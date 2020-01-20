Caterpillar: Buy At This Price

Investors are told to "buy low", but we sometimes forget that in order to do that, we must buy when others are fearful. That said, I recommend buying Caterpillar.

Over the past year, the shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) are up about 8.5%, and I thought I'd look in on the name to see if it still makes sense to buy. I'll try to answer this question by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself. In spite of some of my myopia around this stock (Deceleration of Caterpillar retail sales), the long-term potential is quite good in my view. The world, in general, and the United States in particular, needs infrastructure of various types, and that need drives demand for Caterpillar products. For that reason, I'm buying Caterpillar. For those nervous about pulling the trigger at these levels, I'll also offer a short put option as an alternative. In my view, selling puts represents a "win-win" trade that I'll outline below.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history here is, in my view, a testament to the skill of management to deliver decent profit growth in the face of sluggish revenue. Specifically, revenue has actually declined at a CAGR of ~-1.5%, while profit has grown at a CAGR of ~20%.

Management has treated shareholders particularly well in my view, having returned just over $22.657 billion to owners since 2015 alone. Fully $12.157 billion of this was in the form of stock buybacks, and the remaining $10.5 billion in the form of ever-growing dividend payments.

I think the balance sheet here is in great shape for a host of reasons. First, Caterpillar is among a select few companies that have actually paid down debt over the past five years, with long-term debt declining at a CAGR of ~1.4% since 2014. More compelling still is the fact that interest expense has declined at an even faster rate (~3.5%), as the company has replaced more expensive borrowings with less onerous debt. Also, the company has fully 31% of long-term debt outstanding available in cash. Finally, the vast majority of debt (~82%) is due in 2024 or later. All of this suggests to me that investors needn't worry about a credit or solvency crisis here anytime soon. Additionally, in my view, interest expenses are heading in the right direction, and there's little risk that interest charges will crowd out dividend payments.

Comparing the first nine months of 2019 to the same period a year ago reveals the benefits of share buybacks. In spite of the fact that revenue was basically flat relative to 2018 (down .6%), earnings per share were up fully 3.5%, and dividends per share were higher by 15.24%, in spite of the fact that actual dividend outlays were only up about 8.3%.

Taking all of the above into account suggests to me that this is a very well run, if cyclical business. Management seems to be both very shareholder-friendly and capable of wringing greater profits out of the business.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

One of the many things I find interesting about investing is the fact that it's about much more than simply buying a company that is growing its cash flows at a fast clip. The fact is that we access perceived future cash flows of a given business via the stock, and the stock price is driven by the crowd. The crowd already knows about those companies that are growing their cash flows quickly, and the crowd bids up the stock in anticipation of future riches. The problem is that, sooner or later, the optimism the crowd expresses about a given company will be misplaced, and the stock will drop dramatically in price. In my view, therefore, I think investors would be wise to eschew those companies whose share price expresses a great deal of optimism.

I judge whether or not shares are optimistically priced in a few ways. Most simply, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. I want to make sure that the valuation is low relative to the company's own history and to the overall market. I think the following graphic expresses the fact that Caterpillar is objectively inexpensive well enough.

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at valuation multiples, I'll also try to unpack the assumptions embedded in price at the moment. In order to do that, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman reveals how an investor can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about the long-term profitability of a given business. The higher the growth assumptions, the more optimistically priced the shares. Using this methodology on Caterpillar suggests that the market currently assumes a perpetual growth rate of ~4%. This is slightly optimistic, in my view, but hardly egregious.

Options to the Rescue

For my part, I'm comfortable buying the shares at these levels, but I understand why people might still be nervous. The headlines are filled with trade tensions and worries that a deadlocked government is, ultimately, powerless to solve problems associated with flagging infrastructure. In my view, the best course of action for such people (assuming they think this is a good investment at "some" price) would be to sell put options. These are a win-win trade in my view because they either produce premia or they allow an investor to buy this great company at an even more attractive price.

At the moment, my preferred option on Caterpillar is the January 2021 put with a strike of $115. This is currently bid-asked at $4.40-4.55. If the investor sells these, and the shares rise or flatline over the next year, the investor simply pockets the premium. If an investor simply takes the bid on these puts and is subsequently exercised, they'll buy this already discounted name at a net price ~25% below the current level. Holding all else constant, at that price, the yield jumps nearly a full point to 3.73% and the PE drops to 10.2. Thus, short puts, in this case, represent either an opportunity to pocket decent premia or the opportunity to lock into a great dividend grower at a very cheap valuation.

Conclusion

I think investors would be wise to take advantage of the noise around trade talks and the like. We're told that we should "buy low", but sometimes forget that in order to do this, we must be willing to buy when others are too nervous to do so. In my view, Caterpillar is an excellent long-term investment, run by a management with a proven ability and willingness to reward shareholders very well. For those who remain nervous, I think short put options represent either the chance to pocket some decent premia or the opportunity to buy this great company at an even lower price. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but sooner or later they'll meet. In my view, it would be wise for investors to buy at today's price before it inevitably rises to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying shares this week, I'll be selling the puts mentioned in the article.