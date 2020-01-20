Comcast: Zigging While Others Are Zagging

But, longer term, I like CMCSA's strategy here. The SVOD space is getting crowded and their alternative take on the market may pan out.

It's unlikely that Peacock will contribute to the company's bottom-line in a positive way in the near-term.

On Thursday, Comcast announced its plans for the upcoming streaming service, Peacock. This service is the latest to enter into the streaming wars, yet Comcast appears to be taking a different mindset into the competition. Comcast is offering consumers a multi-tiered strategy, including a free, ad-driven model, making it the first premium content distribution platform to pursue this path. As NBCUniversal CEO, Steve Burke, said during the launch presentation, Comcast (CMCSA) likes "the idea of zigging when others are zagging."

Comcast will offer a free, ad-driven tier, a $4.99/month tier with limited ads, or a completely ad-free tier at $9.99/month.

In a world where subscription fatigue is becoming a real issue for streaming services, Comcast's free service may be just what the doctor ordered. During the launch event, Burke said that having a premium, ad-driven service is a "winning strategy" and while only time will tell, I think he may be right.

Burke noted that YouTube, also a free ad-driven platform, accounts for more viewership hours than all of the other video on demand services combined, proving that there is demand for digital ad-driven content.

Comcast studies show that 87% of viewers worry that their subscription services are too expensive, which is why roughly one-third of subscribers frequently switch services, bouncing back and forth between different options once a favorite show ends.

The company aims to combat this churn by offering lower prices and a more broad based and complete content slate that moves past scripted series and movies that most streaming video on demand platforms are known for, venturing further into areas such as live news, sports, and unscripted reality shows.

Peacock will be fairly unique with its inclusion of live sports and news on its platform. Ultimately, live-action is what is currently holding the remaining traditional television subscribers at bay and I think CMCSA's focus on this market is important because once these rights go to the streaming platforms, I think we'll see the final nail in the coffin on the old hard-lined cable model. Also, I think it's fair to say that NBCUniversal's content portfolio is less impressive than Disney's (DIS), Netflix's (NFLX) and AT&T's (T) at this point in time, so the sports/news angle will be the driving force for many of Peacock's subs.

The company also announced that its late night TV shows such as The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers will be available to subscribers with exclusive early access starting at 8 pm. Offering prime-time exclusive access to some of its most popular brands like this seems like a great idea. I wouldn't be surprised if this feature alone inspired millions to subscribe.

Comcast's presentation highlighted its planned Olympic coverage, which will include live broadcasts of the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as live daily action and mid-day and lightly recaps. I suspect that the games in Tokyo will drive subscribers and serve as a nice near-term boon for Peacock's subscriber count.

Speaking of subscriber count, management expects to have roughly 30-35 million subs by 2024, which is when the company hopes to break even (Comcast plans to spend roughly $2 billion on Peacock during the next two years as it builds out its technology platform, advertises for the service, and creates content.)

Burke said that Comcast was "leaving money on the table" by not operating the platforms in which viewers were consuming its content on-demand, such as YouTube, Hulu, Facebook, and other digital distribution avenues.

This is a problem, considering the fact that Comcast's content is already dominating the streaming world, with The Office being the previous number one watched show on Netflix, Brooklyn Nine-Nine being the number one watched show on Hulu during certain months of the year, and Saturday Night Live and Jimmy Fallon coming in as 2 of the top 3 premium entertainment channels on YouTube.

Burke did mention that when viewership occurs on the linear television, and more importantly, NBC.com, the company's monetization of its content is "just fine", highlighting the control that the company has over selling ads while dictating a positive customer experience.

So, what NBCUniversal is hoping to do is take the knowledge that they have from decades of excelling with the proven, ad-supported television model and translate that into the twenty-first century's digital world.

Comcast's programming already reaches roughly 90% of American households. The company is the leading television provider in the U.S. and Europe, with approximately 55 million customer relations between NBCUniversal and Sky. The company hopes to drive demand with its "symphony" plan, relating to cross platform promotional sales potential of targeted advertisements.

With specific regard to digital advertisements, Comcast has grown its digital ad sales by roughly 300% since 2011. Burke believes that this growth is just getting started as premium companies are looking for premium partners that they can trust in the digital advertising space. In a world where advertisers are concerned about the content that their ads are going to show up next to, Comcast is setting itself up to excel.

Peacock will be bundled free to Comcast cable subscribers, Cox subscribers, and Comcast broadband subscribers, providing the service with 24 million initial bundles. This will provide immediate scale for advertisers in the digital space, making Peacock a valuable commodity.

Furthermore, NBCUniversal is planning on revolutionizing the way the ad-support television works, with more data driven, targeted ads that take up less of the user's time. Right now, advertisements make up roughly 20 minutes of every hour of traditional television programming, but Peacock's free programming will run just 5 minutes of ads per hour.

I was a bit disappointed to see that the launch will be solely U.S. based to start. Comcast has impressive international scale with Sky, though international expansion plans for the streaming platform appear to be years down the road. This will make it difficult to say that Peacock is a true competitor for rival Netflix. Though, I'd imagine that CMCSA brass would say that they're after a different market, or trying to build a different product entirely, due to their desire to enter into under penetrated markets, such as ad-driven streaming, and to deliver non-scripted content that typically isn't found on other streaming platforms.

All in all, while Peacock is certainly a new take on the current streaming model platform idea, I like to see Comcast thinking outside of the box. NBCUniversal has decades of experience as a leader in the traditional ad-driven cable market and I wouldn't be surprised in the least if they were able to use this acumen to transition into the digital age. Management highlighted the importance of scale to eventually increase ARPU to become profitable. CMCSA investors will have to be patient with Peacock in this regard. Thankfully, CMCSA has many other revenue streams that are currently generating strong sales, earnings, and cash flows, so patience should come relatively easily to shareholders who remained focused on the fundamentals.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, T, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.