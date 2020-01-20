Range Resources: Refinancing Debt A Short-Term Fix To A Long-Term Problem

It would take an investor with a very high risk tolerance to accept the terms of this investment.

Perhaps their further capital expenditure reductions will prove fruitful, however, given the capital intensive nature of their industry, this may only provide a short-term boost to their free cash flow.

Range Resources started the new decade off with some notable moves in an attempt to shore up their heavily indebted financial position.

Introduction

Range Resources (RRC) started the new decade off by taking actions in an attempt to rectify their weak financial position by suspending their dividend payments, reducing capital expenditure and refinancing their nearer maturity debt. Whilst this has provided a short-term fix to their nearer term debt maturities, the higher interest rates make their long-term heavy indebtedness problem even more difficult to manage.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Image Source: Author

Although they have come very close during 2018 and the first nine months of 2019, they have never produced any positive free cash flow during the last seven years, which includes two years before the oil and gas price crash of 2015-2016. Since the beginning of 2013, their free cash flow has totaled negative $2.109b, despite their capital expenditure trending lower.

The move to suspend their dividend payments is undoubtedly wise, however, considering these only cost a total of $15m for the first nine months of 2019, it does not really move the needle all that much. Whereas reducing their capital expenditure for 2020 by 29% below their estimated 2019 levels may finally result in free cash flow turning positive. Whilst on the surface this sounds promising, given the highly capital intensive nature of their industry, it does beg the question of whether this is sustainable in the long term as capital expenditure has already been reduced in previous years. A short-term burst of free cash flow would only once again provide another short-term fix to their long-term problem of high indebtedness.

Image Source: Author

Notwithstanding their chronic negative free cash flow, their net debt has actually decreased since the end of 2013, falling a decent 19.90%. Naturally the reasons clearly cannot stem from their financial performance but rather a combination of equity raisings and net divestitures, which since the beginning of 2013 have totaled $397m and $2.762b respectively.

Despite the fact that their net debt has actually fallen since the end of 2013, it still does not necessarily mean they have a decent financial position. It is particularly concerning that their cash balance currently sits at virtually zero and thus indicates their liquidity is weak. This means that unfortunately they are reliant on credit agreements with financial institutions, which as subsequently discussed can normally be altered and possibly even recalled at any time.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has been non-existent, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author

After reviewing these ratios, it is easily apparent that their financial position is very weak, with all of the most recent results from the first nine months of 2019 indicating severe financial strain. Even though all of these metrics, barring net debt to operating cash flow and current ratio, have improved since the end of 2018, they would still need to improve significantly for their financial position to be considered strong.

Their very low interest coverage of only 1.77 is especially concerning as their refinanced debt carries significantly higher interest rates of 9.25% versus the between 5.00% and 5.875% for the previous debt. Clearly this will certainly negatively impact their future ability to service their debt, especially when combined with their negative free cash flow.

Although their current ratio of only 0.74 is not quite at crisis point presently, given their very low cash balance and negative free cash flow, it is still very concerning. This leaves them relying on credit agreements, which fosters a highly undesirable situation whereby their fate is largely in the hands of financial institutions. Even though they still maintain an amount of $1.417b undrawn, this can easily be altered in the future and restricts their operational flexibility through placing restrictions as stated below:

"Our bank credit facility contains negative covenants that limit our ability, among other things, to pay cash dividends, incur additional indebtedness, sell assets, enter into certain hedging contracts, change the nature of our business or operations, merge, consolidate or make certain investments."

-Range Resources' Q3 2019 10-Q SEC Filing.

Aside from these restrictions, there are numerous financial covenants that if breached can trigger an immediate recall of their outstanding borrowings under the credit agreements. Naturally this casts further doubt over their ability to traverse any rougher times that could potentially arise in the future. Regardless of whether this eventuates, if their negative free cash flow continues, which seems likely within the medium-term despite their short-term capital expenditure reductions, then they will eventually exhaust the remaining undrawn borrowing base. This would leave them with very limited options to issue new debt and even if asset sales are permitted under their credit agreement, they would likely be conducted at undesirable prices and only provide further temporary relief.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that they are a company with cyclically, volatile, economically sensitive earnings that has a large quantity of debt, virtually zero cash and no history of producing free cash flow. This certainly does not sound like a promising recipe unless there is a large and sustained spike in oil and gas prices. Although this could technically occur, it would take an investor with a very high risk tolerance to accept these terms. Whilst refinancing their debt provides a short-term fix, it does nothing to address their longer-term problems.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Range Resources' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.