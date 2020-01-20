Texas Instruments: Solid Balance Sheet And Growing Business

Investor Takeaway

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) trades at 23.9x earnings within the semiconductor industry. The company managed to grow earnings in an environment that was not friendly to the semiconductor industry. As the industry saw a contraction, the company thrived by increasing earnings. With a quality dividend and increasing margins, the company ought to perform well in 2020. Trade truce among U.S. and China is also likely to help out the revenue streams looking ahead.

Company Profile

via ti.com

Texas Instruments Incorporated is involved in manufacturing, designing, and selling semiconductors and integrated circuits to electronics companies around the globe. Headquartered in Dallas, the company holds more than 45,000 patents. Ever since the sale of its defense department to Raytheon in 1997, the enterprise has focused on providing cutting edge digital solutions. Founded in 1951, the company today is the world's largest analog technology components maker.

Consolidated Financials

The equity trades at 23.9x earnings, which is under the semiconductor industry average of 34.5x. Net profit margins increased to 34.9% over the past reported twelve months compared to 29.4% over the previous twelve months. The earnings growth story is impressive as well, earnings have grown by 15.3% per year over the past five years. While due to the trade disputes the semiconductor industry experienced a contraction in earnings of 15.8%, TXN grew earnings by 10.8% over the past twelve months. Regarding debt coverage, the operating cash flow of the company can easily cover the debt on the books. The 2.76% dividend yield is attractive, while also considering that the company has increased its dividends consecutively over the past ten years. In the last reported quarter, we saw a positive earnings surprise of 5.7%, while fourth-quarter results are expected to be reported on the 22nd of January. Consolidated financials for the last reported quarter can be found here.

Catalysts

As those of us that follow the company closely know, Texas Instruments' top-line sales figure declined by 12%, compared to the same quarter a year ago. We also saw that adjusted earnings per share decreased by 6% in the same period. The trade wars have caused a decline in the analog and embedded chip market that the company relies on heavily. Demand in several industries such as computing and communications declined for the aforementioned reason. The truce that the United States and China signed is not a huge step for reciprocal trade among the world powers, albeit it does give time for President Trump to deal with the elections of 2020. This at the same time is good news for TXN; as the trade tensions decline, the analog and embedded chip markets will recover.

Technicals

Data by YCharts

The equity trades above both its 50 and 200-day exponential moving averages. The uptrend has been persistent after a golden cross happened between the EMAs, while bullish momentum has carried the equity to $131.70 at Friday's market close. Current price levels have served as resistance for TXN, as the equity has traded at these regions but has not managed to break above it. A drawback in the equity could prove to be a good entry point, as investors still have the opportunity to go long on the common stock. Albeit, for those investors that are already enthusiastic the 50 and 200-day EMA figures could serve as levels to place stop-loss orders.

Conclusion

As the bullish trend in the equity continues, investors ought to pay close attention to the earnings results that will be announced on the 22nd of this month. With the growth in earnings and net profit margins amid a decline in the semiconductor industry, TXN has proved that it has a sustainable moat that can withstand declines within its industry. I am expecting the analog and embedded chip segments to recover from the declines experienced due to the trade war.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.