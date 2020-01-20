Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/17/20

Includes: ASA, DXLG, PPR, SAFE
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/17/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR); and
  • Destination XL (DXLG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • ASA Gold & Precious Metals (ASA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • SVMK (SVMK);
  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM);
  • Fiserv (FISV);
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC); and
  • B Riley Principal Merger (NYSE:BRPM.U).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Erdoes Mary E

CEO

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

JB*

$5,100,000

2

B Riley Financial

BO

B. Riley Principal Merger

BRPM

B

$2,547,500

3

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$1,881,849

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$1,849,314

5

Mesdag Willem

DIR, BO

Destination XL

DXLG

B

$377,538

6

Hankey Don

CB, DIR, BO

Bone Biologics

BBLG

JB*

$195,000

7

Merk Alexander

COO

ASA Gold & Precious Metals

ASA

B

$184,345

8

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$119,235

9

Funicular Fund

BO

Insignia Systems

ISIG

B

$73,530

10

Kyees John E

DIR

Destination XL

DXLG

B

$28,568

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Capitalg

BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

S

$30,766,918

2

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$16,583,166

3

Hunt T Kendall

DIR, BO

OneSpan

OSPN

S

$4,442,183

4

Strohmeyer Karl

O

Equinix

EQIX

AS

$3,587,691

5

Meyers Charles J

CEO, PR

Equinix

EQIX

AS

$3,295,668

6

Yabuki Jeffery W

CB, CEO

Fiserv

FISV

AS

$2,964,470

7

Lake Katrina

CEO, DIR, BO

Stitch Fix

SFIX

AS

$2,710,086

8

Singh Harmit J

VP, CFO

Levi Strauss

LEVI

AS

$2,086,637

9

B Riley Financial

BO

B. Riley Principal Merger

BRPM

S

$2,036,150

10

Lurie Alexander J

CEO, DIR

SVMK

SVMK

S

$2,009,581

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.