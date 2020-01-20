CSX: Dismal Q4 Results Could Be A Harbinger Of Things To Come

I believe we are at peak economy, and dismal Q4 results could be a harbinger of things to come.

CSX (CSX) reported Q4 revenue of $22.89 billion and GAAP EPS of $0.99. The company missed on revenue but beat on earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue Fell Hard

U.S. railroads battled declining rail traffic for most of 2019. Through the first 51 weeks of 2019, combined U.S. rail traffic (carloads and intermodal units) fell in the mid-single-digit percentage range. In Q4, CSX reported an 8% decline in revenue. Volume fell 7%, while the average selling price ("ASP") was off 2%.

Only two of the company's five major product groups reported revenue increases. Agricultural revenue was $462 million, up 1% Y/Y on a 1% rise in volume and flat ASP. The segment was aided by volume increases in ethanol and oil. Agricultural could be a catalyst in the first half of 2020 now that trade tensions between China and the U.S. have thawed; the segment represented over 15% of CSX's total revenue. Rising shipments for construction and paving projects drove the Construction segment higher 1% as well.

Coal revenue fell by 22% on a 17% decline in volume and 5% fall off in ASP. Domestic shipments were hurt by competition. Internationally, the segment was hurt by a decline in global benchmark prices. Intermodal fell due to a rationalization of low density lanes. CSX's 8% revenue decline in the quarter followed a 5% decline in Q3. The decline in rail traffic is likely a symptom of a declining U.S. economy. The economy may not snap back simply because trade tensions are thawing, which does not bode well for CSX's top line going forward.

Three of CSX's five product categories experienced declines in volume. The Industrial segment has likely been stymied by dismal industrial production, which may not rebound unless businesses feel more optimistic about the future. Coal volume fell sharply and the fall may not let up any time soon. Coal exposure could weigh on CSX, and it likely caused its volume to decline faster than rail traffic for the entire industry.

CSX enjoyed price increases for much of 2019, which helped mask stagnant rail traffic. In Q4, ASP fell 2% Y/Y; three of its product categories experienced ASP declines, with Coal ASP (down 6%) falling the most.

Price hikes may have run their course. Falling rail traffic and declining ASP could portend more headwinds this year. Management expects 2020 revenue to be flat to declining. It is unclear how investors will react to more revenue declines.

Operating Ratio Improved Slightly

Cost containment efforts were also a consistent theme in 2019. CSX has been one of the most-efficient U.S. railroads. Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) have followed suit with cost cuts. Last quarter, the company reported an operating ratio of 60%, up 30 basis points versus the year-earlier period. It was not as impressive as the 57% operating ratio reported in Q3; it may be difficult to deliver an operating ratio of sub-60% if revenue continues to decline.

Operating expenses declined 7.6% Y/Y, less than the 8.2% decline in revenue. The company had been cutting into labor costs, yet labor costs were flat at $658 million. Costs for materials and fuel fell 20% and 15%, respectively. Labor and materials represented over 60% of operating expenses. Cutting into these costs is where management can attain the most efficiencies. The question remains, "How much in costs can management wring out of the company? Will cost take-outs improve service levels or simply justify CSX's valuation?"

Efficiency Gains Are Likely Priced In

The company generated EBITDA of $1.5 billion, down 6% Y/Y. EBITDA margin of 52% was up about 100 basis points versus the year-earlier period. CSX is highly-efficient for a U.S. railroad. More cost take-outs may not help spur the share price. CSX trades at 11.7x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The valuation likely reflects the incessant melt up in broader financial markets. In my opinion, CSX remains overvalued for a company whose operations are cyclical in nature.

Conclusion

CSX is up over 15% Y/Y. Dismal Q4 results could be a harbinger of things to come. Sell CSX.

