Swedbank - Update Before FY 2019

In this article, we take a look at what we may expect from Swedbank going forward into 2020.

This annual report is likely to shape a few days worth of stock price movements - and my expectation for the stock price is to either move sideways or down.

Swedbank reports FY19 in about 2 weeks. At this time, it's likely that a dividend proposal for 2019/2020 will be communicated.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as SWDBF and SWDBY. Swedbank's listing in Stockholm, STO:SWED-A, offers stronger liquidity).

2019 certainly wasn't an easy year for Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) (OTCPK:SWDBY). Sweden's largest bank was charged with suspected money laundering, and investigations into the bank's practices are still very much ongoing with most penalties/consequences still not communicated. The stock price crashed like a poorly-constructed aircraft and confidence in the bank took a hit which warranted replacing large parts of the entire board and the CEO.

The annual report for 2019 will be presented on the 28th of January 2020.

Without further ado, let's get into expectations for this embattled bank.

Swedbank - the worst year in decade(s) comes to a close

So, with 2019 coming to an end, it's time to look at the expectations both for the dividend, but more importantly for the bank going forward. As I wrote in my previous article on the bank, "Swedbank Q3 2019: More Pressure, Money Laundering Accusations And A Slight Drop", the issues here won't be solved quickly in any way. I don't expect all of the questions/consequences to come to a close during 2020 either, even if some of the major ones are expected to do so.

Because of this, Swedbank is, and remains in 2020, a potential investment based on the fundamental appeal on Swedbank as a national, market-leading bank - not as a generator of an appealing 2019/2020 dividend.

While the bank will no doubt do its best to pay out a generous shareholder dividend, the simple fact is that we may (will) see a significant cut of Swedbank's dividend.

The dividend

As I communicated in previous articles, my expectations are these:

Based on the changed dividend policy of 50% of earnings, we currently have a 9M EPS of 13.62 SEK/share. (14.8 SEK YoY). If we assume that the fourth quarter for Swedbank remains somewhat in line with historical trends - and there is no piece of news suggesting that this should not be expected, then we're looking at an FY19 EPS of 17.50-17.92 SEK/Share. This expectation adds some room for a truly awful context-sensitive EPS of 3.9 SEK/share for 4Q19.

Because of the new dividend policy, we would, therefore, be looking at an annual dividend for 2019/2020 of 8.76-8.96 SEK/share. This would yield 6.3-6.6% at the current share price.

This is a 6%+ yield on Sweden's most profitable and largest bank, which could still be considered to be an excellent payout.

Is it possible that the dividend will be lower?

Yes. Of course. If Swedbank decides a truly conservative year is in order to preserve capital and put cash aside to cover future fines, then we may see an even lower dividend. I've already calculated the potential impact of Swedbank's dividend cut on my own portfolio and annual payout for the year. The results are not pretty, even in a "bull" dividend case, with double-digit drops (in USD) in average monthly dividend payout. In the end, however, I consider 2020/2021 to be outlier years for the bank, and as such, the dividend for the year doesn't matter in the grand scope of things. I'll put more capital to work, other companies will increase the dividend - my portfolio can absorb years like this one even from a major portfolio stake without much effect.

Could the dividend be higher/maintained?

Again, of course - but I certainly wouldn't stake any capital on it. It would be irresponsible for Swedbank to try to maintain or increase the current dividend.

But it's more complicated

What I mean by this is that following the FY19 or even prior to this, we may see significant players either loading or unloading shares. My bet would be leaning towards unloading, given that the expectation is for the dividend to be cut. As a result of this, even a "good" year may see the share price drop multiple percentages, which could drive the yield on a conservative EPS/Dividend up above 7% on the then-relevant market price.

Analyst expectations from FactSet/S&P Global are more or less in line with my own. S&P Global analysts expect an FY19 EPS of ~17.5 SEK/share, which is on the lower end of my own expectations. This indicates that analysts here expect the 4Q19 to be truly dismal - which isn't a bad expectation to have.

What's more, the expectation at this time is for 2020 GAAP EPS to land just around 17 SEK/share, which would still indicate that Swedbank is currently trading at a 6.1-6.5% yield, based both on FY19 and FY20E EPS.

Any negative lateral movement in the market price can quickly enhance this yield. My view is that this dividend policy, as opposed to the previous which saw payout ratios of 80-90%, is maintainable. If you read my articles, you also know that I consider Swedbank, all things being equal, likely to maintain their position as the market-leading bank in Sweden. You know (if you've read the articles) there are fundamental arguments, as well as technical ones, as to why betting against Swedbank is basically betting against systems that maintain the Swedish public and private sectors (payroll, public payment systems, governmental financial systems, etc.).

It's no coincidence that the bank's new chairman of the board is the previous prime minister of Sweden.

There are plenty of arguments for not investing in Swedbank. At this time, what was once one of the safest, high-yield places to park capital has become a higher-risk investment given the AML risks. Still, a fundamental appeal based on the business is most certainly there.

Some recent news items

(Source: SVT)

Much is being said about Swedbank and what expectations are. I won't parrot back everything - but I can at the very least mention a few to give you a picture of the current journalistic/financial discourse.

One current focus is Swedbank "troop morale", which, according to reports from the Estonian operations, is truly horrid. What's more, there seems to be an internal discussion that the Estonian operations "put Swedbank in this mess", despite the fact that the laundering was approved at the highest levels. Estonian Swedbank CEO Olva Lepp says this:

"I have heard from Swedish colleagues that, well, it was you who put us in this mess. Then my answer is that even the top management was highly involved. Historical nonsense to those who are currently working to sort out the situation," he said. (Source: Avanza)

At the same time, Nordic Credit Rating applies a score of "A-" for the Swedish banking market and considers the operating market stable (Source: Avanza). Swedish banks, including Swedbank, have broadly outperformed international peers due to lending growth and margins - and this has continued in Swedbank.

Swedbank also received the worst possible grade from the Estonian authorities. The comment was:

"Estonia's Financial Supervisory Authority has submitted a report to Swedbank with the worst possible rating, Olavi Lepp told Eesti Ekspress. The situation is to be compared to a good student who for the first time gets the school grade F, thus the worst possible, according to Olavi Lepp. The final report will be presented by Estonian FI in February or March." (Source: Avanza)

International financial institutions such as JPMorgan (JPM) continue to see high levels of regulatory risk regarding money laundering and further potential news. JPM is also still worried about the volume of suspected transactions. Even if the legal risks may be able to be handled, there is a further risk of margin pressure due to compliance costs. This is both for Swedbank and SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY), however, and not limited to Swedbank.

for Swedbank and SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY), however, and not limited to Swedbank. Swedbank has recruited Ana-Maria Matei as the new head of internal revision for the bank. She's done the same job of auditing for almost 18 years at Handelsbanken, one of the few banks in Sweden not pulled into the AML scandal. (Source)

pulled into the AML scandal. (Source) Swedbank has adopted new organizational changes to create better decision-making structures. This cuts the number of Group management members by 3, to 14. (Source).

Swedbank has launched Apple Pay for their customers. (Source)

In short, it's a mixed bag in terms of current focus. Nothing major regarding the investigations has been released (apart from the horrible grade from Estonia), and Swedbank's core operations have been operating as expected pretty much since the scandal broke.

The bottom line

My focus, since beginning to cover Swedbank, has always been on the absolute core position of the bank in relation to Swedish society. Unlike other banks, there are no massive stakeholders here, but a mix of pension funds, investment funds, and other institutional owners have a large amount of the votes. This is actually a good thing in this case, as the owners (a large one of which is the largest state Swedish pension manager) are enforcing changes on governance/board level for Swedbank, by increasing the number of independent board members and increasing oversight of day-to-day operations.

Swedbank profitability has never been a problem, beyond certain outlier years. The problem has been, not just in this case, but in previous cases as well, Swedbank's tendency to flout the law and take legal risks which are unnecessary and turn out to bite them in the rear. My hope is that this tendency will now be at an end.

As I see it, there's really only one major, long-term risk to Swedbank's operations - and that is if they are forbidden to do business or trade in currencies/in certain nations. Such a punitive action, temporary or permanent, would, of course, cut Swedbank's operations at the kneecaps in terms of what would happen to the share price.

Aside from such a risk, everything else is short/medium term. I fully expect Swedbank to face a significant fine - which wouldn't be a problem long term. Swedbank can pay significant fines - they certainly have the cash available long term to do so. Frankly, if Swedbank was temporarily barred from trading USD, or somehow excluded on a temporary basis (if we consider this risk likely), and the share price would collapse like a card house in the 40-70% range, I would be the first to shovel capital into the stock like there was no tomorrow. Why?

Because when looking apart from the current AML/criminal investigations, the picture becomes a thoroughly positive one in terms of national operational results. The foretold exodus from Swedbank services never occurred. Loss of customer loans/mortgages/deposits did not happen.

Instead, loan volumes, deposits, and services have grown during 2019 - marking once again that Swedbank continues to be the market leader in this nation.

While earnings for the coming 2-3 years will certainly be down compared to the record periods including 2018, the results are far from bad, and a 6%+ dividend yield on the comparison basis of peers (both international and otherwise) is competitive.

So, once again, I'm going to field the question that I see as the most important.

Is there any news affecting Swedbank's core/fundamental profitability going forward that would make the bank a poor investment?

No - aside from KYC/AML costs, current results are within the bounds of usual earnings/bank cyclicality, with Swedbank actually performing better than many peers, including competitor Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY). In terms of day-to-day operations, I'm keeping a much closer eye on Nordea and Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF), not Swedbank.

Thesis

What we have is Swedbank soon reporting FY19, and likely providing concrete guidance regarding the post-AML dividend payable in 2020. My expectation is, despite investors having known about this for at least 8 months now, that Swedbank's stock will take another dive on the day of the report unless Swedbank somehow reports significantly improved results and/or a well-above (10-12 SEK/share) dividend, which I see as impossible in the light of the new dividend policy and current YTD EPS.

This makes the 28th of January a day to watch, if you're interested in Swedbank. Chances are, one will be able to load up on shares at a 7%+ yield if the bank drops hard enough. Despite my position being in the red, I might load up more if the price becomes appealing enough.

Calculating concrete upside at this stage is a herculean task given the lack of clarity still surrounding the Swedish AML issues. Therefore, I also want to highlight March of 2020 as a month to keep watch on, as the Swedish Finansinspektionen will publish their report. This will have a material impact, compared to the Estonian one which barely caused a dent despite the lowest possible grade.

Bear in mind that I do expect Swedbank to fall - buying now isn't something I would consider wise, even if the current price presents an appealing picture. I would suggest anyone interested in the company wait until late January - the ex-dividend date isn't until March/April (we'll see what they do date-wise with the dividend in the annual report).

In the end, nothing has changed with Swedbank, and no news items which would indicate significant downside unknown until now have been released.

Because of this, going into FY19, I'm maintaining "BUY" on Sweden's largest bank.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Given the lack of concrete news and guiding for a dividend cut, I think it best to wait until the annual with new investments in Swedbank. The expected dividend in light of the new dividend policy combined with long-term valuation makes Swedbank a "BUY".

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBF, SWDBY, JPM, NRBAY, SKVKY, SVNLF, SVNLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.