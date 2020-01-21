Retirement Advisor: A Tale Of 2 Retirements (Podcast)

Given the social reality that people get serious about retirement savings in their 50s, involuntary retirements are likely undercutting half of the public’s retirement plans.

In contrast, TD Ameritrade commissioned a Harris Poll survey of the American public, finding that 50 percent retired earlier than they would have liked.

This podcast (5:38) argues that advisors must take into consideration the high likelihood that clients in their peak savings years may be undercut by involuntary early retirement, and also speculates on the qualities enabling a robust late retirement of the kind exemplified by Vollmer.