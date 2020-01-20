IPO Update: Avadim Health Aims For $75 Million IPO

I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

AHI has grown quickly from a low revenue base but that growth rate is decelerating and operating losses and cash burn remain high.

The firm develops and sells homeopathic remedies for various medical conditions.

Avadim Health has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Avadim Health (AHI) has filed to raise $75 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides homeopathic topical treatments for various medical conditions.

AHI has grown revenue quickly but that growth rate appears to be decelerating while cash burn and operating losses remain high.

Given this and since management is also asking IPO investors to pay a premium compared to publicly held healthcare products firms, I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Asheville, North Carolina-based Avadim was founded to develop and market homeopathic, non-prescription products for health and wellness needs. The company said that as of November 2019 its products were 'used in more than 250 acute care hospitals, more than 750 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and were available in over 47,000 pharmacy locations.'

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Stephen Woody, who has been with the firm since and was previously founder at G3 Medical and Integrated Quality Systems. Mr. Woody owns approximately 17.4% of company stock pre-IPO.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's approach:

Source: Theraworx Protect

The company's primary offerings include:

Theraworx Protect for Immune Health

Theraworx Relief for Muscle Cramps and Spasms

Theraworx Relief for Joint Discomfort and Inflammation

Theraworx Protect U-Pak for Urinary Health

Combat One

PHUEL

Avadim has received at least $93.9 million from investors including GRS and Paul Cox.

Customer Acquisition

The company pursues sales through distribution channels via retail, pharmacy and institutional healthcare facilities.

AHI has a dedicated, direct sales force that it plans to grow from proceeds from the IPO. It also will seek to increased reimbursement coverage among insurance providers and workers compensation groups. Management believes there is a long-term trend to consumer self-care and intends to introduce a skin barrier health product in the near future.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 99.5% 2018 116.5% 2017 177.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.4 2018 0.5

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 research report, the market for homeopathic products is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The primary regions for homeopathic compounds are Europe, the United States, and India, with Europe producing the largest market share at nearly 25%. The U.S. accounts for 16% market share. Other countries that promote homeopathy include Israel, Australia, and South Africa.

Major competitive vendors include:

DHU

Nelson & Co. Ltd.

Hyland's Homeopathic

SBL

Apotheca

Pekana

Sintex International

Natural Health Supply

Bhargava

Hahnemann Laboratories

JNSon

HEEL

Financial Performance

Avadim's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, but decelerating rate of growth

Increasing gross profit and gross margin, also decelerating

Operating losses but reduced negative operating margin

Uneven but significant cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 34,415,000 73.4% 2018 $ 29,043,000 168.5% 2017 $ 10,818,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 20,344,000 89.3% 2018 $ 15,956,000 607.3% 2017 $ 2,256,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 59.11% 2018 54.94% 2017 20.85% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (25,805,000) -75.0% 2018 $ (31,275,000) -107.7% 2017 $ (29,071,000) -268.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (31,783,000) 2018 $ (49,511,000) 2017 $ (29,224,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (19,971,763) 2018 $ (31,161,092) 2017 $ (18,276,807)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Avadim had $7.2 million in cash and $84.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($29.4 million).

IPO Details

AHI intends to sell 5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $392 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 21.82%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for sales and marketing activities, including the expansion of our sales team, for research and development of potential future products, for expansion of our manufacturing capabilities and working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Raymond James, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Oppenheimer & Co., and Maxim Group.

Commentary

Avadim is seeking U.S. public investment for its expansion plans and continued product development efforts.

The company's financials indicate that the firm has been growing revenue quickly, but that growth rate is decelerating.

Also, operating losses, while lowered as a percentage of revenue, are still quite high. Free cash flow is also highly negative.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped but are still equal to revenue and the firm's sales & marketing efficiency dropped to 0.4x in the most recent nine-month period.

The market opportunity for homeopathic remedies is reasonably large and growing only moderately.

Also, Europe has the highest market share followed by North America, where Avadim is focused.

Compared to a basket of publicly held stock valuations as of January 2020 in the Healthcare Products sector which indicated an Enterprise Value / Sales multiple of 5.94x, Avadim's proposed EV / Sales multiple at IPO of 8.99x is overvalued.

Avadim has done well to grow quickly from a low base, but that growth is decelerating, cash burn and operating losses are high and management is asking IPO investors to pay a high price for the IPO, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: January 29, 2020.

