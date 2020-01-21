50 Dividend Dogs With 10%+Yield At $2-20 Prices For January

$5k invested 1/16/20 in the lowest-priced five 10%+Yield@$2-20 equities of ten by yield, showed 18.08% LESS projected net-gain than from $5k put in all ten. The high-price bargain basement dividend dogs took the lead for January.

Analyst Target net-gain estimates for these bargain basement dogs 1/16/20 ranged 18.27-48.11% for SGTPY, PSTVY, ALORY, GPP, SCGEY, NGL, TCRD, SRLP, UAN, and top pick, GMLP, per YCharts dividend data.

These 10%+Yield@$2-20 priced dividend Dogs are sourced from YCharts which retains a dividend yield 365 days after a dividend cut. Therefore, yields shown could be non-existent.

Foreword

A reader of August's high-yield, low priced dividend dog list said this is "dangerous advice." Hence it is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of YCharts declaration that YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend, if a dividend is cut. Therefore a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate.

This January list, like those previously posted, was pared down by rejecting stocks reporting annual returns lower than -16% and any with yields greater than 25% were removed as unsustainable.

Happy hunting and beware of the numbers put up by the top ten by yield on this list of 50. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 18.27% To 48.11% Net Gains For Ten 10%+Yield@ $2-20 Stocks By January 16, 2021

Six of ten top yield 10%+Yield@$2-20 dogs were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 60% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten projected profit-generating trades to January 16, 2021, were:

Source: YCharts

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was projected to net $481.05 based on estimated dividends, plus the median of target estimates from eleven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% under the market as a whole.

CVR Partners, LP (UAN) was projected to net $408.88 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% over the market as a whole.

Sprague Resources (SRLP) netted $288.41 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 49% over the market as a whole.

THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) was projected to net $287.55, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% over the market as a whole.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was projected to net $247.08, based on the median of prices estimated by seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% over the market as a whole.

Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:SCGEY) was projected to net $228.20, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for SCGEY.

Green Plains Partners (GPP) was projected to net $193.87, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by seven analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% over the market as a whole.

Alior Bank (OTCPK:ALORY) was projected to net $188.80, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for ALORY.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd. (OTCPK:PSTVY) was projected to net $186.00 based on estimated dividends alone, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for PSTVY.

Surgutneftegas PJSC (OTCPK:SGTPY) was projected to net $182.70 based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 56% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.93% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 4% more than the market as a whole.

Source: driverlayer.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

49 Broker Price Target Upsides And Downsides

Source:YCharts

50 10%+Yield At $2-20 Top Dogs By Yield

Source:YCharts

Actionable Conclusions: (11-20) Top Ten 10%+Yield Dogs At $2-20 Prices Ranged 15.61-23.82%.

Top ten 10%+Yield@$2-20 dogs selected 1/16/20 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top stock on the list was a basic materials sector representative, Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co. (SCGE) [1]. Thereafter two financial services representatives placed second and third, Alior Bank SA [2], and Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. [3].

Then, three energy representatives placed fourth, fifth, and eighth, Surgutneftegas PJSC [4], Golar LNG Partners LP[5], and Sprague Resources LP [8]. Next, one real-estate stock placed sixth, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) [6]

A single technology stock placed seventh, VSTECS Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:VSTHY) [7]. Finally, two industrials sector members placed ninth and tenth, Autopistas Del Sol SA (OTCPK:APDSF) [9], and BW LPG Ltd. (OTCPK:BWLLY) [10], to complete the 10%+Yield@$2-20 top ten for January 2020-21.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten 10%+Yield@$2-20 Top Yield Stocks Showed 0.0% To 30.49% Upsides To January, Three Downsides Ranged -1.74 to -12.56%.

Source:YCharts

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 13.03% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced 10%+Yield At $2-20 Dogs For January 2021

Ten top 10%+Yield@$2-20 dogs were culled by yield for this January update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

Source:YCharts

As noted above, top ten 10%+Yield@$2-20 Priced dogs selected 1/16/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Yield@$2-20 Dogs (31) Delivering 18.47% Vs. (32) 21.23% Net Gains From All Ten By January 16, 2021

Source:YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+Yield@$2-20 dogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.03% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced Golar LNG Partners, was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 48.10%.

Source:YCharts

The five lowest-priced top 10%+Yield@$2-20 dogs as of January 16 were: Autopistas Del Sol SA; Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust; Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co. Ltd.; Surgutneftegas PJSC; Alior Bank SA, with prices ranging from $3.90 to $7.00.

Five higher-priced >10%Yield@$1-20 Priced dogs from January 16 were: BW LPG Ltd.; Golar LNG Partners LP; Postal Savings Bank Of China Co. Ltd.; VSTECS Holdings Ltd.; Sprague Resources LP, whose prices ranged from $8.41 to $16.69.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%Yield@$2-20 Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

In addition, my YCharts data supplier makes no warrants regarding their forward-looking dividend accuracy. Here is their dividend yield statement:

2) We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date." The forward yield won't catch changes as there is not an automated method for turning those announcements into that kind of data. A specific use case would require additional over-site after the screening had taken place to catch these instances. I wish there was an easier way, and I will submit feedback, but as of yet this has been how we've always done things for lack of a better method. "

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: driverlayer.com

