Strong Volumes Help Insteel Start The Year Right

Insteel's business is more volatile than most, and the shares have performed nicely since earnings, but there's still some upside on an EV/EBITDA, and further earnings-driven outperformance is possible.

I cautioned in my recent piece on Insteel (IIIN) that volatility in end-market demand and import pricing made this a more volatile story and a harder company to model, and that worked out in a positive way in the fiscal first quarter, with Insteel reporting better results on stronger volumes. Management also noted that its transportation end-markets looked healthy and that the pricing cycle may be past the worst.

I thought Insteel was undervalued back in late December, but that the volatility and risk made it a difficult stock to recommend for other investors. I feel better about the volume and margin situations, but I think that view still basically holds - the shares do still offer some upside on an EV/EBITDA basis, and the company could well outperform my expectations, but this remains a tricky stock to model, and a lot of the key factors that will influence revenue and margins are beyond management's control.

A Good Start To The Year, Particularly On Volume

I wrote back in December that I expected another double-digit decline in realized pricing in the fiscal first quarter, and that's what happened. I was positively surprised by the volume the company reported, though, and that helped boost revenue and gross margin above my expectations.

Revenue fell about 6% in the quarter, with the welded wire reinforcement and prestressed concrete strand businesses performing similarly (WWR down 7%, PCS down 5.5%). Price was down 16% yoy and over 3% qoq, slightly better than I expected, with ongoing pressure from lower-priced imports. Volume grew almost 12% yoy (down 11% qoq), coming in meaningfully better than I expected, as activity did not fall off as much in the quarter as I expected (misestimating weather impacts in Insteel's primary markets).

Higher volumes had a positive impact on gross margin relative to my expectations, but Insteel is still getting squeezed between weak end-market pricing (where imports are competing) and high input costs (which the company can't effectively offset with imports). Gross margin thus declined another 410bp points, though management did note that the process of working through higher-cost inventory was close to the end.

Operating profits dropped almost 90%, but Insteel did still manage to stay profitable during the quarter. Moreover, working capital adjustments boosted operating cash flow and led to a healthy free cash flow of about $29 million - I wouldn't necessarily advise investors to obsess over quarter-to-quarter movements in FCF.

Will Insteel Get Any Relief From Unbalanced Tariffs?

It's been a theme in every earnings release and conference call Insteel has hosted since the tariffs first started, but there has been no progress yet on any sort of tariff relief for the company. The problem remains one of unbalanced tariffs.

Insteel is effectively forced to pay for higher-cost wire rod from suppliers like Commercial Metals (CMC) and Nucor (NUE), but foreign downstream producers of welded wire reinforcement and prestressed concrete strand are allowed to use cheaper wire rod sourced locally or from the global market and export their products into the U.S. without tariff issues. With lower-cost wire rod in their COGS, they can price more aggressively, and companies like Insteel either cut their prices to match (taking the hit to gross margins) or they lose business.

I don't generally support tariffs anyway, but if the administration is going to maintain tariffs on imported products like wire rod to produce large steel producers like Commercial Metals and Nucor, it seems only fair to extend the same protections to downstream operators like Insteel and its 800-plus employees. Unfortunately, I don't see what else Insteel can do to raise any more awareness on this issue, and I don't see any particular reason to expect something will be done in the near future when it hasn't already been done.

Positive Drivers In Place

Volumes surprised me (positively) this quarter, and I agree with the case management laid out for healthy spending growth in 2020. Congress passed a transportation funding bill in December that facilitates ongoing spending on roads, highways, and similar infrastructure. I don't think we'll see quite the same pace of growth as last year, I expect a slowdown into the mid-single-digits, but that's still sufficient to support healthy volumes, particularly given management's comments on low inventory levels.

I'm not quite as bullish on the non-residential construction market as management seemed to be, but this is one of the bull/bear battlegrounds for 2020 - non-residential construction activity does finally seem to be slowing down, but just how far/how much will it slow. I see relatively better strength in institutional spending, and that should be fine for Insteel.

Management also sounded more positive on the overall pricing cycle situation. I would encourage investors to read the conference call transcript themselves, and I don't want to mischaracterize what management said, but it sounds to me as though the worst of the cycle should be over. While import price pressure is going to remain an issue, there should be pricing power in the rest of the business. I'd also note, by the way, that global steel prices have been moving higher - it won't fix all of Insteel's issues, but it will help at least a little.

The Outlook

I'm boosting my volume and margin assumptions for 2020, as Insteel's markets do look healthier and appear to be more opportunity in price than I expected. That said, I do still expect pricing to be down for the year (around 6%), though higher volumes (up 8%) should make up for that. Higher volumes will also help margins, and I'm expecting Insteel to get back into the low double-digits for full-year gross margin, and mid-single-digits for operating margin.

I continue to value Insteel with a dual-track approach that uses discounted free cash flow and EV/EBITDA. Long-term FCF models are always tricky to use with cyclical commodity companies, but I've often found that buying in below DCF-based fair value, particularly when the company is in the negative part of the cycle, usually works out. The current share price is a little above that fair value now.

With EV/EBITDA, I like to use a full-cycle EBITDA estimate at the low points of the cycle - otherwise, you either have to jack up your multiple or look out several years and discount back. In any case, using a 9x multiple to my full-cycle estimate (which has gone up with those aforementioned changes to my volume, price, and margin assumptions) gives me a fair value of around $27.50 versus $25.50 previously.

The Bottom Line

That I'm lukewarm on recommending Insteel now has nothing to do with management and almost everything to do with the difficulty of modeling factors like infrastructure spending, import pricing, and pricing power across the business. As a downstream operator, Insteel has always had to navigating shifts in demand, pricing, and costs, and management has typically done so well (outperforming most other metal fabricators over the long term). Still, this is a volatile, cyclical business, and investors should make sure they understand what they're getting themselves into before buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.