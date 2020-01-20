Corvus Pharmaceuticals: Turnaround In Progress, Multiple Readouts Ahead

ITK inhibitor CPI-818 is an interesting asset, referred to by management as the "daughter of ibrutinib" and finally making its way through a phase 1 study.

Adenosine gene expression signature is an intriguing biomarker to use for ciforadenant going forward (first in RCC, then other indications).

Performance is slightly negative since my July update piece (shares lost up to 60% of their value at one point).

*This article was originally published for ROTY subscribers on November 30th, but has been updated where necessary. This remains one of our top weighted holdings in ROTY's model account with significant upside potential ahead and multiple ways for us to win here. Despite the rebound, valuation continues to reflect significant pessimism.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) have shed 6% of their value since my July update piece suggested taking a pilot position ahead of 2H 2019 catalysts. At one point, shares lost up to 60% of their value as news flow failed to spur interest in this small cap bio name. To be fair, I stated that Corvus wasn't ready for ROTY yet as we needed more concrete guidance for initial data on ITK inhibitor CPI-818.

Recently, I thumbed through the slides of management's recent presentation at Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference and was convinced this one deserved a revisit, given several important data readouts expected throughout 2020.

Chart

Figure 1: CRVS daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we get a glimpse of how quickly this stock can rise in July, briefly getting above $8 after news of significant insider buying (including from well-known healthcare hedge fund OrbiMed Advisors). However, this spike was short-lived, and shares pulled back, forming a double bottom below the $3 level. Over the past couple months, a nice uptrend has formed, and my guess is that we see a continuation move throughout the year.

Overview

In my last update, I outlined the following keys to our bullish thesis:

The company was pursuing the adenosine pathway with lead programs, which is known to be immunosuppressive (tumors increase adenosine after being exposed to PD-L1 therapy). Lead program CPI-444/ciforadenant aimed to block adenosine A2A receptors on immune cells, while second candidate CPI-006 targets CD73 and blocks adenosine production.

Figure 2: Mechanism of action for lead product candidates (Source: corporate presentation)

Interestingly enough, a series of 8 genes induced by adenosine (adenosine gene expression signature) were observed in all renal cell cancer patients who responded to treatment with ciforadenant. Having such a marker to predict response appeared helpful going forward (adenosine in tumor, treatment adenosine antagonist made sense). Genentech data in over 400 RCC patients identified a myeloid signature associated with lack of response to PD-1 or PD-L1 (has been confirmed by other companies, a negative predictor). Hypothesis here meant that presence of adenosine could explain why these patients were not responding to PD-1/PD-L1 (thus setting the stage for study using this signature to treat patients with checkpoint inhibitor plus adenosine antagonist). The signature also showed up in quite a few other cancers (renal cell cancer 50% positive for this signature, colon cancer seems to be high, gastric cancer, and others). I thought this could be exciting as certain cancers haven't been treatable with immunotherapy approach, so this could offer a way to make inroads.

Figure 3: SITC updated data shows adenosine gene expression signature correlates with tumor response (Source: corporate presentation)

Figure 4: Durable PFS in AdenoSig High Patients (Source: corporate presentation)

For CPI-006, phase 1 data presented at ASCO had shown no dose limiting toxicities with maximum tolerated dose yet to be reached. Not much effect was observed at lower doses, but at higher doses, we saw signs of improved disease control. Certain case studies were encouraging, including a 72-year-old patient with end stage prostate cancer with a decrease in target lesion upon receiving 6 mg/kg of study drug (treatment ongoing through 11 cycles). Management also pointed out that, when considering the competitive landscape for anti-CD73 antibodies/inhibitors, Corvus's antibody was the only one with effects on immune function.

ITK inhibitor CPI-818 appeared to be a highly intriguing asset, referred to by management as the "daughter of ibrutinib". Preclinical data in companion dogs diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma appeared quite promising (including one dog with PTCL achieving complete response after 28 days of daily dosing and another with CTCL achieving partial response within 14 days). As for unmet need, I pointed out that median 5-year survival for PTCL is around 25%, meaning there's much room for improvement and a significant unmet need. Management had stated that the drug could make waves at ASH in 2019 with initial data (timeline was then pushed back).

Figure 5: CPI-818 phase 1/1b trial design in T cell lymphomas (Source: corporate presentation)

Institutional ownership was a significant green flag, with OrbiMed Advisors owning over 20% of the company. Depth in the leadership lineup was encouraging as well, with several members being part of the founding team at Pharmacyclics.

Figure 6: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Credit Suisse Presentation

I appreciated the viewpoint of Chief Medical Officer Mehrdad Mobasher, as we had already listened to CEO Richard Miller several times in the past. Mobasher starts by reminding us of the strength of management lineup (worked on well-known oncology drugs Ibrutinib, Rituxan, Zevalib, Zelboraf, Venetoclax, Gazyva, and others). Mobasher joined Corvus earlier in 2019 from Genentech.

He starts with immuno-modulation franchise (ciforadenant and CPI-006). Both of these candidates start in the adenosine pathway, known to be one of the resistance mechanisms to anti-PD-L1 therapy. Ciforadenant blocks adenosine A2A receptors on immune cells, restoring their activity. CPI-006 blocks adenosine production and has a unique immuno-modulatory effect.

Mobasher calls Corvus the leader in adenosine pathway, with 2 molecules in this pathway and a big body of data having treated close to 300 patients (most in oncology). Activity for ciforadenant has been observed in a variety of malignancies, but now, they are focusing on renal cell carcinoma and prostate cancer. Safety at the recommended dose is well understood with full receptor occupancy, and much work on biomarkers looks set to pay off. For CPI-006, 40 patients have been treated with no particular issues, and work continues on potential biomarkers.

As for SITC update in November, a poster presentation gave an update on the adenosine gene signature the company has been talking about for around a year. Around the same time Corvus was developing this biomarker tool, scientists at Genentech published in Nature Medicine what they called the ¨Myeloid Signature¨, developed in the front line setting of renal cell carcinoma using atezolizumab (PD-L1 inhibitor). The genes for Myeloid Signature are relatively similar to AdenoSig - we can see below via orange line that patients that are adenosig/myeloid signature high have far poorer outcome.

Figure 7: AdenoSig (high) linked to poor response to PD-L1 therapy atezolizumab (Source: corporate presentation)

Looking below, the company took a look at the cancer genome atlas (TCGA), specifically patients with and without AdenoSig and their outcomes (overall survival). While some skepticism is merited, given the nature of real world data and various contributing factors, a simple snapshot below taken at face value shows that AdenoSig+ patients have much worse outcomes with hazard ratio (HR) of 0.45 with significant p-value.

Figure 8: Another example of AdenoSig linked to poor outcomes (Source: corporate presentation)

As seen in Figure 3 further above, all responders of the renal cell carcinoma patients treated with ciforadenant were in the Adenosine Signature High category. Remember, the Genentech team calls these myeloid signature patients who are not supposed to respond to PD-L1 inhibitor treatment, so the fact that these did respond is important (potentially validating their hypothesis). These patients are also supposed to respond poorly to treatment with TKIs (tyrosine kinase inhibitors), such as sunitinib. So, the company is carving out a nice slice of the patient population, a niche that they can capitalize on and hopefully make a difference for these patients with high unmet medical need. Updated data at SITC (Figure 3) showed 17% PR (partial responder) rate versus 0% for AdenoSig low, and more importantly, PFS (progression-free survival) curve had a significant tail (6 patients who remained on treatment for a long time (Figure 4). Of these 6 patients, they had median 3 prior therapies, with 4 having received checkpoint inhibitor treatment and progressed on that.

Figure 9: Promising signs of activity in RCC patient who received two prior lines of TKI treatment (Source: corporate presentation)

As for ciforadenant activity in other cancers, there's been activity observed in melanoma (patient with brain metastasis, 2 prior IO therapies, and has been on treatment for 3 years) and also in prostate. For prostate, the company presented a waterfall plot showing some activity very similar to a poster from AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) study as well.

Figure 10: Basis for cautious optimism on ciforadenant activity in prostate cancer (Source: corporate presentation)

So, prostate has become an area of focus for ciforadenant, and a cohort has been opened which has several newly enrolled patients. Already, they share a snapshot of one patient enrolled in the new cohort who had progressed on Xtandi/Eligard. After just two cycles on ciforadenant, tumor mass showed reduction, and PSA was coming down.

Figure 11: Encouraging prostate cancer patient case study (Source: corporate presentation)

We should stay skeptical as this is just one patient, but it would seem there is reason for some optimism here.

Moving on to CPI-006, monotherapy has been dosed up to 24 mg/kg (highest dose in the protocol). For the ciforadenant combination arm, they are up to 18 mg/kg so far. 2 other arms include 006+ pembrolizumab and the triple combination arm (ciforadenant, 006, pembro) have not started yet. Design is the typical 3+3 format with plans for dose expansion into metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, renal cell carcinoma, non small cell lung cancer and other indications. Management seems pleased with PK profile with very good target occupancy observed with doses of 6 mg/kg and above. 100% target occupancy is achieved at 18 mg/kg (why this dose was chosen for expansion arms in monotherapy). As for responses, it should be noted that patients enrolled at 18mg/kg and above were enrolled recently, so durability can't really be discussed yet. In pre-specified diseases (RCC, NSCLC, mCRPC), disease control has been observed. As for case study evidence, there is a prostate cancer patient who has been on treatment for 19 cycles and doing quite well (improvement in performance status, drop in PSA, decrease in size of node). One RCC patient on the 006/ciforadenant combination has seen masses disappear with three cycles of treatment.

Moving onto ITK inhibitor CPI-818, it is noted that many of the investigator names who appear on the initial publication for ibrutinib now work at Corvus. Preclinical data in dogs with T-cell lymphomas showed promising responses. Phase 1 study is in very early stages, using 3+3 design and enrolling subjects with relapsed/refractory lymphomas (will then expand into specific categories of PTCL, AITL, CTCL, and others). At T-Cell Lymphoma Forum event coming up at end of January, initial data will be presented (potentially important catalyst if we see initial responses, but keep in mind how study is in early stages).

As for other near-term catalysts, an abstract has been submitted to ASCO-GU based on prostate data. At ASCO in June, more data will be presented for prostate cancer and RCC for CPI-006. An abstract has been accepted at ASH for CPI-818 as well.

Figure 12: Catalyst filled 2020 awaits (Source: corporate presentation)

As for finances, $86 million in current cash position, and management is focused on specific indications for ciforadenant with controlled cash burn (guiding for 2 years of operational runway, but I'd expect secondary offering in 2020).

Other Information

On the Q3 conference call Q&A, one analyst asked for more clarity regarding prostate cancer data at ASCO GU, specifically how good would data need to be for ciforadenant plus atezolizumab in order to move the program forward to the next stage. Management responded that ¨a response rate in hormone refractory patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in excess of 20%, 25% objective response would be a very good result¨. Also, we are reminded that historically anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 therapies have had very low response rates in similar patient populations (5% or less).

We are also reminded that the adenosine gene signature positive population applies to about 50% to 60% of renal cell cancer patients. However, it's still too early for the company to state whether that signature/biomarker applies to prostate and other cancers.

As for institutional investors of note, Biotechnology Value Fund has been adding to its position and owns a 10.3% stake. OrbiMed Advisors has been adding as well and owns 22.6% of shares. There was a bit of insider buying by CEO Richard Miller and others this past summer as well.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this is a promising name that I've revisited a number of times in the past, suggesting it as a long position but noting it wasn't ready for ROTY at the time. Playing devil's advocate, management had done a poor job of creating value (shares lost 50% over past year and 80% over past three years at original time of publication). The company appears to have identified an initial patient population to pursue (that traditionally does quite poorly) via AdenoSig, and I found the PFS tail of RCC patients who stayed on treatment for a long time to be interesting. ASCO-GU data provides us a near-term catalyst, and CPI-818 adds much optionality to this story with initial data finally due in 2020.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest patiently accumulating shares in the near term ahead of 2020 catalysts. I would NOT consider this a long-term name yet, as the burden of proof is on management to produce promising data next year with multiple drug candidates. One potential strategy could be to methodically accumulate a half size position, from there only adding to it if thesis is strengthened via data readouts.

Time Frame For Upside is 6 months to 12 months, as we await data presentations at T-Cell Lymphoma Forum, ASCO-GU, ASCO and ASH in 2020 (Catalyst Idea).

Risks include disappointing data for CPI-818 and lead programs at upcoming medical meetings, setbacks in the clinic, substantial competition in certain spaces targeted such as renal cancer and disappointing regulatory guidance. Dilution in 2020 is expected. If clinical results are ¨good but not good enough¨, share price could continue to languish with ensuing dilution to occur at levels not advantageous to shareholders.

As for elements of derisking and downside cushion, cash position accounts for a bit less than half of current market cap. The company has some semi-promising data for its lead candidate, including specific case studies of interest, and they've identified niches of high unmet clinical need where they could make a difference as well as a validated biomarker to use going forward. Strong preclinical results for CPI-818 should translate into human data (can't ignore similar path that ibrutinib took as well via canine data first), and this candidate has potential in treating certain auto-immune diseases as well further on down the line.

For our purposes in ROTY, this article was published prior for members and our model account currently has a 42% gain on full size position. My plan is to hold the stock patiently through conference presentations in 2020 (Lymphoma Forum, ASCO-GU, ASCO, ASH, etc.).

