Assessing An Earnings Trade In Adient

Adient (ADNT) is a firm which operates out of Ireland in the auto space. It mainly focuses on seating systems but also sells a wide range of other interior products. The firm is set to next announce its quarterly numbers (first quarter) at the end of this month. This stock came across our desk primarily because of its high amount of implied volatility (see below). At present, implied volatility in Adient is just below 67%. Furthermore, we expect to see this number increase as we get closer and closer to that first-quarter earnings date (expected on the 30th).

Whether we are undergoing short-term trading, swing trading or investing for the long term, we always strive to place the odds in our favour as much as possible. We do this through probabilities. For example, the attraction in Adient at present is the opportunity to get long this stock at much lower prices. At present (January 20th), Adient's regular $19 put options are trading for $0.70 per contract. This price will only increase as we get closer to the earnings date. For the sake of argument, let's say we sell those puts for $0.70 per contract. If earnings result is a slide in the share price and we get assigned on those puts, it would mean we would be long the stock at around the $18.30 level. That’s a 16%+ discount on where Adient's shares are trading at recently.

When one picks up a stock cheaper than originally envisaged, it automatically improves the probability of success on the trade/investment. Let's research more closely whether we would like to own Adient. We will start off with the technicals.

As we can see from the weekly chart below, shares look like they are undergoing an ascending triangle at present. This pattern is a bullish formation as it indicates accumulation. As we can see below, shares have not been able to rise convincingly above the $25 level. The attraction here is that because of the height of the pattern, if shares could convincingly break through, we would project a price target of $32+ a share. Remember, binary events such as an earnings announcement many times can give the share price the required volume to break above resistance.

Earnings growth is what drives share prices and Adient has plenty of projected growth coming. Q1 earnings are expected to come in at $0.33 per share and if met, would be a $0.02 gain over Q1 of last year. Although earnings for this year are expected to come in approximately $0.05 per share lower than 2019, the real growth is projected to take place in 2021 ($2.23 per share), which would bring the earnings multiple for that year to just under the 10 mark.

Considering this stock's valuation, if Adient can meet these expectations, we find it very difficult to see how shares would not rise aggressively. The stock trades with an ultra-low book multiple of 1.1 and a sales-multiple of 0.12. We believe that Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) (which is more expensive both from an assets and sales point of view), for example, which we covered recently, has more than likely started a new long-term bullish move. Adient's financials would not be as strong as Lear's, which is why the firm must come good on its earnings numbers to give shares the best chance possible to rally.

We see this on all of Adient's financial statements. Its operating profit has dropped to $85 million; its shareholder equity has stooped to $2.24 billion and its operating cash flow has not covered capex investments over the past while. The last two quarterly earnings surprises, though, have injected some positivity into Adient's situation.

Therefore, to sum up, if we get some nice volatility over the next few weeks, we may set up an earnings trade in here where our aim will be to place the odds in our favour as much as possible. Adient is liquid and a low-prices stock which will suit some investors.

