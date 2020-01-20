Twitter: Unjustifiably Cheap, Strong Investment Opportunity

Twitter's bugs are frustrating but they are temporary in nature. Top line growth rates are better than meet the eye.

Investment Thesis

Twitter (TWTR) has been a poor performer for the past twelve months, with its shares appreciating less than 7% while the S&P 500 (SPY) has delivered strong returns and is up more than 26% during the same period.

I contend investors are underpricing this stock by not paying sufficient attention to just how compelling Twitter's thesis has become.

Twitter's growing mDAU are being masked by its volatile top-line. Indeed, Twitter's 'bugs' are masking Twitter's actual revenue growth rates.

Ultimately, this stock is too cheap for too long. Here's why:

New Push to Increase Stickiness

Twitter finished Q3 2019 with 145 million mDAU (monetizable Daily Active Users).

As a reminder, CEO Jack Dorsey declares that Twitter's preferred metric is DAUs versus MAUs, as this goes to the heart of its business model -- Twitter's ability to target users in real-time and how brands can leverage Twitter's platforms to reach a key demographic in real-time.

Moreover, Twitter's Q3 figures reported mDAU are up 17%. Why is this important? Because it demonstrates that irrespective of what its top-line may lead you to believe, Twitter remains a growing platform.

Dorsey asserts this growth is not solely down to Twitter's determination to be relevant and engaging to users, but that Twitter's decision to make onboarding of new users rapid and easy is increasing the total number of users on the platform.

Stable Top-Line Growth is Critical

On the other hand, on a negative note, it's frustrating to see reported that Twitter's bugs have such a pronounced effect on its top line. See the graph below, which I used in my previous article:

Source: author's work (Twitter: Clearly A Fallen Angel) Twitter's Q3 & Q4 Revenue adjusted for headwinds

You can see that from CFO Ned Segal's commentary the impact these bugs have had on Twitter's ability to measure its direct advertising responses with certain key groups.

Thus, if Twitter seeks to remain relevant and compelling for advertisers, it has to be able to iterate its platform without being so openly disruptive to its own advertisers' ability to measure the success of each individual campaign.

Accordingly, one would have thought this would be easy enough, but the fact this latest bug has impaired its top-line growth over the whole of H2 2019 reminds us this is not the case. Indeed, Segal expects this effect may even drip into 2020.

Pleasant Experience Leading to Increasing mDAU

Next, Twitter's strong increase in mDAU this past quarter points to the attraction the platform is having with users and just how relevant Twitter continues to be for its users. In actuality, we can go forward to charge that Twitter, in actuality is becoming increasingly relevant with its users.

Moreover, Segal contends that while strong onboarding figures speak of the appeal Twitter's platform has, the drive from Twitter continues to be on making Twitter a pleasing and rewarding experience for all.

Meanwhile, Dorsey goes even further and points to Twitter's ability to leverage addictive network effects, in that users find an interest and follow it closely, thus allowing advertisers to accurately and timely target these key selected demographics.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

In my mind, as an investor, even if many investors would pronounce Twitter as an unexciting growth opportunity, I believe that very few investors could rationally appraise the table below and make a cohesive argument that Twitter is overvalued:

Source: author's calculations

Please consider just how cheaply valued both Facebook (FB) and Twitter find themselves -- this is something I've alluded in different posts, just how cheap old advertising media companies are being valued relative to new (and sexy). Remember, both Twitter and Facebook are very cash flow generative already.

The new companies, such as Pinterest (PINS) and Snap (SNAP) are being valued off of revenue growth rates and little else.

The problem for the latter two companies, as we have seen of late, is just how volatile those growth rates have transpired to be.

Trying to value these new era companies is hard in the best case or even impossible, but given just how overvalued they find themselves (as shown in the table), the point is clear: avoid.

Back to Twitter, I struggle to find a realistic and successful short thesis that can be built.

Takeaway

I argue that Twitter has too much negativity being priced in. Given its users' stable and growing numbers, increased engagement, Twitter is being unjustifiably left for dead, as its stock is simply too cheap for too long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.