67,675 million, respectively. This is consistent with its parent's capital expenditure guidance and the company's annual strategic guidance for 2020, which suggests a positive outlook for China Oilfield Services this year.

Other key resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting on December 18, 2019 include a proposal for COSL Middle East FZE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, to apply for a revolving loan of $400 million proposes to from the bank; and a proposal for an unnamed overseas subsidiary to issue offshore US dollar bonds of not exceeding $800 million. The raising of funds for overseas subsidiaries implies that China Oilfield Services is possibly seeing increased growth opportunities in overseas markets, which is another positive for the company.

Strong 3Q2019 Results

On top of positives from its 2020 strategic guidance and recent company announcements, China Oilfield Services delivered a strong set of financial results for 3Q2019, which was announced on October 30, 2019. China Oilfield Services' revenue was up +39.3% YoY at RMB7,771.95 million, while its net profit increased more than 10-fold from RMB98.25 million in 3Q2018 to RMB1,145.71 million in 3Q2019. This was also China Oilfield Services' highest quarterly net profit in five years; the company last registered a higher quarterly earnings of RMB2,124.69 million in 3Q2014. On a year-to-date basis, China Oilfield Services' 9M2019 net profit was RMB2,118.75 million, versus a loss of -RMB276.75 million for 9M2018.

The utilization rate of jack-up rigs increased by 19.4 percentage points YoY from 64.3% in 9M2018 to 83.7% in 9M2019, while the utilization rate of semi-submersible rigs expanded by 530 percentage points from 68.2% to 73.5% over the same period. This is the first time in five years that jack-up rigs' utilization rate exceeded 80%. Operating days for jack-up rigs and semi-submersible rigs were up +36.2% and +22.6 YoY at 8,036 and 2,626, respectively, in 9M2019. The improvement in utilization rate and operating days has driven positive operating leverage and higher earnings for the drilling services segment (provision of oilfield drilling services).

China Oilfield Services expects utilization rate for jack-up rigs and semi-submersible rigs to increase in 2020, which could also potentially lead to higher day rates. This is because China Oilfield Services thinks that it is in a better negotiating position supported by increasing utilization rates.

Margin improvement for the well services segment (provision of logging and downhole services) was another earnings growth driver for China Oilfield Services in 3Q2019. Looking ahead, China Oilfield Services guided at its company's 3Q2019 earnings call on October 30, 2019 that the well services segment will "contribute higher revenue and higher margin" going forward as more of the company's in-house developed technologies are being adopted for commercial applications.

Valuation

China Oilfield Services trades at 14.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 12.6 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$12.76 as of January 17, 2020. China Oilfield Services is valued by the market at 1.54 times P/B, representing a premium to its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B of 0.87 times and 1.34 times, respectively.

China Oilfield Services offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.8% and 2.0%, respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for China Oilfield Services are lower-than-expected oil prices, CNOOC's actual capital expenditure below expectations, and lower-than-expected rig utilization and day rates.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.