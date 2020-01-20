FDA Decision For Intercept's NASH Drug Ocaliva Delayed; Opportunity Presents Itself

This past week, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) was notified by the FDA that its PDUFA date for Ocaliva to treat patients with NASH would be delayed to June 26, 2020. However, any potential weakness or downtrend in the stock in the coming months should be viewed as a great buying opportunity. That's because the company had already received prior notice from FDA that it would schedule an advisory committee meeting to review Ocaliva for NASH first in April. Specifically, the advisory committee meeting is set for April 22, 2020. I believe that Ocaliva will eventually be approved for the treatment of NASH. There will likely be strong initial prescription uptake if that happens, and with no tangible competitor yet in place, it wall have first-mover advantage.

Advisory Committee Meeting Will Be Crucial For Approval

The first key obstacle for Intercept Pharmaceuticals is going to be the advisory committee, which is set to take place on April 22, 2020. This is going to be a very important hurdle to overcome. That's because the FDA often tends to take advice from its advisory panel on deciding approval for a drug. On the flip side, the FDA may choose to go against the panel as well. Such an action is rare. The advisory panel is going to review two key items, which are safety and efficacy.

Starting off with the efficacy of Ocaliva, I believe the advisory panel will be positive on this measure. That's because one of the two primary endpoints were met in the phase 3 REGENERATE study at an 18-month interim analysis. The primary endpoint, which was met, deals with fibrosis improvement (≥1 stage) with no worsening of NASH. That is, 23.1% patients who took Ocaliva achieved this endpoint compared to only 11.9% of those who were on placebo. This was statistically significant with a p-value of p=0.0002. The only downside is that the other co-primary endpoint wasn't met. This other endpoint dealt with NASH resolution with no worsening of liver fibrosis. In this instance, Ocaliva still performed better than placebo, but such difference didn't achieve statistical significance. Still, the FDA only required one of the two primary endpoints to be met for potential approval of Ocaliva for this patient population. In my opinion, there will be a mention of the other endpoint not being met at the advisory meeting, but not enough to cause the panel to vote against recommending approval of the drug.

On the safety side of things, I believe the advisory panel may have minor dissents, but nothing to cause an overly negative vote. The basic topic of discussion will likely be whether or not the minor fibrosis improvement in NASH is enough to counter any potential safety issues that might arise from those being treated with the drug. Particularly, where the drug causes excess itching. It was noted that 1 out of 10 patients had stop taking the drug due to the nature of itching that was bothersome. Still, NASH must be treated as soon as possible. If left untreated or not properly treated, that leads to the 4th stage which is cirrhosis. At this point, the liver stops working properly and the patient experiences a host of symptoms. That's why despite excessive itching, Ocaliva is a needed drug for these patients. With no approved treatments for NASH treatment, all roads eventually lead to cirrhosis.

I believe there will be a few dissenters among the panel, but not enough to cause a lopsided vote against recommending approval for the drug. That's because Ocaliva was already approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The worst-case scenario that I see is that Ocaliva is given a black box label warning for the treatment of patients with NASH. Which shouldn't be an issue, because Ocaliva was given such a label upon FDA approval for the treatment of patients with PBC. Despite this type of a label, sales of the drug for this indication have still come in strong.

Matter of fact, Intercept had guided full-year 2019 sales of the drug to come in between $245 million to $250 million. If Intercept is doing so well in sales for its PBC indication, then it is likely going to do even better in patients with NASH. That's because the NASH market is a large one. It is anticipated that the global NASH market could possibly reach $61.6 billion by 2028. This is just an estimate. As there are not yet any FDA approved NASH drugs, such a figure could change in a few years. These types of sales are not guaranteed, and I will highlight below some of the inherent risks involved in this space.

Risks To Business

Analysts believe that once approved by the FDA, Intercept will generate greater than $1 billion in sales for the treatment of NASH after a few years. I believe this might be doable on the basis that there are no other FDA approved drugs for this indication. However, there are two risks as it relates to such potential revenue being disrupted. The first is that NASH in the early stages is hard to detect. The challenge for the company will be education about NASH, because not many people even know about it. The second challenge involves detection. Unless a patient is in dire circumstances, they won't even know they have NASH.

Doctors can run blood tests and go over lab work to see if the liver is functioning well or not, but to truly find out if one has NASH, they have to go through a liver biopsy. Such a liver biopsy is invasive, because it involves taking a tissue sample of the liver with a needle. The point here is that unless someone is shown to be sick, either by symptoms or a scan showing abnormalities of the liver, it won't be easy to diagnose NASH. Stage 1 and Stage 2 of NASH in my opinion will be difficult to detect. Where the potential revenue may come from is likely those with Stage 3 NASH. That's because in Stage 3, that's when there is a large amount of scar tissue in the liver.

Another risk involves a long list of pharmaceuticals attempting to develop a drug for the treatment of NASH. There are many biotechs attempting to develop a drug to treat this disease. Obviously, Intercept is going to have first-mover advantage, because it will likely be the first to be approved. Ocaliva still has to be reviewed by the advisory panel and then the FDA itself. Having said that, there aren't many biotechs that have seen success in the NASH space.

For instance, Gilead Sciences (GILD) had seen a string of failures in this space in 2019. The most recently failed study was three drugs being tested alone or in combinations to treat NASH. Despite all these shots on goal from the phase 2 ATLAS study, nothing beat placebo with statistical significance of the primary endpoint with any of the combinations. This is based on the primary endpoint of a ≥1-stage improvement in fibrosis without worsening of NASH after 48 weeks of treatment. The three drugs in question were cilofexor, firsocostat and selonsertib. Firsocostat and cilofexor did well against several secondary endpoints compared to placebo. Such that there were improvements in fibrosis observed. Despite not meeting the primary endpoint, Gilead intends to meet with regulators to potentially flesh out additional studies. Based on not meeting the primary endpoint, I don't see Gilead's NASH drugs competing well against Ocaliva, even if they are eventually approved by the FDA. There have been a host of many other failures over the last few years also.

This doesn't mean that Intercept gets to sit back and not worry about any competitors. Despite many failures over the last few years, there were a couple of biotechs that saw some highly positive data. One company which I believe has a good shot at potentially being a major competitor against Intercept is Genfit (GNFT). The reason why I state that is because back in November of 2019, Genfit had announced a positive 42-month Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommendation for its drug elafibranor in NASH. What's the importance of this? This basically takes care of the safety side of things when it comes to this drug. However, investors won't have to wait long for efficacy either. Results from this phase 3 RESOLVE-IT study are due to be released Q1 of 2020. If the primary endpoint is met, then Genfit can file an NDA to the FDA for potential approval of the drug for NASH also. In this case, Genfit would be a significant competitor for Intercept.

Two other companies that have seen good NASH treatment results in mid-stage studies are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has its NASH drug MGL-3196 (resmetirom). It is already being explored in two phase 3 studies, known as MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1. The latter of which was initiated about a month ago. Viking Therapeutics has its NASH drug VK-2809, which had achieved a large reduction of liver fat in these patients after only 12 weeks of treatment. In essence, about 67% of patients had seen a 50% reduction of liver fat at the end of the 12-week treatment period. Besides this data, I believe that Viking Therapeutics should also achieve positive data in its next study. That's because both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Viking Therapeutics make use of a similar drug type. Both VK-2809 and MGL-3196 are selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonists. As Madrigal did well in its phase 2b studies, there is a high likelihood that Viking Therapeutics will also do so when it reports its phase 2b data. The downside is that Viking Therapeutics has an estimated primary completion date of this study set for March of 2021. Which means it will be about one year and a few months before it is known whether or not Viking will be a competitive threat to Intercept and possibly other NASH biotechs.

Financials

Based on the 10-Q SEC Filing, Intercept Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and investment debt securities available for sale of $712.4 million as of September 30, 2019. As I highlighted above briefly, the biotech is already generating sales of Ocaliva for the treatment of patients with PBC. For Q3 of 2019, the company produced $61.9 million in revenue. Based on this filing report, Intercept believes that it has enough cash on hand for the next 12 months. This includes the revenue being generated for sales of Ocaliva in PBC. The cash on hand will likely get it through the first half of 2020. However, it is not going to wait until the final month to raise additional cash. I believe it will likely raise cash by the second half of 2020. Especially, because it may receive FDA approval for Ocaliva for the treatment of NASH by the end of June of 2020.

Conclusion

Intercept Pharmaceuticals does have some short-term hurdles to get through. Most notably, it has to have its Ocaliva drug be reviewed by the advisory committee panel in April of 2020. If all goes well with this panel review, then I believe it will receive FDA approval for the treatment of NASH. That opens the door to go after a larger patient population. However, as I highlighted above, there will be some challenges along the way. Still, analysts do expect sales to at least exceed $1 billion after a few years of commercialization. Based on the safety and efficacy data, I don't see the FDA rejecting Ocaliva. The worst thing that could happen would be that the FDA puts a black box label warning for the drug. But even then, that didn't hinder sales of the drug for the PBC indication at all. Intercept revised its guidance higher for year-end 2019 sales of Ocaliva for PBC. Besides the potential marketing approval of Ocaliva for the treatment of NASH in the U.S., Intercept had also already submitted its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for potential approval of the drug in the European Union. Based on all these accomplishments, I view Intercept Pharmaceuticals as a buy.

