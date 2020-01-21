Wheat Works Higher

Wheat is the primary ingredient in bread, which makes it an essential agricultural commodity for all nations. While the US is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans and corn, it is only one of many wheat-producing countries around the globe. Over recent years, Russia's wheat production has grown, making it the world's leading exporter at times.

Each year, the global wheat crop is a function of the weather conditions in critical growing regions. Therefore, as the planting season approaches for the northern hemisphere, uncertainty over supplies begins to climb and tends to peak during the spring. Crop shortfalls in 2008 and 2012 caused the price of CBOT soft red winter wheat, the world's benchmark futures contract, to climb to highs of $13.3450 and $9.4725, respectively. After falling to a low of $3.5950 in early 2016 on the nearby CBOT futures contract, the price of wheat has been making higher lows and higher highs. Since 2016, the high was at $5.93 on nearby CBOT futures. At just over the $5.70 level at the end of last week, wheat looks ready to challenge its critical technical resistance at just under $6 per bushel.

Each year is a new adventure in agricultural markets, as supplies are a function of growing conditions. However, the impact of demand on the wheat market provides significant long-term support for the price. Each day, more people with more money around the world consume more food, and bread is a staple. The Teucrium Wheat ETF product (WEAT) moves higher and lower with a portfolio of CBOT wheat futures contracts.

The January WASDE was not bearish

Each month, the US Department of Agriculture releases its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The monthly WASDE is the gold-standard when it comes to supply and demand data for agricultural products, and wheat is no exception.

The January WASDE report came out on January 10, and it had a bullish message for the wheat market. When it comes to the fundamental picture for wheat in the United States, the USDA said:

The outlook for 2019/20 U.S. wheat is for stable supplies, increased feed and residual use, and lower stocks. Source: USDA January WASDE report

From a global perspective, the USDA reported:

With foreign supplies falling and total use increasing, foreign ending stocks are lowered 1.2 million tons to 261.8 million. Source: USDA January WASDE report

According to the US Census Bureau, the world's population is growing at a rate of around 20 million per quarter or 80 million people each year. Since wheat is a staple agricultural product and the primary ingredient in bread, declining US and global stockpiles of the grain should continue to put upward pressure on the price of the wheat futures market.

Wheat is working its way toward technical resistance

The middle of January is the midpoint of the winter season in the northern hemisphere. With the spring planting season on the horizon, the uncertainty of 2020 crop yields is likely to continue to cause increased price volatility. While the USDA reports on supplies and demand, the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for agricultural commodities each year is Mother Nature. Poor weather conditions that create droughts or floods in critical growing regions around the world can wreak havoc with supplies and cause shortages. The price of wheat is currently below $6 per bushel, but in 2008 it rose to over $13, and in 2012, the high was north of $9.45 per bushel. Meanwhile, the price trend in the most actively traded wheat futures market on the CBOT division of the CME has been higher since September.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of nearby March futures highlights, the price of wheat has been making higher lows and higher highs since September 3 when it reached a bottom of $4.5775 per bushel. The most recent high came on January 15 at $5.7875. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators are rising, but they have not reached significantly overbought readings. Daily historical volatility at 15.70% is a sign that the price appreciation has been slow and steady. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the CBOT wheat futures market has increased from 352,969 contracts on November 27 to 491,913 contracts late last week. The price moved over forty cents higher since the total number of open long and short positions in the wheat futures market was over 28% lower than the current level. Rising price and increasing open interest tend to be a technical validation of a bullish price trend in a futures market.

The monthly chart shows that the first level of technical resistance stands at the August 2018 high of $5.93 per bushel. Above there, the 2015 peak of $6.1575 is the next target on the upside for the CBOT wheat futures contract. Wheat is closing in on the highest price level in years.

The KCBT-CBOT spread remains depressed - watch out consumers

The long-term norm for the price differential between KCBT hard red winter wheat and CBOT soft red winter wheat futures is around a 20 to 30 cents per bushel premium for the KCBT wheat. Many bread consumers in the US price their requirements based on the KCBT wheat futures price.

The lower wheat prices since the last peak in 2012 caused many wheat consumers to avoid hedging their price exposure to the wheat market. Purchasing requirements on a hand-to-mouth basis has worked well during the bear market from 2012 through 2016. Since then, the price had not experienced any significant price spikes on the upside, nor have there been any substantial periods when availability concerns encouraged hedging activity. During times when US consumers have been concerned about higher prices and scarce supplies, the KCBT wheat traded at over a $1 premium to CBOT wheat futures. The prolonged period of stable wheat prices and virtually no consumer hedging sent the spread between the hard and soft winter wheat futures the other way.

As of Friday, January 17, the nearby March spread was trading at a discount of 76.25 cents per bushel for the KCBT wheat futures. The spread in September at the start of the 2020 harvest season was at a 58.25 cents discount for the KCBT wheat under the CBOT wheat futures.

The levels of the spread are bearish as they highlight the lack of consumer hedging. However, what is bearish today, could turn incredibly bullish in the coming months. Without cover, an insufficient wheat crop in 2020 could cause consumers to rush into the market at the same time if supply and price concerns begin to mount. With more consumers each year, the next time a weather event causes anything less than a bumper wheat crop, the potential for prices could turn explosive as scarce supplies could cause panic in the futures arena.

The season of uncertainty is coming soon

The US is a significant exporter of wheat to the world, but it is one of many. Over the recent years, Russia has been the leading exporter of the grain. People all over the world depend on wheat supplies from the EU, Ukraine, Pakistan, Canada, Australia, the US, Russia, India, and China each year. A weather event in any of these countries or a more than one could throw the wheat market into a deficit quickly. The majority of these nations are in the northern hemisphere.

While demand is a certainty, supplies are an adventure each year. We are now coming into the time of the year, where uncertainty over the 2020 global crop levels will peak, and the price of wheat is already approaching the highest level in years. Last January, the range in nearby CBOT wheat futures was lower as the grain traded in a range from $5.0125 to $5.29 per bushel. In 2018 the January range was from $$4.1325 to $4.5875 and in 2017 from $4.0475 to $4.475 per bushel. During the time of the year, when uncertainty peaks, the odds of higher prices are significant.

WEAT is the wheat ETF product

The most direct route for a risk position in the wheat market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the future arena, the Teucrium Wheat ETF product provides an alternative. The most recent top holdings in WEAT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

WEAT holds a portfolio of three actively traded wheat futures contracts. Since the nearby contract tends to display the highest degree of price variance, WEAT often underperforms the nearby contract on the upside but outperforms on a percentage basis when the price declines.

WEAT has net assets of $52.24 million, trades an average of 96,479 shares each day, and charges a 1% expense ratio. The price of March CBOT wheat futures fell from $5.675 on January 2 to $5.4525 per bushel on January 8, a decline of 3.92%. The price then rallied to a high of $5.7875 on January 15, a move of 6.14% to the upside.

Source: Barchart

Over the same periods, WEAT fell from $5.92 to $5.73 per share or 3.21% as it marginally outperformed the price action in the March futures contract. The rally in wheat took the WEAT ETF from $5.73 to $5.99 per share or 4.54% as it underperformed the March futures contract on the upside.

With the season of uncertainty in the wheat market on the horizon and the price knocking on the door of technical resistance, higher wheat prices could be in the cards. The commodity that feeds the world looks set to challenge $6 per bushel over the coming weeks.

