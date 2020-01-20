Tufin Software Cuts Its Q4 2019 Guidance: A Couple Of Takeaways

My suggestion is not to invest or trade now. Instead, wait for the details of the February 13 earnings release and conference call.

I'm not sure what will happen with the stock price in the short term, but, for the long term, I think this issue has some implications to the investment thesis.

(IPO Prospectus)

On January 8, 2020, Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) announced that it was cutting its revenue and profit guidance for Q4 2019. The details included a revenue cut from $34-38 million to $29.5-30.1 million (representing an average change of -17%) and a profit cut from $3 million to a loss of $1.1-2.6 million. The management cited sales execution issues, specifically in North America (NA), a region that was responsible for 57% of TUFN's revenues during 2018.

As usual, the response from the market on January 9 was a 24% price drop in pre-market trading. As of this writing, the price has recovered about 9%. So, the controversy that some investors may be facing is whether this is a buy the dip opportunity in an already undervalued name or there is more to the story?

Well, I'm not sure what will happen with the stock price in the short term, but, for the long term, I think this issue has some implications to the investment thesis.

On the negative side, the management seems to have issues with its planning and controlling functions (this is not the first evidence). It needs to be more proactive if it is to avoid situations like this in the future.

But, on the positive side, the market opportunity (at least in NA) for Network Security Policy Management may result bigger than the company expected, which should sustain high revenue growth for more time than expected by the market.

Furthermore, the valuation is reaching a point that makes you think of a possible acquisition from a Cisco (CSCO), a Palo Alto (PANW), or a Check Point (CHKP). It is not easy to find software stocks featuring 30% revenue growth, +80% gross margins, and slightly negative operating margins, for just 3.9 times NTM revenues.

By now, I will stay on the sidelines until February 13 when the company will report guidance for this quarter and [perhaps] the whole year, and I will be watching how the management intends to deal with the pipeline accumulation.

Business Overview

Tufin Software Technologies is an Israeli company that provides software for automating and managing network security policy (NSP) for enterprises and mid-size businesses. NSP defines how people, systems, and applications are allowed to communicate through a computer network. The traditional method for NSP was manual, error-prone, and lengthy, which used to pave the way for hackers to attack an organization.

TUFN's solutions, which are both on-premises and cloud-based, help organizations secure its digital transformation journey, through the automation of their NSP. The company's customers are able to carry out complex network changes in minutes instead of days and to decrease the likelihood of errors that are inherent to a manual process.

The company was founded in 2005 and went public in April 2019. Although the stock was well received in its first day of trading, a sector-wide correction in software stocks and a recent sales execution issue have kept it from being successful (see the chart below).

(Author)

The Story

Soon after reporting the new guidance, TUFN's management held a conference call to explain what was happening. In this section, I'll try to synthesize that conference call, including the Q&A section (the most fruitful).

The CEO Reuven Kitov, in its prepared remarks, mentioned that the management was disappointed to report that revenue fell short of expectations and that the primary reason for this shortfall was its inability to close a number of transactions, mostly in NA.

Then, he said that the company had begun a rigorous analysis of the shortfall to determine the steps needed to improve sales execution and drive stronger results. He also tried to calm competitive worries by saying that he believed that the "vast majority" of deals that did not close were not lost to competitors, so the company moved them to the pipeline in 2020. The management is actively working on closing them, said the CEO.

Moving forward, the company's pipeline, heading into 2020, looks very healthy relative to the same time in 2019, remarked the CEO. Then, he said that the company had booked its first deal for Orca and Iris (its newest two products and its entrance into the cloud space) with two large retailers in Europe and that it had been testing the products for some time. Finally, he cited that the company was on track to make these two products available to all customers in Q1 2020.

The CFO section was boilerplate, so let's jump to the Q&A section, which was the most interesting in my view.

In this section, the management specified that there was no change in customer behavior or buying patterns, or specifically "… there are no trends on the customer side …". The management expected more revenues for Q4 based on the historical conversion ratio on its pipeline for Q4 (seasonality), but this ratio was lower than usual in Q4 2019. It also saw a record number of deals that were "complex and large", and it is managing them on multiple fronts.

One thing that I found interesting is that the company's sales processes that used to work in the past, didn't work in 4Q19. Maybe the company's sales force was struggling to sign a new kind of customer (maybe federal agencies), as the CEO suggested when he said that the company didn't have the scale to manage such a number of "large complex" deals.

As a result, the company addressed this issue as an opportunity to strengthen sales operations. In fact, it will add more line managers, open head counting, and add more people to have a better standard of control of management. It will also create a Vice President of sales operation function to take care of "sales metrics, analytics, sales process, and sales enablement".

With this, the company expects to have better control of inspection of every significant deal of the pipeline and to monitor the steps of the sales process, so they are followed the way they should be.

The management mentioned, on a few chances, that the customer pipeline is much better now than a year before, which seems obvious since there is an unusually high number of deals that should be signed in 4Q19, but was not signed. No wonder why seven-figure deals are up 50% on the pipeline.

Well, these are the most important points of the conference call, in my opinion. Here is a link if you want to hear it on your own.

What It Means For The Stock (My Take)

North America means big business to TUFN. If there is an "isolated" issue in this region, then the whole company has an issue. TUFN's revenues are 57% North American, and I believe that this share should grow over the next few years (as it did between 2017 and 2018). So, even if TUFN is an Israeli corporation with interests in 70 countries, NA is critical for its success.

The management says that this sales execution issue is isolated to a certain group from its pipeline in NA and that there is no change in buying patterns or new trends. But, at the same time, it accepts that the company didn't have the scale to manage a new kind of complex and large deal. The sales team was ready for the typical customer, but this past year, things changed.

The response from the company of making adjustments to its sales organization indicates that these kinds of customers are not just from Q4 2019 and that a new trend is in the making, maybe the seasonality of the quarters (stronger Q4) continues, but there are permanent changes.

The fact that the company was not ready for a different kind of customer, brings a little optimism to the table. It may be an indication that the market opportunity for Network Security Policy Management is different than TUFN planned. I'm inclined to believe that it may be bigger than expected, given the complexity of the new deals. Have in mind that a higher complexity may turn into a higher revenue.

In fact, one of the growth drivers of this market is the increasing complexity of enterprise networks, with the adoption of cloud computing and IoT. Then, if these deals are more complex than anticipated, it may have to do with the complexity of the customers' networks and not particularly with its sales force.

One problem with these changes relates with the effect on sales and marketing expenses and efficiency. The inability of the current sales force to close these new deals makes me believe that the revenue growth may continue at the low 30s (driven by a stronger-than-expected market) but at a higher cost. And more sales spending without a corresponding flow of new revenues will strongly affect the bottom line, which appeared to be hovering breakeven in recent years.

Besides the optimism about the market opportunity, this sales issue puts the management in a difficult situation in the face of investors.

In my opinion, one of the most influential factors of an investment case is the management team. I would dare to say it is the most important factor. A capable management team can help a company get the most from a growing industry and will also find a way to exploit opportunities and drive organizational transformation when its industry matures and it's harder to continue growing.

A savvy investor would be better off analyzing management decisions in good and bad times. Sometimes, when managers make mistakes, we should be asking ourselves whether it is a one-time issue and the manager learns the lesson or the error is repetitive.

In this case, the management might have a planning issue or even a controlling issue, but the worst part is that this is not the first time, there is a precedent.

When explaining what caused the sales execution issue, the CEO mentioned that the sales organization didn't have the scale to face these large and complex deals. So, it didn't expect this kind of deal, and it didn't plan for such a scenario. The CEO also said that the management will perform a set of modifications (mentioned above in the prior section) to the sales organization, expecting to have better control of inspection of every important deal and to improve the monitoring of the sales process. Well, it seems like the management wasn't properly controlling the sales process, but now it expects to do so.

As it is comforting to see the company taking quick action to solve its problems, it is not appealing to see the company relapsing into the same type of problem. See, in the Risk Factors section of the IPO prospectus, the company mentioned that it found a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting (See the lines below).

(IPO Prospectus)

As part of the problem, the company determined that it didn't have enough finance people to support effective control over its period-end financial reporting process. I see that as another planning issue and as a precedent of this type of issue.

This makes you think of future mistakes on this matter, and it is bad for the investment thesis.

The Valuation is Very Low at 4.1 Times Forward Revenues

TUFN has a valuation that makes me question a bearish move. At a price of $14.29 per share as of January 17, TUFN trades at a P/S (NTM) of 3.9 times. In contrast, other software names growing at around 30% (TUFN is growing at 28% on a TTM basis) are trading at a median of ~7 times NTM revenues.

In this regard, readers should notice that TUFN does not have a SaaS model (yet), so it is expected to trade at a discount to its SaaS peers. Although, the company expects to start selling its newest solutions Orca and Iris (both cloud-native) in Q1 2020 and may benefit from the stability of SaaS recurring revenues, along with a better valuation.

Besides the possibility of a SaaS-like valuation, TUFN could be a nice target for an acquisition from CSCO, PANW, or CHKP, which are partners with TUFN and have deep pockets to buy the half-billion company (including the controlling premium) at a price that is more than fair.

Takeaway

It is hard to give a bearish verdict on TUFN when there is such a strong market opportunity and the possibility to accelerate revenue growth with the launch of its products Orca and Iris. But, at the same time, its management leaves a lot to be desired.

My suggestion is not to invest or trade now. Instead, wait for the details of the February 13 earnings release and conference call.

I will be watching how the management handles this situation over the year. A successful turnaround along with a proper valuation would make me change my assessment, and rate this stock as a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.