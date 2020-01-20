All-Time Highs In Mid Caps: What's Next And Why VO Is A Better Buy
U.S. stock market launched right out of the gate in 2020, with broad gains across large, mid, and small caps.
Mid caps are playing catch-up with the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index finally making new all-time highs after 72 weeks.
History suggests that the mid caps' breakout could actually be a short-term contrarian indicator.
In the long-horizon, mid-cap stocks are expected to outperform and continue marching to higher highs.
We prefer Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF for exposure to mid caps given the composition of its holdings and low expense ratio.
The relentless rally in stock markets extended into the new decade, as the S&P 500 (SPY) celebrated the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal by capturing another milestone in 3300. Large-cap stocks continue to be most sought after, especially the Big Tech which is now "worth over $5 trillion now that Alphabet (GOOGL) has joined the four comma club" according to CNBC. In addition:
The five most valuable U.S. tech companies now account for over 17% of the S&P 500, up from 11% in 2015.
Indeed, the year-to-date return for the mega caps based on the S&P 100 (OEF), which contains the largest 100 stocks from the S&P 500, has outperformed their smaller counterparts in terms of market capitalization:
|Return Comparison
|IWM
|MDY
|VO
|SPY
|OEF
|Index (Type)
|Russell 2000 (Small Caps)
|S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index (Mid Caps)
|CRSP US Mid-Cap Index (Mid Caps)
|S&P 500 (Large Caps)
|S&P 100 (Mega Caps)
|Weighted Average Market Cap ($Bil)
|2.41
|6.07
|17.38
|269.60
|398.59
|2020 YTD Return
|2.24%
|1.84%
|2.90%
|2.74%
|2.96%
Source: ETF.com
Meanwhile, we will turn the attention towards the mid caps, which just had a significant technical development to end the week. Specifically, the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index broke out to all-time highs after 72 consecutive weeks under its 2018 peak. It's also worthwhile to point out that the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF had already broken out for multiple weeks due to its relatively more large-cap biased basket.
Source: WingCapital Investments
On the other hand, consistent with the prevailing theme of "bigger is better", the small-cap index Russell 2000 has been the laggard as it remains about 2% under its all-time highs.
Market Outlook Following A Mid Caps Breakout
Looking back, the fresh breakout in the mid-cap index bears significance due to the fact it occurred after an extended period of time capped under its previous peak. As shown below, historically, there has only been a handful of times since 2004 when MDY finally made new highs after more than 24 straight weeks:
Source: WingCapital Investments
Empirically, we observe that a short-term pullback has tended to follow a breakout in mid caps. Notably, the occurrence in August 2016, during which a -2% decline followed, bears the closest resemblance to current times based on the fact that 1) MDY broke to new highs after about 70 weeks and 2) SPY had been leading while 3) IWM had been the laggard:
|Date
|IWM
|IWM Still Under Its Peak?
|MDY
|MDY # Wks Under Its Previous Peak
|VO Price
|SPY
|SPY At New Highs?
|OEF
|IWM 1-Wk Forward
|MDY 1-Wk Forward
|VO 1-Wk Forward
|SPY 1-Wk Forward
|
OEF 1-Wk Forward
|11/8/2004
|61.92
|96.26
|35
|54.85
|118.79
|Yes
|56.83
|-1.01%
|-1.14%
|-0.51%
|-1.15%
|-0.97%
|1/29/2007
|80.25
|130.24
|38
|76.03
|144.81
|Yes
|67.07
|0.07%
|0.72%
|0.08%
|-0.60%
|-0.78%
|1/31/2011
|79.87
|Yes
|153.40
|191
|77.94
|131.15
|59.09
|2.75%
|2.70%
|1.83%
|1.49%
|1.30%
|9/10/2012
|86.40
|170.13
|71
|83.75
|147.24
|67.68
|-1.04%
|-2.46%
|-1.49%
|-0.93%
|-0.04%
|8/29/2016
|124.51
|Yes
|274.72
|75
|130.41
|218.37
|Yes
|96.87
|-2.62%
|-3.24%
|-2.84%
|-2.33%
|-2.10%
|9/25/2017
|148.18
|316.62
|41
|147.00
|251.23
|Yes
|111.30
|1.26%
|1.31%
|1.07%
|1.25%
|1.25%
|8/20/2018
|171.59
|362.82
|31
|164.90
|287.51
|Yes
|127.81
|0.83%
|0.52%
|0.45%
|0.97%
|1.13%
|1/13/2020
|169.07
|Yes
|381.45
|72
|183.55
|331.97
|Yes
|148.98
|Average
|0.04%
|-0.23%
|-0.20%
|-0.19%
|-0.03%
|% Positive
|57.14%
|57.14%
|57.14%
|42.86%
|42.86%
That being said, considering the stock market has been able to overcome numerous overbought conditions to climb ever higher, it is possible that this could be yet another 'blip on the radar'. In terms of the bigger picture, the breakout in mid caps adds to the list of confirmations that we are in the midst of another leg higher in the bull market. Indeed, the 3- to 6-month outlook becomes evidently bullish across the board, in particular, for the mid-cap indices with 85% chance of higher highs to come:
|Date
|IWM 3-Mo Forward
|MDY 3-Mo Forward
|VO 3-Mo Forward
|SPY 3-Mo Forward
|OEF 3-Mo Forward
|IWM 6-Mo Forward
|MDY 6-Mo Forward
|VO 6-Mo Forward
|SPY 6-Mo Forward
|
OEF 6-Mo Forward
|11/8/2004
|2.37%
|4.32%
|4.14%
|1.21%
|0.90%
|-6.95%
|0.18%
|0.31%
|-2.56%
|-3.03%
|1/29/2007
|2.83%
|5.56%
|4.76%
|3.26%
|2.22%
|3.74%
|9.14%
|8.09%
|6.00%
|6.10%
|1/31/2011
|8.16%
|7.66%
|6.15%
|4.03%
|3.15%
|5.23%
|5.44%
|4.41%
|2.62%
|2.18%
|9/10/2012
|-4.88%
|-2.15%
|-2.19%
|-3.28%
|-3.96%
|5.20%
|7.58%
|6.47%
|3.31%
|1.58%
|8/29/2016
|7.68%
|4.17%
|1.70%
|1.44%
|1.07%
|11.73%
|10.49%
|6.95%
|7.66%
|7.68%
|9/25/2017
|3.38%
|6.42%
|5.25%
|6.48%
|6.97%
|6.49%
|8.15%
|8.60%
|9.14%
|9.36%
|8/20/2018
|-11.45%
|-8.05%
|-7.26%
|-4.79%
|-4.56%
|-12.67%
|-8.30%
|-6.46%
|-5.93%
|-6.58%
|1/13/2020
|Average
|1.15%
|2.56%
|1.79%
|1.19%
|0.83%
|1.82%
|4.67%
|4.05%
|2.89%
|2.47%
|% Positive
|71.43%
|71.43%
|71.43%
|71.43%
|71.43%
|71.43%
|85.71%
|85.71%
|71.43%
|71.43%
VO vs. MDY
As the above analysis also suggests, both mid-cap indices are likely to outperform the small caps and large caps in the longer term. Hence, we would suggest rotating into mid caps to capture potential alpha. Here are the reasons why Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is our preferred choice over MDY:
- Lower Expense Ratio (0.04% vs. 0.22%)
- Higher Large Cap Exposure
- Higher Forward Earnings Growth
The 2nd and 3rd points go hand-in-hand, as large-cap stocks have consistently generated higher profitability and earnings growth over the past decade due to factors discussed in another article. With the current regime of low economic growth and low interest rates set to continue for the foreseeable future, VO's 30% exposure in large caps is certainly more favorable comparing to MDY's 24% in small caps, in our opinion:
|Stock Style Exposure
|MDY
|VO
|Large Cap Value
|0.00%
|5.51%
|Large Cap Blend
|0.00%
|11.95%
|Large Cap Growth
|0.00%
|13.45%
|Large Cap Sub-Total
|0.00%
|30.91%
|Mid Cap Value
|20.93%
|23.81%
|Mid Cap Blend
|27.33%
|25.09%
|Mid Cap Growth
|27.86%
|20.18%
|Mid Cap Sub-Total
|76.12%
|69.08%
|Small Cap Value
|11.76%
|0.00%
|Small Cap Blend
|7.59%
|0.00%
|Small Cap Growth
|4.54%
|0.00%
|Small Cap Sub-Total
|23.89%
|0.00%
Source: YCharts
From a valuation perspective, while VO is slightly more rich based on P/E and P/B ratios comparing to MDY, it boosts higher forward earnings, cash flow, and revenue growth:
|Valuation Metrics
|MDY
|VO
|Weighted Average PE Ratio
|20.02
|22.42
|Weighted Average Price to Book Ratio
|2.162
|2.825
|Forecasted Cash Flow Growth
|7.30%
|7.94%
|Forecasted Earnings Growth
|8.63%
|12.09%
|Forecasted Revenue Growth
|6.34%
|6.69%
Source: YCharts
A quick glance into the top 25 holdings of VO shows a good blend of quality growth and value names in a diverse range of sectors, which on aggregate has exhibited robust growth in revenue and EBITDA:
|Symbol
|Name
|Sector
|Industry
|% Weight
|Revenue YoY
|Revenue 3Y
|Revenue Growth (FWD)
|EBITDA YoY
|EBITDA 3Y
|EBITDA Growth (FWD)
|NEM
|Newmont Corp.
|Materials
|Gold
|0.80%
|23.54%
|11.44%
|15.16%
|22.87%
|10.94%
|23.03%
|APH
|Amphenol Corp. Class A
|Information Technology
|Electronic Components
|0.72%
|4.77%
|11.01%
|6.11%
|7.22%
|12.92%
|6.83%
|OKE
|ONEOK Inc.
|Energy
|Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation
|0.70%
|-19.71%
|9.07%
|0.43%
|8.96%
|12.57%
|17.35%
|WEC
|WEC Energy Group Inc.
|Utilities
|Multi-Utilities
|0.65%
|-0.07%
|1.32%
|1.99%
|-1.80%
|0.07%
|2.49%
|INFO
|IHS Markit Ltd.
|Industrials
|Research and Consulting Services
|0.64%
|10.11%
|17.31%
|6.45%
|25.43%
|28.66%
|9.14%
|TDG
|TransDigm Group Inc.
|Industrials
|Aerospace and Defense
|0.64%
|37.05%
|18.09%
|19.97%
|28.23%
|17.12%
|17.36%
|KLAC
|KLA Corp.
|Information Technology
|Semiconductor Equipment
|0.63%
|17.51%
|16.49%
|14.08%
|-0.74%
|14.50%
|13.09%
|MSI
|Motorola Solutions Inc.
|Information Technology
|Communications Equipment
|0.62%
|10.20%
|9.98%
|8.94%
|20.50%
|13.58%
|10.00%
|ES
|Eversource Energy
|Utilities
|Electric Utilities
|0.62%
|2.43%
|4.06%
|5.35%
|3.67%
|2.35%
|5.26%
|SBAC
|SBA Communications Corp.
|Real Estate
|Specialized REITs
|0.61%
|6.94%
|6.93%
|8.76%
|7.88%
|7.33%
|7.88%
|LULU
|Lululemon Athletica Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods
|0.61%
|22.94%
|18.40%
|19.91%
|26.59%
|26.73%
|25.68%
|FE
|FirstEnergy Corp.
|Utilities
|Electric Utilities
|0.59%
|-4.08%
|-8.77%
|-5.84%
|-15.22%
|-4.93%
|-5.25%
|WLTW
|Willis Towers Watson PLC
|Financials
|Insurance Brokers
|0.58%
|6.11%
|8.41%
|5.31%
|22.49%
|9.02%
|8.86%
|AMD
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors
|0.57%
|-5.83%
|13.46%
|17.17%
|-5.11%
|149.18%
|56.69%
|IQV
|IQVIA Holdings Inc.
|Health Care
|Life Sciences Tools and Services
|0.57%
|6.21%
|33.82%
|13.68%
|7.38%
|30.74%
|8.44%
|MCHP
|Microchip Technology Inc.
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors
|0.56%
|15.59%
|24.67%
|12.22%
|14.05%
|37.47%
|10.39%
|DLR
|Digital Realty Trust Inc.
|Real Estate
|Specialized REITs
|0.56%
|5.84%
|15.49%
|5.84%
|-0.64%
|20.37%
|11.76%
|FLT
|Fleetcor Technologies Inc.
|Information Technology
|Data Processing and Outsourced Services
|0.56%
|8.06%
|14.07%
|9.37%
|11.95%
|19.13%
|14.81%
|DTE
|DTE Energy Co.
|Utilities
|Multi-Utilities
|0.56%
|-3.36%
|9.02%
|5.21%
|2.06%
|5.93%
|11.89%
|CNC
|Centene Corp.
|Health Care
|Managed Health Care
|0.55%
|29.93%
|27.69%
|17.93%
|32.29%
|29.39%
|27.89%
|XLNX
|Xilinx Inc.
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors
|0.55%
|24.14%
|13.06%
|11.58%
|18.33%
|12.44%
|8.31%
|VRSK
|Verisk Analytics Inc.
|Industrials
|Research and Consulting Services
|0.55%
|8.19%
|8.96%
|9.84%
|1.12%
|3.48%
|8.48%
|O
|Realty Income Corp.
|Real Estate
|Retail REITs
|0.54%
|10.86%
|10.01%
|11.95%
|10.74%
|10.19%
|11.93%
|WCN
|Waste Connections Inc.
|Industrials
|Environmental and Facilities Services
|0.54%
|9.76%
|22.75%
|7.81%
|6.98%
|21.84%
|7.41%
|ETR
|Entergy Corp.
|Utilities
|Electric Utilities
|0.53%
|-1.73%
|0.69%
|1.72%
|6.10%
|-1.59%
|0.83%
|Top 25
|15.05%
|9.05%
|12.56%
|9.23%
|10.66%
|19.18%
|12.91%
Source: Seeking Alpha
To sum up, while the breakout in mid caps has, historically, been associated with short-term pullbacks in the broader market, over the long haul, mid caps are expected to outperform in the next phase of the bull market. We prefer VO over MDY given its lower expense and higher allocation to large caps and growth stocks.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures, or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.