Independent Bank Corp.'s Earnings Likely To Continue Upwards

The current market price is quite close to the estimated one-year ahead target price. Consequently, it is advisable to wait for price dips instead of investing at current level.

Independent Bank Corporation's (NASDAQ:IBCP) earnings are expected to increase this year mostly on the back of continued loan growth in the wake of economic resilience in the company's operating region. Some of the positive impact of loan growth on the bottom line is expected to be countered by a compression in net interest margin. In addition, a normal increase in non-interest expense is also expected to put some pressure on earnings this year. Overall, I'm expecting the company's earnings to increase by 5% year over year in 2020. The prospects of earnings increase appear to already be priced-in as the current stock price is quite close to the year ahead price target. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on IBCP.

Efforts on Funding Cost Side to Relieve Pressure on Margin

IBCP's net interest margin, or NIM, is susceptible to movements in the Fed funds rate; hence, the three rate cuts in 2019 are expected to pressurize NIM in the fourth quarter of 2019 and first half of 2020. The sensitivity of IBCP's NIM to interest rates is partly attributable to the loan mix, as approximately 31% of the portfolio is variable rate based. Around 6% of the variable rate commercial loans and 90% of variable rate home equity loans have interest rate floors, but these floors will not become active till another 150 bps drop in interest rate. Hence, these floors are unlikely to support yields in 2020. In addition, the average duration of the portfolio is about 2.65 years, meaning that some of the loans will mature this year leading to rolling over of the proceeds into lower yielding loans, which will lead to further pressure on NIM.

To mitigate the negative impact of interest rates on NIM, the management has taken several measures on the cost of funds side. As mentioned in the third quarter investor presentation, the measures successfully increased its deposit beta to a high level of 40% by the end of September 2019, which will ensure that deposit costs fall enough to counter some of the impact on NIM from a drop in yields. IBCP utilized interest rate caps that totaled $150 million at September 30, 2019, to manage the cost and duration of wholesale funds, particularly broker deposits. Moreover, around $197 million of broker deposits were scheduled to mature during the fourth quarter of 2019 that the management expected to replace at rates that are on average at least 25 bps lower. As a result of these steps, IBCP's funding cost is expected to drop in the first half of 2020.

The management's simulation result given in the third quarter 10-Q filing shows that 100 bps instantaneous decline can reduce net interest income by 3.16%. The results are shown below.

The actual impact will be much less extreme than the simulation results because the rate cut in 2019 was gradual while the simulation considers an instantaneous shift. In addition, the simulation holds the balance sheet static, while, in reality, the balance sheet will respond to interest rate movement. Nevertheless, the simulation is a useful guide showing the interest rate sensitivity of IBCP's net interest income, and consequently, NIM.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting IBCP's NIM to decline by 9 bps in 2020 compared to 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Loans to Receive Boost From Macroeconomic Factors

The low interest rates are expected to boost the market's appetite for credit in the mortgage segment, which is one of IBCP's two main focus areas, commercial loans, and mortgages. Strength in the regional economy is also expected to support loan growth. Michigan's leading index was reported at 1.05 for November 2019, suggesting that the state's economy will continue to grow in the next couple of quarters. This economic growth bodes well for credit demand in the first part of 2020. However, some slowdown is expected in the commercial and industrial loan segment due to political uncertainty ahead of the presidential elections this year. Consequently, I'm expecting loan growth to continue in 2020 but at a lower rate than in 2019. The table below shows my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items. Please note that my estimates for 2019 are largely based on management's guidance given in the third quarter conference call.

Earnings Per Share to Increase by Around 5%

Loan growth and the consequent increase in net interest income are expected to be the major drivers of earnings in 2020. On the other hand, bottom-line growth is expected to somewhat restrained by an expected 2% increase in non-interest expense. The anticipated increase in non-interest expense is attributable to inflation and efforts to grow loans. I'm expecting non-interest expenses to grow in line with revenue, thereby keeping efficiency ratio stable at 66.2% this year, versus estimated ratio of 66.6% in 2019. Overall, I'm expecting IBCP's earnings per share to increase by 5% to $1.97, as shown in the following table.

Offering Estimated Dividend Yield of 3.5%

The expected increase in earnings will enable IBCP to maintain its trend of annually increasing dividends in 2020. I'm expecting the company to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share from $0.18 per share in 2019. The dividend estimate for 2020 suggests a dividend yield of 3.51%.

The earnings retained after dividend payout are expected to increase IBCP's equity book value this year. A small impact is also expected from the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses standard, CECL, which I'm expecting to reduce equity book value by $10 million. This is in line with management's guidance of $9 million to $11 million given in the conference call. IBCP has also announced a new share repurchase program that has the potential to reduce equity book value. However, I have not incorporated it into my estimates as the current stock price does not appear attractive. Overall, I'm expecting IBCP's book value per share to increase by 5% to $16.1.

Valuing at $23.3

I'm using the historical price to book value multiple, P/B, to value IBCP. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.45 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying the forecast book value per share with the average P/B multiple gives a December 2020 target price of $23.3. This target price implies a slight price upside of 2.1% from IBCP's January 16 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Due to the limited price upside, I'm adopting a neutral rating on IBCP. The stock is not currently trading at an attractive enough price, hence it is better to wait for a dip in price. An entry point of $21.2, which is at a 10% discount to the target price, appears feasible.

