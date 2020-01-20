Home Depot: Buy For Organic Growth And Growing Dividend Income With Expected Dividend Increase Of 15% In February 2020

Home Depot has increased its dividend for ten of the last ten years and presently has a yield of 2.4%, which is above average.

Home Depot’s cash flow is good and will allow the dividend to be increased, and share buybacks with cash left over for opening new stores.

Home Depot (HD) is a buy for the dividend income and total return growth investor and is the largest home improvement retailer for the housing sector. Home depot is a cash machine, and the company uses some of the cash to open a few new stores each year. The larger part of the cash is used to increase dividends each year and buy back shares, raising the stock price. Home Depot is 9.1% of The Good Business Portfolio, being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. I normally trim a position when it gets to 8% of the portfolio but am pushing HD to 9% since the fundamentals look good long term. At over 9% of the portfolio, HD will be trimmed down to 9% of the portfolio. I have trimmed HD twice this year to the 9+% range, and I will trim it again when it is over 9.5% of the portfolio.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Home Depot has a great chart going up and to the right for 2015-2020 YTD in a strong solid pattern. Home Depot is almost fully priced but would be worth a nibble for the long-term investor that wants a stable growing business with good income.

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company’s business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Home Depot beats against the Dow baseline in my 48-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 48-month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair or bad performance. The great Home Depot total return of 86.78% compared to the Dow base of 60.62% makes Home Depot a good investment for the total return investor who also wants some increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $23,700 today. This gain makes Home Depot a great investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow and the housing sector is strong. The organic growth, together with the gain from the strong cash flow going into stock buybacks, create the company's 7-9% steady yearly growth.

Dow's 48-Month total return baseline is 60.62%

Company name 48-Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Home Depot 86.78% 26.16% 2.4%

Home Depot does meet my dividend guideline of having dividend increases for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. Home Depot has an above-average dividend yield of 2.4% and has had increases for ten years, making it a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in February 2019 for an increase from $1.03/Qtr to $1.36/Qtr. or a 33% increase. The next dividend increase is estimated by me to be in February 2020 of $0.20/Qtr. or a 15% increase. The five-year growth rate of the dividend is 24% from Seeking Alpha data, but the earnings growth has slowed down to about 10%/year. Looking at the forward earnings growth and past dividend increases lead me to come up with an estimate of 15% this year, splitting the difference between past and future growth. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 43%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by adding stores, increasing foreign development, and buying back shares, all of which raise the earnings and value to the shareholder.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 billion. Home Depot easily passes my rule. Home Depot is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $246 billion. Home Depot 2019 projected operating cash flow at $13.5 billion is great, allowing the company to have the means for company growth, increasing dividends each year, and buying back shares that increase the stock price. Large-cap companies like Home Depot have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

Home Depot S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $230. Home Depot price is below the target by 3%. Home Depot is below the target price at present and has a high forward PE of 22, making Home Depot a buy at this entry point for the income investor considering the potential growth and stability of the company. I rate Home Depot as a buy for future growth and a good growing income. The cash flow is what drives HD's stock price up, and the company either returns the cash to the shareholder, which it is doing now, or starts more expansion in foreign countries. Either method will drive HD up at an estimated rate of 8-9% per year.

The HD total return is strong, and the above-average growing dividend makes Home Depot a good business to own for income and growth. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes Home Depot interesting is the long-term demand for housing repair and development and the very strong cash flow that will help increase the share price through stock buybacks. Home Depot gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on November 19, 2019, Home Depot reported earnings that matched expected at $2.53, compared to last year at $2.51. Total revenue was higher at $27.22 billion more than a year ago by 3.58% year over year and missed expected total revenue by $290 million. This was a fair report with a bottom-line meeting expected, and the top line increasing with a small increase compared to last year of the bottom line. The next earnings report will be out late February 2020 and is expected to be $2.10 compared to last year at $2.25 a decrease. The growth is slowing, but the above-average dividend growth still looks good, with an estimated increase of at least 15% next month.

Home Depot is the largest building material retailer in the United States and foreign countries.

As per data from Reuters:

"The Home Depot stores averaged approximately 104,000 square feet of enclosed space, with over 24,000 additional square feet of outside garden area. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers, and professional customers. The Company has 2,291 stores located throughout the United States, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the territories of the United States Virgin Islands and Guam, Canada, and Mexico."

Overall, Home Depot is a great business with 8-9% projected growth as the economy grows going forward with increasing demand from a good housing market. The good earnings, revenue growth, and primarily the cash flow provide HD the capability to continue their growth by expanding across the United States and foreign countries. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, Home Depot products and services are still needed.

The paraphrase below from the 3rd quarters earns call indicates growth for the company's products and services. They are a company looking to the future to provide better service for their shoppers as the internet shopper percentage increases. All of the U.S. divisions posted positive comps and internationally, both Canada and Mexico posted positive comps. They continue to see strong and engage customers. The company had a healthy balance of growth between both their Pro and DIY customers with pro sales outpacing DIY sales in the U.S. They continued to rollout automated lockers in their stores to make a pickup of online orders easier and more convenient. To date, approximately 1,300 stores have lockers. And they have been very pleased with the customer response, as approximately 95% of customers rating their locker experience pickup give them a five out of five stars. In the third quarter, they repurchased $1.25 billion or approximately 5.2 million shares of outstanding stock. This included repurchases of approximately 2.0 million shares on the open market and approximately 3.2 million shares through an accelerated share repurchase or ASR program.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Home Depot business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth by making the buying process easier. Home Depot has good constant growth and will continue as the United States economy and population grows. The revenue growth is being driven by the good housing market and the share price by the stock buybacks done with their great operating cash flow.

Home Depot is a good investment choice for the dividend growth and total return investor with their above-average growing dividend that has been increased for ten years. Home Depot is 9.1% of my portfolio. The position will be held and let grow some more to over 9.5% of the portfolio before it is trimmed just below the 9% target of the portfolio. I like Home Depot but would want to see more foreign growth before I let the portfolio percentage increase above 9.5%. HD is a cash machine and will continue to bring value to their shareholders. If you want a stable, growing dividend income and good total return potential, HD may be the right investment for you.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.1% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.1% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) at 9.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 11.3% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On January 13, I trimmed Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but the next year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On January 6, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last nine months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news on Boeing is a rumor that Warren Buffett is taking a position on BA, maybe he knows a good investment. It now looks like the 737 Max will not be approved until February at the earliest.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2019 to date by 1.9%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled, “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 3 rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, SLP, DHR, LMT, IR, MO, DIS, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.