Assessing Whether We Should Take Profits Before Procter & Gamble's Q2 Earnings

Procter & Gamble (PG) announces its next set of earnings on the 22nd of January. We have been long this stock since around the $76 level. As the share price has increased pretty substantially over the past 18+ months, we have been consistently been tempted to sell calls against our position in order to collect more income off this position. This, simultaneously, would turn the position into a covered call. P&G already pays a 2.37% yield and is a proven Dividend Aristocrat. Earnings provide an excellent opportunity to sell calls against long stock due to the elevated levels of implied volatility. Up until now, we have stood pat on our position and held shares through all of its earnings announcements. Let's see if this time round is any different.

Due to the sustained rise in the share price over the past while, we see that some of the Procter & Gamble's valuation metrics have now gone well beyond their respective 5-year averages. We like to use the book multiple and sales multiple when valuing companies. At present, P&G shares trade with a book multiple of 6.9 and a sales multiple of 4.7. These numbers are, as mentioned, well above their 5-year averages of 4.2 and 3.5 respectively.

Many investors get too caught up in valuation metrics and refrain from holding positions long term even when they become overvalued. Obviously, the market loves this stock at present. Shares are up 3%+ alone over the past few weeks, and given the present trend, there is no reason to believe that the trend will not continue.

Furthermore, when comparing valuations from one year to the next, sometimes we miss how the respective company has changed during this time. The shedding of multiple brands, for example, may have reduced overall top line sales in P&G, but operating margins continue to climb. This has resulted in operating income (over the past four quarters) being at its highest level since 2014. This has been an outstanding effort given how much revenues have fallen off since that year.

Currently, implied volatility in Procter & Gamble comes in around 17%. The highest it has reached over the past 12 months is 24%, although it did spike above 40% briefly this time last year. We would only be interested in selling calls just before the bell if we got paid to do so. 17% at present is much too low. We will see how it changes over the next 48 hours.

With respect to the technicals, we can see that, as mentioned, shares have really entered bullish mode over the past 18 months. This, in turn, has spiked the MACD indicator to really lofty levels, as we can see below. The monthly histogram has been turning back towards the zero line, which may be stating that the long-term trend as well as momentum have finally changed.

True income-orientated investors focus more on how P&G's dividend metrics have been trending. Although net profit has fallen in recent quarters, it has not affected the company's robust cash flows. In fact, free cash flow comes in at $12.5 billion over the past four quarters, which is the highest this number has been since 2010. Since $7.577 billion was paid in dividends over the same time frame, the payout ratio at present comes in at a very impressive 61%. Earnings per share is expected to increase by more than 10% this year and a further 6%+ the following year. Suffice it to say, we do not see the payout ratio coming under pressure anytime soon.

Because of these trends, annual dividend growth rates in the stock have come in between 3% and 5% over the past few years, on average. As long as earnings increase by at least this margin, we do not foresee dividend growth rates under these levels anytime soon. What is worth noting is that the firm's current ratio dropped to 0.72 in Q1, and the interest coverage ratio has dropped to an average of 14.26 over the past four quarters. Upon further inspection, we do not see further deterioration here, due to a multi-billion expense appearing as a one-off charge in Q4 last year.

To sum up, there is nothing in the company's financials that suggests that P&G will slow down here. The $1.37 projected Q2 earnings number is $0.12 ahead (or 9.6%) of what the firm made in the same quarter 12 months prior. We will see how high IV gets over the next 48 hours, but at present, we are leaning towards standing pat on our position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.