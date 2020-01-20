Building An Income Portfolio With A Sector Risk Ladder

While equity sectors do not shine in this type of analysis, they can still be quite useful in diversifying bond exposure, particularly during reflationary periods of higher growth and inflation.

On this basis, we like limited duration and preferred sector open-end funds as well as EM external debt, loan and high-yield CEF sectors across the low to higher risk spectrum.

We generalize the bond ladder concept into a risk ladder which can be helpful in identifying attractive sectors and fund structure combinations for various levels of historic price risk.

Most income investors are familiar with the concept of a "bond ladder", which is an investment strategy that allocates to a staggered bond maturity profile. A bond ladder holds several benefits for investors - it helps to ensure steady cash flows through the year, reduces reinvestment risk as lower amounts come up for rollover at any one time, and provides opportunity to hit both targets of income and capital preservation. At its heart, the bond ladder gives investors an ability to tailor their portfolio according to their risk/reward profile, investment goals, and views.

In this article, we generalize the bond ladder concept by taking a broader view of the investment universe. More specifically, rather than looking at bonds, we expand the horizon to include the risk/reward opportunities currently available in the income fund space. Our goal is to highlight attractive sectors that deliver a relatively high income for their level of historic drawdowns.

We focus on three different historic risk levels according to the sector's worst annual drawdown over the last seven years. Among low drawdown sectors defined as below 5%, we like limited duration open-end funds. For medium drawdown sectors, defined as between 5% and 10%, we like preferred open-end funds. For higher drawdown sectors, defined as drawdowns between 10% and 20%, we like EM external debt, loan, and high yield CEFs.

Our Starting Point

We begin with a population of over 1,000 investment products: closed-end funds, mutual funds, ETFs, and ETNs across 12 income sectors, which we actively follow on Systematic Income. Each sector is split into three fund types: CEFs, mutual funds, and ETFs (ETNs are grouped within ETFs as there are comparatively few of them and the fact that they are passive vehicles as is the vast majority of ETFs). For each sector/investment product combination, we calculate the covered yield and worst annual drawdown over the last seven years.

The definition of covered yield depends on the type of fund - for closed-end funds, we adjust the current yield by the fund's distribution coverage, except for MLPs, which earn ROC rather than net investment income and so don't have clean coverage figures. For open-end funds, we use the current yield as these types of funds, unlike their closed-end counterparts, don't tend to overdistribute, although capital gains distribution may skew their figures higher.

For clarity, we split the yield/drawdown chart into two parts - those sectors yielding above 5.5% (on the left) and sectors yielding between 2% and 5.5% (on the right). Yield is shown on y-axis and drawdown on the x-axis. The way to read the chart is to imagine a vertical line through a given drawdown level. Higher sectors on this line deliver a higher yield level for a given drawdown level.

Source: Systematic Income Strategic Allocation Framework

We break down the results into low, middle, and higher-risk sectors, which are defined as <5%, 5-10%, and 10-20% level of worst annual drawdowns, respectively.

Among the low risk sectors, limited duration open-end funds look fairly attractive with a very low drawdown level. For medium risk sectors, preferred and loan open-end funds appear attractive. For higher risk sectors, EM external debt, loan, and high yield closed-end funds stand out.

A Bigger Picture

We will be the first to admit that this analysis is not the be-all and end-all of income investing just as a bond ladder is not all there is to bond investing. What are some of the blind spots of this analysis to be aware of?

First, this type of analysis is arguably biased against equity-linked sectors such as utilities and REITs which tend to feature relatively low yields and high drawdowns. Does this mean that investors should avoid equity sectors? Absolutely not. Equity sectors can diversify bond portfolios, particularly during episodes of reflation which feature increasing growth and inflation. This approach, however, can help in this case as well by highlighting which fund products may be better options. For example, we highlight the different utilities sector fund types below.

Source: Systematic Income Strategic Allocation Framework

For equity-linked sectors, we tend to prefer ETFs for a number of reasons. First, active management of equity sectors (which feature in CEFs and mutual funds) has generally disappointed. Part of this is due to the fact that active fund structure like closed-end funds and mutual funds feature fees that are an order of magnitude larger than those of ETFs (think 1% vs. 0.10%). Secondly, the ability of CEFs to use leverage tends to depress fund earnings. This may seem counterintuitive, but it comes from the fact that the cost of leverage of CEFs tends to exceed the dividend yield of their underlying stock portfolios. Thirdly, the discount dynamic of CEFs often doubles their volatility over and above that of ETFs making their risk/reward unappealing, particularly at the time of relatively tight discounts such as we see now.

A second potential blind spot of this analysis is that it uses drawdowns as a proxy for "risk". In our view, while volatility and drawdowns are certainly not perfect substitutes for fundamental risk, in the absence of a crystal ball, they are pretty good. Investors should always marry fundamental analysis of a given sector with its historic risk metrics. For example, it is possible to argue that the historic drawdowns of the MLP sector are unlikely to be repeated, given the rebalancing of the pipeline industry towards a more sustainable financing and distribution profile.

A third blind spot may be the favoring of income over total return. Income investors are typically skeptical of total return because of the unpredictability of capital growth versus the "money in the bank" view of income. We are not here to recommend tech stocks to retirees. However, we do think that total return still matters a great deal for income sectors. For example, defaults have typically shaved 1-2% annually off the high-yield and loan portfolios - a figure which should be subtracted from the yield of these instruments, particularly when comparing them to higher quality assets like investment-grade bonds.

Another example where total return matters has to do with municipal bonds. Currently, the yield to maturity of the S&P Municipal Index is 2.80%, while the yield-to-worst is 1.89%. This means that bonds being called away reduces municipal bond effective yields by a third.

Takeaway

A sector risk ladder can help income investors tailor the risk/reward profile of their portfolio toward those sectors and investment products that provide higher income for their historic price risk. Following this analysis, we like limited duration and preferred open-end funds for low-to-medium risk and EM external debt, loan, and high-yield closed-end funds as higher-risk options. Although this approach can be helpful in guiding investors toward relatively attractive sectors, investors should also consider diversifying their portfolios across equity-linked sectors that may not shine in this type of analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.