Weekly Review Of Master Limited Partnership CEFs: Slight Decrease In The Leading Benchmarks

During the past quarter, the master limited partnership sector has awaken and made some serious gains. Finally, some movement in the sector. The first week of the year was quite strong as well. However, the past week was not that powerful for the leading benchmarks if we judge by the charts beneath. Despite that most of the results in the tables are higher compared to our last article and some of the CEFs increased their net asset values and prices as well.

The Benchmark

As we see the past trading week was positive for the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). The ETF increased its price with the modest $0.07 per share. This week there was no volatility and the trading volume was lower compared to the first trading week of the new year:

The US Oil has made a sharp drop this week as we can see on the chart beneath. On Monday USO opened higher but closed a lot lower in the end of the trading day. On Wednesday the oil fund dropped with $0.45 or 3.58% with a trading volume five times above the average levels. On a weekly basis, USO fell with $0.98 per share.

1. Highest Z-Score

The Nuveen All Capital Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) is the undisputed leader of today's chart. We can easily see that the CEF has a Z-score of almost 4.00 points. This definitely is quite overvalued from a statistical perspective of course. Let me just remind you that last week JMLP was with a 1.48 Z-score. The NAV/price spread has tightened with about 3.00% as well. Having in mind how the week ended for the leading benchmarks in the sector because of the US-Iran conflict, I would definitely watch closely JMLP for a "short" opportunity. During the past week the MLP fund gained more than 3.50%. A lot of trading activity we saw on Friday.

JMLP is trading at a 2.60 discount which is a 52-week high as well:

The First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) is second today. The result from last week has not changed a bit and statistically the CEF remains overvalued here. FIF looks quite pumped at these levels to me:

For only one month, FIF makes a gain of more than 16.00%. I really like FIF for a "Sell" candidate but in a week from now the CEF is going to distribute its monthly dividend. The lowest yielder in the sector will distribute to its investors $0.11 per share, so I think that the 'bulls' will keep it around here at least until the ex-date. However, I would add FIF to my watchlist because if something goes wrong and there is panic in the market, funds like this will react first.

2. Lowest Z-Score

The numbers are significantly higher today than our last review. The Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund (KMF) has the lowest Z-score among all in the sector. However, I cannot see anything interesting in this table. In the frames of this criteria, the results are too high to consider any of the funds as undervalued.

3. 5-Year Annualized Return On NAV

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with higher yields based on net asset value. A combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates. Clearly, we do not have a positive result from any of the funds.

4. Highest Premium

Last week we discussed the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN) as a possible "Sell" candidate. FEN had a lot wider spread comparing with today but a 5.30% premium is still quite attractive. The fund finished negative by closing on Friday at a price of $22.45 per share. On a weekly basis, FEN lost $0.20 per share (1.00%):

As you can see, we have both statistical and technical edge to play short on FEN, especially if the main benchmarks shake a bit, like we already said in our previous article.

5. Biggest Discount

The only change here today is that the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) has widened its NA/Price spread a little bit. Rather than that there is nothing much to say here.

6. Effective Leverage

Despite the fact that the sector does not provide positive returns to its investors, it is definitely not the same thing with leverage - as we can see above.

The average effective leverage of the sector is 28.50%.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy, I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

Most of the fixed-income investors are drawn to closed-end funds because of their relatively high distribution rates. However, for me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. For long-term investors, a CEF's total return is far more important than its distribution rate. Often, income-seeking investors become enamored with a CEF's distribution rate. They lose sight of the share price return.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

The average yield on price for the sector is 11.42%, and the average yield on net asset value is 10.77%.

Conclusion

Compared to our previous article, today things look much more optimistic. However, I do not see a strong "Buy" signal yet. These brief reviews are quite helpful to stay in touch with the statistical evaluations, spreads, prices, and benchmarks movements. At the moment, it is hard to find potential trades.

Note: This article was originally published on January 12, 2020, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

