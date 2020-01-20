Teladoc: Continued Growth, Organically And Through M&A

The innovative business model at the time of the IPO in 2015 has now proven itself.

Teladoc (TDOC) is a name which attracted my interest already back in 2015 as the company went public that summer. I noted that the telehealth provider saw a strong public offering, as the business model was transformative, seemed to make sense in the future, growth was impressive and the potential market was huge.

Nonetheless, I noted that a $1 billion valuation at the offer price made it a risky bet in relation to the relative modest revenue base reported at the time.

The Story, The Thesis

Teladoc describes itself as a telehealth platform which provides healthcare through mobile, video and the internet. At the time of the IPO the company connected over a thousand certified physicians and professionals with consumers which suffer acute health issues.

In the year 2014, the company had many customers which in total made 300,000 visits that year, as these consumers paid a flat visit fee of $40 on top of a subscription fee. Operating as kind of a middle man, the company offers compelling benefits to consumers and caregivers. Patients can have access to healthcare at relative cheap prices, while caregivers can control working times and do not have all the administrative hassles.

At the time of the public offering, the company provided solutions to about 11 million members, often through large health care plans.

Valuation Talks, Key Trends

Teladoc sold little over 8 million shares at $19 per share back in 2015. With 37 million shares outstanding, and shares having risen to $28 on the opening day of trading, Teladoc was valued at a billion on its first day of trading.

This valuation was substantial as Teladoc grew sales by 119% to $43 million in 2014 while operating losses tripled to about $15 million. Momentum was very strong as first quarter sales of 2015 already totaled $16.5 million, for an annualized run rate of $66 million, of course a conservative estimate for the revenue base in 2015. Including the net cash proceeds, operating assets were trading around 14 times annualized sales, yet given the spectacular growth, this looked relatively appealing.

When I got carried away and looked at the long-term potential for the business, I noted that revenues could grow to $1.5 billion by 2025. Compelling operating margins make that this could easily become a $5 billion business, resulting in compelling returns per year, although real execution would be required to justify this outcome. With the benefit of hindsight we can only conclude that the valuation target has been achieved, yet the same cannot just be said for sales.

What Happened Ever Since?

After shares traded in their low $30s in 2015 investors were indeed suffering some setbacks. Shares fell to just around $10 in spring of 2016. In March of that year the company reported its 2015 results as full year sales came in at $77 million, yet came in at an annualized revenue number of $90 million based on the fourth quarter results. The problem was not so much growth, seen above 70% for both the quarter and the year, but the fact that adjusted EBITDA losses quadrupled for the year to about $48 million.

The 38 million shares represented just about $380 million in value at $10 per share, and that is even including $110 million in net cash. That suggests the business was trading at just 3 times annualized sales, despite the strong growth, as investors clearly had doubts on the business model, as this has been a huge buying opportunity.

In spring of 2017 shares recovered to $25 as the company reported 59% increase in full year sales to $123 million. The full year adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed slightly to $40 million. That summer the company furthermore announced the acquisition of Best Doctors in a $440 million deal, a sizable deal given that Teladoc was valued at nearly $1.5 billion at the time.

By the end of 2017 shares were trading around $35 as 2018 was set to become a spectacular year. Early 2018 the company reported its 2017 results with revenues increasing 89% to $233 million, in part driven by the Best Doctors deal, although the organic growth numbers were quite impressive. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA losses narrowed significantly to $12 million.

The company furthermore guided for 2018 sales of $350-$360 million and adjusted EBITDA profits of $7-$10 million. Solid execution during 2018 and momentum seen for growth stock at the wider market pushed shares up to a high of $85, although shares fell to just $44 by the end of the year as momentum stocks at large saw a large momentum reversal.

Early 2019 shares recovered to $60-$70 again as full year sales came in at $418 million, a 79% increase compared to the year before. The adjusted EBITDA metric showed a profit of $13 million. Investors were awarding a $4.9 billion valuation at $70 per share, at about 12 times sales, in part because the company guided for sales to increase to $535-$545 million in 2019 and adjusted EBITDA to increase towards $30 million, plus or minus five million.

While the $13 million EBITDA profit looks compelling, note that it excludes $44 million in stock-based compensation, $4 million in depreciation charges and $26 million in interest expenses. Adjusted for those, realistic losses come in at $61 million, while GAAP losses totaled $97 million.

What Now?

2019 has been largely in line with expectations as the company essentially reiterated the sales and EBITDA guidance in the first two quarters of the year. Third quarter results were a bit stronger than anticipated as the company hiked the sales guidance to $548 million, plus or minus $2 million. The adjusted EBITDA guidance was stable at $30 million.

Despite the fact that results were in line with expectations shares did rise to $84 again by the end of the year. This valued the 72 million shares at $6.0 billion amidst a flattish net cash position given the issuance of convertible bonds. This means that shares were still valued at 11 times sales, yet third quarter sales growth of 24% on an annual basis makes that the risk-reward might not look that compelling as the company is still losing money, although the business model has proven itself as it now has reached sufficient scale.

The company has announced another large acquisition which looks compelling to shareholders. Teladoc is acquiring InTouch Health in a $600 million deal, as three quarters of the deal will be paid for in stock. Both companies look complementary, other than that InTouch is quite a bit smaller with $80 million in sales, while the company is growing its sales by about 35%. This values the company at 7.5 times sales, a steep discount to the roughly 11 times multiple at which Teladoc trades. This valuation gap and the fact that competitive forces might come down a bit is the reason why investors like the deal.

Based on the deal multiples and the structure (mostly paid for in stock) I like the overall deal, yet trading at around 10 times sales, while the company is still posting realistic economic losses, makes shares look quite expensive. Nonetheless, continuation of impressive growth really has the potential to create value as share traded at a similar to higher sales multiple at $28 on the first day of trading in summer of 2015. Of course, the continuation of impressive growth rates makes that shares have tripled in just about five years' time.

For now I see no immediate appeal here, although it is worth mentioning that shares have been sold off a few times quite aggressively as well in the past, having created great buying opportunities in the meantime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.