6 International Stocks Screened For Growth And Dividends

Of the 16 stocks that passed, 6 stocks can be bought on U.S. exchanges.

More than 400 stocks from international dividend champion lists were sent through a rigorous screen for growth and dividends.

Investing in international stocks can be a good way to add diversification to a portfolio, for those willing to dig for information and get comfortable with currency exchange rates. It can also be a way to prosper in ways that are not directly correlated to the economy of the United States.

Where to Find International Dividend Stocks

One of the best-loved investing resources on the internet is the U.S. Dividend Champions list. It was created by David Fish and is now maintained by Justin Law. Inspired by Fish's list, at least three other lists have been created outside of the U.S. These lists hold as much promise for finding good stocks as the original American list:

The Canadian Dividend All-Star List began in 2013.

The U.K. Dividend Champions list started in 2015, most recently, lists 213 stocks.

The Eurozone Dividend Champions list started in early 2019, most recently, lists 204 stocks.

A "Champion" in these lists is one that has increased dividends for 25 or more consecutive years. "Contenders" have increased their dividends for at least 10 consecutive years, and "Challengers" have increased their dividends for at least 5 consecutive years.

Canadian stocks are the most accessible to U.S. investors. Many of them are traded on U.S. exchanges, and many more are accessible via ADRs. Canadian company information can be found in English. Similarly, company information of U.K. stocks is in English.

International Stocks Traded in the U.S.

Many international stocks can be traded in the U.S. via American Depository Receipts, commonly known as ADRs. These are traded like any ordinary U.S. stock, with U.S. dollars. A primary difference from ordinary stocks is that a financial institution purchases shares of the stock on a foreign exchange. It then holds the stock and issues an ADR for domestic trading. A stock is likely an ADR if its ticker ends in Y, but some ADRs do not. Examples of ADRs on the Eurozone Dividend Champion list are: Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) of Switzerland, SAP (SAP) of Germany, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) of the Netherlands, Michelin of France (OTCPK:MGDDY), and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) of Sweden.

Other stocks are foreign-issued but trade on American exchanges, such as the Canadian National Railway (CNI). Still others trade over the counter, or OTC. These are often thinly traded stocks of small companies, with a ticker that ends in F. The price of these stocks typically follows their foreign-exchange counterpart; for example, Richelieu Hardware (OTC:RHUHF) often follows the ticker RCH on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Screen Applied to International Dividend Champion Lists

The screen I applied is the same screen I applied to U.S. stocks. This screen has turned out more winners than anything else I have done over the years, and it is largely responsible for my portfolio growth over the past three years. Details can be found in this article. To review, stocks were screened for the following criteria:

A ROE of 14% or greater . This is the long-term average of the S&P 500. All the companies passing the screen also have a ROA of more than 10.0, which is not shown on the chart below, even though I prefer ROA over the ROE for analysis.

. This is the long-term average of the S&P 500. All the companies passing the screen also have a of more than 10.0, which is not shown on the chart below, even though I prefer ROA over the ROE for analysis. Revenue growth in at least three of the last four years.

in at least three of the last four years. EPS growth in at least three of the last four years.

in at least three of the last four years. Dividend growth for the last five consecutive years or more.

for the last five consecutive years or more. A positive Net Current Asset Value , or NCAV. (NCAV = current assets - total liabilities.) If current assets are less than total liabilities, the NCAV would be negative, and of no value in this analysis.

, or NCAV. (NCAV = current assets - total liabilities.) If current assets are less than total liabilities, the NCAV would be negative, and of no value in this analysis. Debt:EBITDA less than 1.0. This check is typically unnecessary with positive NCAV, but it is nevertheless good to be sure management has a firm rein on debt. Many stocks that would otherwise pass the screen fail here.

This screen results in a list of companies that are growing, have the discipline to maintain strong balance sheets, and pay out dividends.

The screen resulted in a list of 16 stocks out of more than 400. Of these, 10 are unavailable on U.S. exchanges. The remaining 6 stocks that are available on U.S. exchanges are listed in the table below.

The Price/NCAV ratio was then applied to the list. I have written about NCAV several times before and details can be found in my recent article on domestic stocks. In 2016, I made two observations:

A sweet spot for Price/NCAV appears to be between 2.0 and 7.0.

A ratio of less than 2.0 may indicate a company that is facing trouble. Price swings do not significantly affect the Price/NCAV Ratio of a company when compared to other companies' ratios.

These two observations have continued to prove themselves out.

The results are:

U.S. Ticker Country Ticker Name Price/ NCAV Price/Op Cash Flow TTM* ROE # Years Div. Growth (OTCPK:BTDPY) UK BDEV Barratt Developments 2.16 21.42 15.86 5 (OTCPK:NKRKY) FI TYRES Nokian Tyres 6.28 12.86 26.12 10 (OTCPK:HESAY) FR RMS Hermes International 32.90 40.96 27.14 19 (OTCPK:RTMVY) UK RMV Rightmove 213.42 34.38 619.97 12 (OTCPK:CLPBY) DK COLO-B Coloplast 318.69 39.57 63.21 11 (OTCPK:KNYJY) FI KNYJY KONE Oyj 328.73 23.69 11.18 13

Price to NCAV chart. Stock price from BigCharts.com. Balance sheet and Income figures from Morningstar.com. Price/Op Cash Flow and ROE data from GuruFocus.com. Dividend information from the Canadian Dividend All-Star list and the U.K. Dividends Champions list. As always, please do your due diligence to verify figures provided by platforms.

*Price/Operating Cash Flow was substituted for Price/Free Cash Flow since the latter was not readily available for all stocks in the list.

The two stocks that have a price/NCAV between 2 and 7 are Barratt Developments and Nokian Tyres.

Barratt Developments

Source: Barratt Homes

Barratt Developments is one of the largest residential rental development companies in the U.K. The company operates in 6 regions of the country through 27 operating divisions. It offers a variety of homes from apartments in London to luxury houses. Another business develops industrial and office space. The company boasts a 5-star rating for ten consecutive years, the only housebuilder to do so.

The company is a component of the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index, also called the FTSE Index. The FTSE is composed of the 100 companies on the London Stock Exchange with the highest market capitalization. Reports and information about the company can be found on the London Stock Exchange.

The stock has had a tremendous run, doubling in a little more than a year.

Data by YCharts

Ordinarily, I stay away from such stocks, but I seldom find a Price/NCAV in the range of 2, and it still sports a dividend of more than 5%. It is worth further research.

Nokian Tyres

Source: Nokian Tyres

Nokian Tyres is a Finnish company that makes and sells rubber tires for automobiles. It is most known for its winter tires. Most of its revenue comes from passenger car tires segment in Europe and Russia.

The stock is traded on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Audited annual reports can be found in English on the company website, as can interim and half-year reports.

According to its most recent report, comps were flat, and the markets are projected to be soft in 2020, but the company is targeting further growth in Russia, Central Europe, and North America. The company opened a new factory in Dayton, Tennessee, last October, and is planning to start production this month.

The stock price has been in a downward trend since the beginning of 2018, and there is no reason to believe that will change in coming months.

Data by YCharts

However, its fundamentals are solid, it has a dividend in excess of 4%, and the price will not always go down. The new factory in the U.S. may help provide a catalyst. Once the trend reverses itself, the stock should be worth holding for years to come.

Summary

International stocks can be found with some digging and information is available in English. Such stocks can be an important component of any portfolio. Barratt Developments is worth looking at more closely, and Nokian Tyres is worth keeping in view over the long term. The other four stocks are worth another look as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy any of the six stocks listed in the table in the coming months: BTDBY, NKRKY, HESAY, RTMVY, CLPBY, KNYJY.