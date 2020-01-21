Capital One: Solid Quarter Ahead, But I Stay On The Sidelines

However, I remain on the sidelines and believe that JPMorgan and even Discover may be better buys in the financial services sector.

The acquisition of Walmart assets will probably have a noticeable impact on results, but the underlying business is likely to have performed well.

The early days of the current earnings season suggest that 4Q19 was, indeed, a great quarter to be a bank. Most of the major U.S.-based financial institutions, including JPMorgan (JPM) and Citigroup (C), have reported outstanding results so far. On the consumer banking side, the combination of robust spending and improvement in the overall macroeconomic landscape has led to increased asset balances, stable interest margins, and credit metrics that don't appear to be overly concerning.

Against this backdrop, Capital One (COF) will share its holiday quarter performance on January 21, after the closing bell. Revenues are expected to rise a bit more than 4% YOY, keeping up with the pace of the past few quarters. Adjusted EPS of $2.35, if achieved, will be a bit lower compared to year-ago levels.

A portfolio in transition

In 4Q19, Capital One's results should be noticeably impacted by the integration of Walmart (WMT) assets, more specifically on the domestic credit card side (which represented 60% of total revenues last quarter). Therefore, I expect domestic credit card balances to be higher by approximately 10% in 4Q19, with the acquired portfolio accounting for eight to nine percentage points of the loan growth.

The Walmart portfolio should not only have an impact on asset size but also on the bank's margin and credit profile. Regarding the former, Capital One is likely to suffer a bit from the lower-margin asset mix, which I believe will be the main force pressuring the bottom line in the fourth quarter - along with increased operating costs due to portfolio integration.

On the latter, the management team had anticipated that Walmart would create 25 bps worth of headwinds to delinquency in the credit card business. However, as the charts below suggest, the 30-day metric has in fact improved YOY in the first two months of the fourth quarter. It will be interesting to look a bit closer at the puts of takes behind the drop in 4Q19 delinquency, should it be confirmed once December data is incorporated.

Source: DM Martins Research, using company's reports

Lastly, I expect the consumer banking division (27% of total revenues in 3Q19) to experience low-single digit increase in revenues on the back of growth in Capital One 360 products and balances. Pressuring the top line a bit will likely be a compression in deposit margin, which has been recently reported by peers JPMorgan and Citigroup. Not only have the competitive pressures been increasing, Capital One 360 products also tend to carry higher deposit rates.

Yet, I take a pass

Judging from what I have seen so far in the earnings cycle, it is hard to imagine Capital One reporting a mediocre fourth quarter.

Consumer activity seems to have been healthy to say the least. JPMorgan, for example, partially credited its robust asset growth to a successful holiday shopping season. Despite the effects of the Walmart integration and one-off charges associated with last year's data breach, Capital One's underlying business is likely to have had a strong 4Q19, as the bank rides the macroeconomic tailwinds.

Data by YCharts

However, I continue to think that an investment in JPM or even in direct peer Discover (DFS) might make more sense at current levels. Against the former, Capital One's business model is highly concentrated in the consumer business, and the bank would likely have a hard time balancing an eventual deterioration in consumer spending without a presence in asset management, investment banking, or sales and trading. Compared to the latter, Capital One's assets feature a less enticing credit profile, while Discover stock's valuation has pulled back enough since my most recent article to unveil what could be a more compelling value play.

For the reasons above, I will remain on the sidelines and watch Capital One report its fourth quarter results from a distance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.