All-Time Highs In Mid Caps: What's Next And Why VO Is A Better Buy

We prefer Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF for exposure to mid caps given the composition of its holdings and low expense ratio.

U.S. stock market launched right out of the gate in 2020, with broad gains across large, mid, and small caps.

The relentless rally in stock markets extended into the new decade, as the S&P 500 (SPY) celebrated the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal by capturing another milestone in 3300. Large-cap stocks continue to be most sought after, especially the Big Tech which is now "worth over $5 trillion now that Alphabet (GOOGL) has joined the four comma club" according to CNBC. In addition:

The five most valuable U.S. tech companies now account for over 17% of the S&P 500, up from 11% in 2015.

Indeed, the year-to-date return for the mega caps based on the S&P 100 (OEF), which contains the largest 100 stocks from the S&P 500, has outperformed their smaller counterparts in terms of market capitalization:

Return Comparison IWM MDY VO SPY OEF Index (Type) Russell 2000 (Small Caps) S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index (Mid Caps) CRSP US Mid-Cap Index (Mid Caps) S&P 500 (Large Caps) S&P 100 (Mega Caps) Weighted Average Market Cap ($Bil) 2.41 6.07 17.38 269.60 398.59 2020 YTD Return 2.24% 1.84% 2.90% 2.74% 2.96%

Source: ETF.com

Meanwhile, we will turn the attention towards the mid caps, which just had a significant technical development to end the week. Specifically, the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index broke out to all-time highs after 72 consecutive weeks under its 2018 peak. It's also worthwhile to point out that the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF had already broken out for multiple weeks due to its relatively more large-cap biased basket.

Source: WingCapital Investments

On the other hand, consistent with the prevailing theme of "bigger is better", the small-cap index Russell 2000 has been the laggard as it remains about 2% under its all-time highs.

Market Outlook Following A Mid Caps Breakout

Looking back, the fresh breakout in the mid-cap index bears significance due to the fact it occurred after an extended period of time capped under its previous peak. As shown below, historically, there has only been a handful of times since 2004 when MDY finally made new highs after more than 24 straight weeks:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Empirically, we observe that a short-term pullback has tended to follow a breakout in mid caps. Notably, the occurrence in August 2016, during which a -2% decline followed, bears the closest resemblance to current times based on the fact that 1) MDY broke to new highs after about 70 weeks and 2) SPY had been leading while 3) IWM had been the laggard:

Date IWM IWM Still Under Its Peak? MDY MDY # Wks Under Its Previous Peak VO Price SPY SPY At New Highs? OEF IWM 1-Wk Forward MDY 1-Wk Forward VO 1-Wk Forward SPY 1-Wk Forward OEF 1-Wk Forward 11/8/2004 61.92 96.26 35 54.85 118.79 Yes 56.83 -1.01% -1.14% -0.51% -1.15% -0.97% 1/29/2007 80.25 130.24 38 76.03 144.81 Yes 67.07 0.07% 0.72% 0.08% -0.60% -0.78% 1/31/2011 79.87 Yes 153.40 191 77.94 131.15 59.09 2.75% 2.70% 1.83% 1.49% 1.30% 9/10/2012 86.40 170.13 71 83.75 147.24 67.68 -1.04% -2.46% -1.49% -0.93% -0.04% 8/29/2016 124.51 Yes 274.72 75 130.41 218.37 Yes 96.87 -2.62% -3.24% -2.84% -2.33% -2.10% 9/25/2017 148.18 316.62 41 147.00 251.23 Yes 111.30 1.26% 1.31% 1.07% 1.25% 1.25% 8/20/2018 171.59 362.82 31 164.90 287.51 Yes 127.81 0.83% 0.52% 0.45% 0.97% 1.13% 1/13/2020 169.07 Yes 381.45 72 183.55 331.97 Yes 148.98 Average 0.04% -0.23% -0.20% -0.19% -0.03% % Positive 57.14% 57.14% 57.14% 42.86% 42.86%

That being said, considering the stock market has been able to overcome numerous overbought conditions to climb ever higher, it is possible that this could be yet another 'blip on the radar'. In terms of the bigger picture, the breakout in mid caps adds to the list of confirmations that we are in the midst of another leg higher in the bull market. Indeed, the 3- to 6-month outlook becomes evidently bullish across the board, in particular, for the mid-cap indices with 85% chance of higher highs to come:

Date IWM 3-Mo Forward MDY 3-Mo Forward VO 3-Mo Forward SPY 3-Mo Forward OEF 3-Mo Forward IWM 6-Mo Forward MDY 6-Mo Forward VO 6-Mo Forward SPY 6-Mo Forward OEF 6-Mo Forward 11/8/2004 2.37% 4.32% 4.14% 1.21% 0.90% -6.95% 0.18% 0.31% -2.56% -3.03% 1/29/2007 2.83% 5.56% 4.76% 3.26% 2.22% 3.74% 9.14% 8.09% 6.00% 6.10% 1/31/2011 8.16% 7.66% 6.15% 4.03% 3.15% 5.23% 5.44% 4.41% 2.62% 2.18% 9/10/2012 -4.88% -2.15% -2.19% -3.28% -3.96% 5.20% 7.58% 6.47% 3.31% 1.58% 8/29/2016 7.68% 4.17% 1.70% 1.44% 1.07% 11.73% 10.49% 6.95% 7.66% 7.68% 9/25/2017 3.38% 6.42% 5.25% 6.48% 6.97% 6.49% 8.15% 8.60% 9.14% 9.36% 8/20/2018 -11.45% -8.05% -7.26% -4.79% -4.56% -12.67% -8.30% -6.46% -5.93% -6.58% 1/13/2020 Average 1.15% 2.56% 1.79% 1.19% 0.83% 1.82% 4.67% 4.05% 2.89% 2.47% % Positive 71.43% 71.43% 71.43% 71.43% 71.43% 71.43% 85.71% 85.71% 71.43% 71.43%

VO vs. MDY

As the above analysis also suggests, both mid-cap indices are likely to outperform the small caps and large caps in the longer term. Hence, we would suggest rotating into mid caps to capture potential alpha. Here are the reasons why Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is our preferred choice over MDY:

Lower Expense Ratio (0.04% vs. 0.22%) Higher Large Cap Exposure Higher Forward Earnings Growth

The 2nd and 3rd points go hand-in-hand, as large-cap stocks have consistently generated higher profitability and earnings growth over the past decade due to factors discussed in another article. With the current regime of low economic growth and low interest rates set to continue for the foreseeable future, VO's 30% exposure in large caps is certainly more favorable comparing to MDY's 24% in small caps, in our opinion:

Stock Style Exposure MDY VO Large Cap Value 0.00% 5.51% Large Cap Blend 0.00% 11.95% Large Cap Growth 0.00% 13.45% Large Cap Sub-Total 0.00% 30.91% Mid Cap Value 20.93% 23.81% Mid Cap Blend 27.33% 25.09% Mid Cap Growth 27.86% 20.18% Mid Cap Sub-Total 76.12% 69.08% Small Cap Value 11.76% 0.00% Small Cap Blend 7.59% 0.00% Small Cap Growth 4.54% 0.00% Small Cap Sub-Total 23.89% 0.00%

Source: YCharts

From a valuation perspective, while VO is slightly more rich based on P/E and P/B ratios comparing to MDY, it boosts higher forward earnings, cash flow, and revenue growth:

Valuation Metrics MDY VO Weighted Average PE Ratio 20.02 22.42 Weighted Average Price to Book Ratio 2.162 2.825 Forecasted Cash Flow Growth 7.30% 7.94% Forecasted Earnings Growth 8.63% 12.09% Forecasted Revenue Growth 6.34% 6.69%

Source: YCharts

A quick glance into the top 25 holdings of VO shows a good blend of quality growth and value names in a diverse range of sectors, which on aggregate has exhibited robust growth in revenue and EBITDA:

Symbol Name Sector Industry % Weight Revenue YoY Revenue 3Y Revenue Growth (FWD) EBITDA YoY EBITDA 3Y EBITDA Growth (FWD) NEM Newmont Corp. Materials Gold 0.80% 23.54% 11.44% 15.16% 22.87% 10.94% 23.03% APH Amphenol Corp. Class A Information Technology Electronic Components 0.72% 4.77% 11.01% 6.11% 7.22% 12.92% 6.83% OKE ONEOK Inc. Energy Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation 0.70% -19.71% 9.07% 0.43% 8.96% 12.57% 17.35% WEC WEC Energy Group Inc. Utilities Multi-Utilities 0.65% -0.07% 1.32% 1.99% -1.80% 0.07% 2.49% INFO IHS Markit Ltd. Industrials Research and Consulting Services 0.64% 10.11% 17.31% 6.45% 25.43% 28.66% 9.14% TDG TransDigm Group Inc. Industrials Aerospace and Defense 0.64% 37.05% 18.09% 19.97% 28.23% 17.12% 17.36% KLAC KLA Corp. Information Technology Semiconductor Equipment 0.63% 17.51% 16.49% 14.08% -0.74% 14.50% 13.09% MSI Motorola Solutions Inc. Information Technology Communications Equipment 0.62% 10.20% 9.98% 8.94% 20.50% 13.58% 10.00% ES Eversource Energy Utilities Electric Utilities 0.62% 2.43% 4.06% 5.35% 3.67% 2.35% 5.26% SBAC SBA Communications Corp. Real Estate Specialized REITs 0.61% 6.94% 6.93% 8.76% 7.88% 7.33% 7.88% LULU Lululemon Athletica Inc. Consumer Discretionary Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods 0.61% 22.94% 18.40% 19.91% 26.59% 26.73% 25.68% FE FirstEnergy Corp. Utilities Electric Utilities 0.59% -4.08% -8.77% -5.84% -15.22% -4.93% -5.25% WLTW Willis Towers Watson PLC Financials Insurance Brokers 0.58% 6.11% 8.41% 5.31% 22.49% 9.02% 8.86% AMD Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Information Technology Semiconductors 0.57% -5.83% 13.46% 17.17% -5.11% 149.18% 56.69% IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc. Health Care Life Sciences Tools and Services 0.57% 6.21% 33.82% 13.68% 7.38% 30.74% 8.44% MCHP Microchip Technology Inc. Information Technology Semiconductors 0.56% 15.59% 24.67% 12.22% 14.05% 37.47% 10.39% DLR Digital Realty Trust Inc. Real Estate Specialized REITs 0.56% 5.84% 15.49% 5.84% -0.64% 20.37% 11.76% FLT Fleetcor Technologies Inc. Information Technology Data Processing and Outsourced Services 0.56% 8.06% 14.07% 9.37% 11.95% 19.13% 14.81% DTE DTE Energy Co. Utilities Multi-Utilities 0.56% -3.36% 9.02% 5.21% 2.06% 5.93% 11.89% CNC Centene Corp. Health Care Managed Health Care 0.55% 29.93% 27.69% 17.93% 32.29% 29.39% 27.89% XLNX Xilinx Inc. Information Technology Semiconductors 0.55% 24.14% 13.06% 11.58% 18.33% 12.44% 8.31% VRSK Verisk Analytics Inc. Industrials Research and Consulting Services 0.55% 8.19% 8.96% 9.84% 1.12% 3.48% 8.48% O Realty Income Corp. Real Estate Retail REITs 0.54% 10.86% 10.01% 11.95% 10.74% 10.19% 11.93% WCN Waste Connections Inc. Industrials Environmental and Facilities Services 0.54% 9.76% 22.75% 7.81% 6.98% 21.84% 7.41% ETR Entergy Corp. Utilities Electric Utilities 0.53% -1.73% 0.69% 1.72% 6.10% -1.59% 0.83% Top 25 15.05% 9.05% 12.56% 9.23% 10.66% 19.18% 12.91%

Source: Seeking Alpha

To sum up, while the breakout in mid caps has, historically, been associated with short-term pullbacks in the broader market, over the long haul, mid caps are expected to outperform in the next phase of the bull market. We prefer VO over MDY given its lower expense and higher allocation to large caps and growth stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures, or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.