The Asset Allocator: Jonathan Clements On How Advisors Add Value (Podcast)
Jonathan Clements, formerly personal finance columnist for the Wall Street Journal and now founder and editor of HumbleDollar, has long offered a voice of sanity in the money-crazed media.
We get his perspective on financial advisors – how they can help their clients earn and not lose, and add value to the clients they serve.
The veteran journalist has come around to thinking that most investors could use some help.
Among his key insights: Our paycheck is the central organizing principle of our finances and the four key financial goals people have are insufficient in themselves as sources of motivation.
The legendary columnist also shares a fascinating story of the blessing of a squandered family fortune.
