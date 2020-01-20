RTI Surgical: Focus On Spine Performance

I very much look forward to learn more about the stand-alone growth and margins of the spine business.

This looks compelling, yet unfortunately it is hard to see how the business will perform as a stand-alone company.

RTI Surgical Holdings (RTIX) announced a very interesting transaction, a deal which triggered a huge jump in its share price. The company is selling the majority of its business, yet is left with a growing spine business, will become a pure play, and operates with a substantial net cash position as well.

The situation looks quite interesting, yet unfortunately little is known about the true run rate of the business following this transaction, as I very much look forward to comments to be made by management for the upcoming year.

The Sale

RTI reached a sale with European private equity firm Montagu to sell its OEM business in a $490 million deal which is set to close in the first half of 2020. The vast majority of the deal component, some $480 million will arrive as a cash component.

With the sale of this business, RTI will become a pure play on the spine business and of course address its leverage situation in a big way. In fact, the company will operate with a very large net cash component after the transaction will close.

The company, by means of CEO Camille Farhat, was kind enough to provide a summary pro-forma picture for the shareholders upon consummation of this deal. The spine business generated about $118-$119 million in sales in 2019 with gross margins of around 75%. This business will furthermore operate without debt following the transaction, and in fact hold about $175-$200 million in cash.

The spine business is furthermore growing rather quickly with fourth quarter sales seen at $32-$33 million, on the back of the solid progress of the Novel Therapies business.

Investors Love The Deal

Shares of RTI jumped from $2.76 per share on the 13th of January to $4.51 per share upon announcement of the deal. With a share count of 75.2 million shares, that jump represents about $131 million in value creation on the back of a $490 million deal.

The 75.2 million shares now represent a $339 million equity valuation, which includes about $175-$200 million in cash, suggesting that operating assets are valued at $139-164 million. Based on the outlook, the spine assets are valued at around 1.2-1.4 times sales based on the 2019 results. Valuation multiples come in closer to 1 times sales if we annualize the fourth quarter sales outlook for the spine business.

We know that the overall business is pretty much breaking-even at large, yet the roughly $150 million operating asset valuation is rather low. Of course the company already had a spine business before it acquired Paradigm Spine in November of 2018 in a $300 million deal, which furthermore excluded $150 million in contingency payments. Shares actually traded at around $4 and change when the company announced the deal in 2018, as the current share price looks very low given the sale of the OEM business, the purchase of Paradigm Spine back in 2018 and the fact that the company already operated some spine assets before the purchase of Paradigm.

What Now?

The situation looks quite compelling, yet the real test comes how the spine business will perform in 2020 and in the years to follow. Based on sales multiples and growth, the valuation at roughly 1 times sales multiple looks very compelling. Truth be told, the business will probably lose quite some money although the exact segment information between OEM and Spine was not well communicated by RTI in recent times.

Nonetheless, shares rightfully deserve a prominent spot on the watchlist as medical related companies, even with stagnant kind of sales, could easily trade around 5 times sales. If that were to take place here and the business would break even, there is huge potential given the net cash position, as this could easily warrant a valuation around three quarters of a billion.

This suggests that shares have room to rise towards the $10 mark, or even more, yet such a run-up depends entirely on the future and the anticipated performance of the spine business, not just in terms of sales, but more so in margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.