Lumber Looks Set To Rally - Weyerhaeuser Is A Wooden REIT

Before 2017, the all-time high in the lumber futures market was $493.50 per 1,000 board feet in 1993. In late 2015, when many raw materials prices fell to multiyear lows, lumber hit bottom at $214.40. The price of wood futures then embarked on a recovery that took the price to a new record peak at $500 in late 2017. In 2018, the price rose like a rocket ship to $659 per 1,000 board feet. Low interest rates and robust demand for new homes in the United States caused the price to move to the high. However, interest rate increases and concerns over rising mortgage rates caused the rally to end. By October 2018, the price of nearby lumber futures fell to a low at just below the $300 level. In May 2019, the price of wood fell to a lower low of $286.10 per 1,000 board feet. Since then, the price recovered. The active month March futures contract was sitting at over the $425 level at the end of last week.

Lumber futures suffer from a lack of liquidity. While I have traded almost every commodity available in the futures market over my almost four-decade career in the raw materials market, I have never bought or sold one lumber contract. The low level of volume and open interest in the lumber futures arena add significant risk for any market participants brave enough to dip a toe into the wood market on the long or short side.

While I do not trade lumber futures, I watch the price action like a hawk. Lumber is a critical industrial commodity that can tell us a lot about interest rates and the overall economy. Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) owns and leases timberlands in the US and Canada. The company operates as a real estate investment trust. At the same time, its exposure to the price of lumber causes WY shares to perform like a REIT with a call option on lumber attached.

Lumber is heading into the peak season

The lumber futures market tends to reach peaks during the first half of the year.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart highlights that the former all-time high in 1993 that stood until 2018 came in March at $493.30 per 1,000 board feet. In 2004, the price of wood futures rose to a high of $464 in May. In 2013, the high at just below the $400 level occurred during February, and the latest record price on the upside at $659 per 1,000 board feet came during May 2018.

Lumber tends to rally when demand increases for new home construction, which occurs during the spring and summer seasons as the weather conditions favor building. With the peak season approaching, the price of wood futures has been trending higher.

The trading pattern is bullish because of steady rates at low levels

Last May was a reversal of fortune for the lumber futures market compared to the previous year. The price of wood hit a low of $286.10 per 1,000 board feet in May 2019 as the Fed had not yet reduced short-term rates or ended its balance sheet normalization program. Moreover, in May 2019, the trade war between the US and China was escalating, causing fears of a global recession. Since trading to the low in May 2019, the price of lumber has been trending higher. Last week, the wood futures rose to a new and higher high.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates the ascent of the lumber market since the May 2019 low. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were above neutral readings at the end of last week after the price rose to a high of $444.40 per 1,000 board feet. Lumber traded to its highest price since early February 2019. Weekly historical volatility at 32.24% was well below the 2019 high at over 65%, but above the low of 23.13% from October 2019. Open interest of 3,308 contracts moved higher since September when it dropped below the 2,000 level.

The higher trend in the lumber futures market reflects the low level of interest rates in the US. The US central bank reduced the Fed Funds rate from 2.25%-2.50% before July 31, 2019, to its current level at 1.50%-1.75%. At the same time, the end of quantitative tightening during the second half of last year ended the upward pressure on rates further out along the yield curve. Meanwhile, US economic growth and the lowest level of unemployment since the 1960s, together with lower tax rates, combine to increase the demand for new housing. As mortgage rates decline, more people are buying new homes, increasing the demand for lumber. I am currently refinancing the mortgage on my home purchased four years ago, as 30-year fixed rates have dropped from 4.25% to 3.40%.

Levels to watch in lumber futures

The price of lumber has not dipped below the $400 per 1,000 board feet level on the active month March futures contract since December 11 when it hit $397.70. On January 17, the price rose to the latest high at just below the $445 level.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the next target on the upside stands at the 2019 peak of $453.90 per 1,000 board feet. Above there, a gap on the weekly chart from $527.20 to $540.00 could act as a magnet for the price of the lumber futures market. On the downside, $385 to $400 is likely to stand as a solid support level for the price of the wood futures. However, given the seasonality of the lumber market, the odds of a test of downside support is far less likely than a move towards technical resistance over the coming weeks and months.

Avoid the futures

The two compelling reasons for avoiding the lumber futures market are volume and open interest.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that lumber futures traded above-average volume on Friday, January 17, when a total of 940 contracts changed hands. On an average session, fewer than 500 contracts trade. As a comparison, the NYMEX crude oil futures market traded over 800,000 contracts last Friday, which was below the average of over one million contracts that change hands. Gold futures traded over 314,000 contracts last Friday, and copper's volume on COMEX was over 71,000 contracts. Even the less than liquid palladium futures market on NYMEX trades many more contracts than the lumber market on an average session.

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions held by market participants. In lumber, the measure has ranged from a low of 1,901 in September to a high of 3,461 contracts in late November. As of the end of last week, the metric stood at 3,308 contracts. In crude oil, open interest was at over 2.15 million contracts at the end of last week. In gold, over 794,000, and in copper, it was at over 284,000 contracts. In palladium, the metric stood at over 26,000 contracts.

The bottom line is that an average below 500 contracts of trading volume each day and open interest of just over 3,300 contracts, lumber is not a market that is appropriate for speculative positions. The limited liquidity causes wide bid-offer spreads and the potential for price gaps on the up and downside.

WY is a proxy for lumber and interest rates

Seasonality, low interest rates, and the trend in the lumber futures market are pointing to higher wood prices in the coming weeks and months. Since Weyerhaeuser Company is a real estate investment trust with exposure to the price of lumber, the shares of WY could rise with wood. WY has a market cap of $23.084 billion and trades an average of over 3.17 million shares each day, making it a highly liquid candidate for investment positions.

An average of eleven analysts on Yahoo Finance has a price target of $32.68 for WY shares with a range from $30.50 to $35.00. At $30.98 on January 17, WY is close to the bottom end of the range. WY also pays shareholders an attractive 4.40% dividend. Both real estate investment trusts and lumber tend to thrive in low interest rate environments. WY will report its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on January 31. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of five cents per share, below the levels from the previous four quarters. If the company beats the estimates, and the price of lumber continues to move higher, we should see the shares move toward the top end of the analyst's range at the $35 per share level.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that when lumber moved to its high in May 2018, WY followed, reaching a peak of $38.39 in early June 2018. When lumber fell to a low of $286.10 in May 2019, WY shares dropped to $22.35 per share. WY also moves with the overall stock market. Rising interest rates and fears over the trade war between the US and China caused a significant correction in the stock market that found a bottom in December 2018. WY shares declined to a low of $20.52 at that time.

Lumber futures look like they could be on a path of challenge levels at or above $500 per 1,000 board feet. A higher price for wood is likely to lead to an over 10% move to the upside in WY shares in the current environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.