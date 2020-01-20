Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/17/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/17/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Safehold (SAFE);

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR); and

Destination XL (DXLG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

ASA Gold & Precious Metals (ASA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);

Insignia Systems (ISIG);

Bone Biologics (OTCQB:BBLG);

Stitch Fix (SFIX);

OneSpan (OSPN);

Levi Strauss (LEVI);

Equinix (EQIX); and

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

SVMK (SVMK);

JPMorgan Chase (JPM);

Fiserv (FISV);

Credit Acceptance (CACC); and

B Riley Principal Merger (NYSE:BRPM.U).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Erdoes Mary E CEO JPMorgan Chase JPM JB* $5,100,000 2 B Riley Financial BO B. Riley Principal Merger BRPM B $2,547,500 3 Istar BO Safehold SAFE AB $1,881,849 4 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $1,849,314 5 Mesdag Willem DIR, BO Destination XL DXLG B $377,538 6 Hankey Don CB, DIR, BO Bone Biologics BBLG JB* $195,000 7 Merk Alexander COO ASA Gold & Precious Metals ASA B $184,345 8 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $119,235 9 Funicular Fund BO Insignia Systems ISIG B $73,530 10 Kyees John E DIR Destination XL DXLG B $28,568

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Capitalg BO CrowdStrike CRWD S $30,766,918 2 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $16,583,166 3 Hunt T Kendall DIR, BO OneSpan OSPN S $4,442,183 4 Strohmeyer Karl O Equinix EQIX AS $3,587,691 5 Meyers Charles J CEO, PR Equinix EQIX AS $3,295,668 6 Yabuki Jeffery W CB, CEO Fiserv FISV AS $2,964,470 7 Lake Katrina CEO, DIR, BO Stitch Fix SFIX AS $2,710,086 8 Singh Harmit J VP, CFO Levi Strauss LEVI AS $2,086,637 9 B Riley Financial BO B. Riley Principal Merger BRPM S $2,036,150 10 Lurie Alexander J CEO, DIR SVMK SVMK S $2,009,581

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

